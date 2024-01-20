150+ uncommon Disney dog names for your lovely pet

If you are a dog lover, you know welcoming a new family member is an immense joy. However, finding a perfect name for the new puppy may be challenging if you do not have a name in mind. With several Disney dog names, you can have suggestions from which you can pick your canine friend’s name.

A medium short-coated white dog on white textile. Photo: pexels.com, @simonakidrič (modified by author)

A dog’s name is its identity and may also tell something about its character. When looking for a dog’s name, you can opt for one among the many characters across Disney movies. You will find male and female Disney dog names that are unique and befitting to your puppy.

Disney dog names

It would seem easy to pick any name for your dog, but if you want something unique, you must dig deeper. Undoubtedly, you will not miss a dog name suggestion from Disney movies that you do not like. Here is a collection of dog names from Disney to help you make the best choice.

Disney girl dog names

Are you looking for cute Disney female dog names? A cute dog name reflects how much you love and adore it. The name does not have to be complicated, but a simple and nice name will do. Here are Disney dog name suggestions you can give to your female puppy.

An English Cocker Spaniel puppy sitting on the ground. Photo: pexels.com, @johann

Anna

Ariel

Briar Rose

Elsa

Flora

Gus

Lumiere

Moana

Olaf

Sebastian

Tinkerbell

Annette

Dinah

Georgette

Fifi

Collette

Rose

Rita

Missy

Lilo

Mulan

Tiana

Belle

Aurora

Jasmine

Rapunzel

Vanellope

Disney boy dog names

Is your dog male, and would you like to give him a Disney name? There are numerous suggestions of Disney names for male dogs. However, when picking a name, ensure it reflects the dog's behaviour. Here is a compilation of the best male dog names from Disney.

A short-coated tan dog. Photo: pexels.com, @helenalopes

Arthur

Beast

Bert

Buzz

Charming

Eric

Flynn

Hercules

Li Shang

Maui

Peter Pan

Prince

Robin Hood

Stitch

Tarzan

Woody

Naveen

Prince Charming

Phillip

Kristoff

Aladdin

John Smith

Mufasa

Triton

Gaston

Ursula

Maleficent

Hans

Scar

Captain Hook

Hades

Sid

Hopper

Gantu

Bruce

Randall

Uncommon Disney male dog names

Uncommon Disney names for dogs make your dog stand out. It is easy to come by a common dog name, but it will not give your dog the unique identity you want. Pick any of these fantastic dog names from Disney for your little fluffy canine.

A black and white dog. Photo: pexels.com, @helenalopes

Cruella De Vil

Bagheera

Pecos Bill

Berlioz

Flit

Gothel

Flounder

Esmeralda

Jafar

Lafayette

Kronk

Maximus

Ratigan

Mushu

Megara

Stromboli

Pegasus

Yzma

Thumper

Pumbaa

Sven

Tramp

Toulouse

Bolivar

Cerberus

Gogo

Kiara

Kida

Mochi

Koda

Rajah

Eeyore

Phoebus

Cassim

Eilonwy

Quasimodo

Roquefort

Tantor

Tootles

Tweedledum

Sergeant Tibbs

Archimedes

Cri-Kee

Iago

Pixar boy dog names

Under Disney, Pixar has produced some of the best animated series with exciting cartoon characters. Several characters have names befitting boy dogs, and here is a list of names you can choose from.

A brown and black German Shepherd puppy sitting on grey textile. Photo: pexels.com, @torstendettlaff

Bing Bong

Dash

Fergus

Hank

Héctor

Lightning

Marlin

Russell

Coco

Dante

Dug

Forky

Jack Jack

Beta

Buster

Scud

Slinky Dog

Gamma

Nigel

Ramsey

Luigi

Arlo

Django

Sheldon

Guido

Angus

Pixar girl dog names

You can also find cool Pixar names for your female dog. Here is a list of Pixar dog names perfect for your little girl dog.

A brown and white dog lying on the sand. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Atta

Colette

Dory

Bo Peep

Edna

Elinor

Ellie

Jessie

Merida

Violet

Boo

Dot

Sulley

Emile

Flo

Nemo

Buttercup

Celia

Nash

EVE

Roz

Rudder

Sergeant

Sheriff

Smitty

Smokey

Sox

Spot

Squishy

Terry

Torque

Wheezy

Disney dog names from 101 Dalmatians

If you have watched One Hundred and One Dalmatians, you understand the deep love and bond between dog owners and their pets. The film is an uplifting dog story with many characters, and you may want to give their names to your dogs. Here are name suggestions from 101 Dalmatians you can adopt for your dog.

A Dalmatian dog standing near a bale of grass. Photo: pexels.com, @scott

Rolly

Penny

Freckles

Pongo

Pepper

Patch

Perdita

Lucky

Jolly

Sleepy

Thunder

Lenny

Flapper

Puddles

Dipstick

Spanky

Wizzer

Tiger

Bulgey

Dipper

Nosey

Jewel

Speedy

Bravo

Corky

Salter

Whitie

Two-Tone

Wags

Spotty

Spark

Fidget

Swifty

Dot

Pokey

Blot

Yoyo

Cadpig

Blob

Blackie

Latch

Purdy

Sport

Disney names for small dogs

Some dog breeds are naturally small; therefore, you can consider their body size when finding a name for them. Here are adorable Disney pet names suitable for dogs with small body sizes.

A puppy on a grass field. Photo: pexels.com, @brettsayles

Rosebud

Dixie

Duchess

Winnie

Mowgli

Tink

Gus Gus

Meeko

Pinocchio

Ponyo

Jin

Larousse

Linguini

Mater

McCay

Ming

Mirage

Moonwind

Muntz

Parr

Ping

Pompidou

RedRemy

Disney names for playful dogs

Some dogs are naughty, and their playful nature makes them have no boundaries regarding what they can have fun with. If you want a name from Disney that befits your playful dog, you can select a name from the list below.

A dog running on a grass field. Photo: pexels.com, @matthiaszomer

Andy

Bailey

Barley

Boggs

Boo

Brook

Bubbles

Chicharron

Ciccio

Cinder

Commander

Cruz

Curley

Darby

Dewdrop

Dez

Dot

Ember

Fern

Flarry

Flik

Fluke

Fritz

Gale

Giggle McDimples

Jangles

Dogs are among the most friendliest animals to humans. If you decide to adopt one or many, you must be ready to find a name that uniquely identifies it while also portraying its character. The search for a name can be cumbersome, but you have a starting point with the above-suggested Disney dog names. Some of the names may be used for both female and male dogs.

