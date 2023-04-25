The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) recently released its nomination list for the year 2023

Legit.ng has now organised a poll for readers to choose which movie star should win the Best Actor Award

Fans voted between King of Thieves’ Femi Adebayo, Brotherhood’s Tobi Bakre and Shanty Town’s Chidi Mokeme

Social media was recently buzzing with excitement after the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) released their nomination list for 2023.

One of the categories that got a lot of attention was the Best Actor award, with some top stars bagging nominations.

Legit.ng recently organised a poll for its readers on Twitter to vote for which Nollywood star should win the Best Actor award.

Fans vote between Tobi Bakre, Chidi Mokeme and Femi Adebayo, who should win AMVCA 2023's Best Actor award. Photos: @tobi.bakre, @femiadebayosalami, @chidimokeme

The poll included actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo Salami for his role in King of Thieves (Ageshinkole), BBNaija star and actor Tobi Bakre for his role in Brotherhood and veteran movie star, Chidi Mokeme for his role in Shanty Town.

Chidi Mokeme and Tobi Bakre reach a tie

Shortly after the poll was posted online, some Twitter users participated in it, and the final result showed Femi Adebayo with the least votes at just 12.9%.

On the other hand, it was a tie between Tobi Bakre and Chidi Mokeme. Both Nollywood stars bagged 40.9% of the votes each.

See the poll results below:

Fans pick Shanty Town as the most impressive Nollywood film in recent times

Meanwhile, the Nigerian movie industry has been witnessing massive growth in terms of quality content and cinematography.

A number of Nollywood productions have broken records in the cinema and even on streaming platforms like Netflix.

Legit.ng fans recently participated in a poll and picked from three popular Nollywood movies they found impressive.

Shanty Town, released in 2023 and produced by Ini Edo and Chi Chi Nworah; Gang of Lagos, produced by Jade Osiberu and Brotherhood, released in 2022, also produced by Jade Osiberu, were listed, and fans were asked to pick the one they found the most impressive.

Shanty Town was picked as the most impressive to watch with 34.1 per cent of the votes, followed by Brotherhood which raked 29.9 per cent. Gangs of Lagos came third with 26.9 per cent.

