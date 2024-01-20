150+ uncommon Disney dog names for your lovely pet
If you are a dog lover, you know welcoming a new family member is an immense joy. However, finding a perfect name for the new puppy may be challenging if you do not have a name in mind. With several Disney dog names, you can have suggestions from which you can pick your canine friend’s name.
A dog’s name is its identity and may also tell something about its character. When looking for a dog’s name, you can opt for one among the many characters across Disney movies. You will find male and female Disney dog names that are unique and befitting to your puppy.
Disney dog names
It would seem easy to pick any name for your dog, but if you want something unique, you must dig deeper. Undoubtedly, you will not miss a dog name suggestion from Disney movies that you do not like. Here is a collection of dog names from Disney to help you make the best choice.
Disney girl dog names
Are you looking for cute Disney female dog names? A cute dog name reflects how much you love and adore it. The name does not have to be complicated, but a simple and nice name will do. Here are Disney dog name suggestions you can give to your female puppy.
- Anna
- Ariel
- Briar Rose
- Elsa
- Flora
- Gus
- Lumiere
- Moana
- Olaf
- Sebastian
- Tinkerbell
- Annette
- Dinah
- Georgette
- Fifi
- Collette
- Rose
- Rita
- Missy
- Lilo
- Mulan
- Tiana
- Belle
- Aurora
- Jasmine
- Rapunzel
- Vanellope
Disney boy dog names
Is your dog male, and would you like to give him a Disney name? There are numerous suggestions of Disney names for male dogs. However, when picking a name, ensure it reflects the dog's behaviour. Here is a compilation of the best male dog names from Disney.
- Arthur
- Beast
- Bert
- Buzz
- Charming
- Eric
- Flynn
- Hercules
- Li Shang
- Maui
- Peter Pan
- Prince
- Robin Hood
- Stitch
- Tarzan
- Woody
- Naveen
- Prince Charming
- Phillip
- Kristoff
- Aladdin
- John Smith
- Mufasa
- Triton
- Gaston
- Ursula
- Maleficent
- Hans
- Scar
- Captain Hook
- Hades
- Sid
- Hopper
- Gantu
- Bruce
- Randall
Uncommon Disney male dog names
Uncommon Disney names for dogs make your dog stand out. It is easy to come by a common dog name, but it will not give your dog the unique identity you want. Pick any of these fantastic dog names from Disney for your little fluffy canine.
- Cruella De Vil
- Bagheera
- Pecos Bill
- Berlioz
- Flit
- Gothel
- Flounder
- Esmeralda
- Jafar
- Lafayette
- Kronk
- Maximus
- Ratigan
- Mushu
- Megara
- Stromboli
- Pegasus
- Yzma
- Thumper
- Pumbaa
- Sven
- Tramp
- Toulouse
- Bolivar
- Cerberus
- Gogo
- Kiara
- Kida
- Mochi
- Koda
- Rajah
- Eeyore
- Phoebus
- Cassim
- Eilonwy
- Quasimodo
- Roquefort
- Tantor
- Tootles
- Tweedledum
- Sergeant Tibbs
- Archimedes
- Cri-Kee
- Iago
Pixar boy dog names
Under Disney, Pixar has produced some of the best animated series with exciting cartoon characters. Several characters have names befitting boy dogs, and here is a list of names you can choose from.
- Bing Bong
- Dash
- Fergus
- Hank
- Héctor
- Lightning
- Marlin
- Russell
- Coco
- Dante
- Dug
- Forky
- Jack Jack
- Dug
- Beta
- Buster
- Scud
- Slinky Dog
- Gamma
- Nigel
- Ramsey
- Luigi
- Arlo
- Django
- Sheldon
- Guido
- Angus
Pixar girl dog names
You can also find cool Pixar names for your female dog. Here is a list of Pixar dog names perfect for your little girl dog.
- Atta
- Colette
- Dory
- Bo Peep
- Edna
- Elinor
- Ellie
- Jessie
- Merida
- Violet
- Boo
- Dot
- Sulley
- Emile
- Flo
- Nemo
- Buttercup
- Celia
- Nash
- EVE
- Roz
- Rudder
- Sergeant
- Sheriff
- Smitty
- Smokey
- Sox
- Spot
- Squishy
- Terry
- Torque
- Wheezy
Disney dog names from 101 Dalmatians
If you have watched One Hundred and One Dalmatians, you understand the deep love and bond between dog owners and their pets. The film is an uplifting dog story with many characters, and you may want to give their names to your dogs. Here are name suggestions from 101 Dalmatians you can adopt for your dog.
- Rolly
- Penny
- Freckles
- Pongo
- Pepper
- Patch
- Perdita
- Lucky
- Jolly
- Sleepy
- Thunder
- Lenny
- Flapper
- Puddles
- Dipstick
- Spanky
- Wizzer
- Tiger
- Bulgey
- Dipper
- Nosey
- Jewel
- Speedy
- Bravo
- Corky
- Salter
- Whitie
- Two-Tone
- Wags
- Spotty
- Spark
- Fidget
- Swifty
- Dot
- Pokey
- Blot
- Yoyo
- Cadpig
- Blob
- Blackie
- Latch
- Purdy
- Sport
Disney names for small dogs
Some dog breeds are naturally small; therefore, you can consider their body size when finding a name for them. Here are adorable Disney pet names suitable for dogs with small body sizes.
- Rosebud
- Dixie
- Duchess
- Winnie
- Mowgli
- Tink
- Gus Gus
- Meeko
- Pinocchio
- Ponyo
- Jin
- Larousse
- Linguini
- Mater
- McCay
- Ming
- Mirage
- Moonwind
- Muntz
- Parr
- Ping
- Pompidou
- RedRemy
Disney names for playful dogs
Some dogs are naughty, and their playful nature makes them have no boundaries regarding what they can have fun with. If you want a name from Disney that befits your playful dog, you can select a name from the list below.
- Andy
- Bailey
- Barley
- Boggs
- Boo
- Brook
- Bubbles
- Chicharron
- Ciccio
- Cinder
- Commander
- Cruz
- Curley
- Darby
- Dewdrop
- Dez
- Dot
- Ember
- Fern
- Flarry
- Flik
- Fluke
- Fritz
- Gale
- Giggle McDimples
- Jangles
Dogs are among the most friendliest animals to humans. If you decide to adopt one or many, you must be ready to find a name that uniquely identifies it while also portraying its character. The search for a name can be cumbersome, but you have a starting point with the above-suggested Disney dog names. Some of the names may be used for both female and male dogs.
