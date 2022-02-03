50+ sarcastic quotes about fake love to heal your broken heart

When most people fall in love, they cannot distinguish fake love from the true kind. Unfortunately, most have ended up with broken hearts because of this. In fake love, one partner only cares about their needs and interests. If you have been hurt recently, look at these sarcastic quotes about fake love to heal your broken heart.

In movies and television series, characters display dreamy and perfect relationships. However, a large percentage of people have found themselves in fake or unreliable relationships. How do you mend a broken heart with quotes? Reading quotes about fake love to heal your broken heart will make you feel better and teach you to guard your heart and feelings in the future.

Sarcastic quotes about fake love to heal your broken heart

The reality is that heartbreaks hurt. You are not an isolated case for falling for someone who was only after their selfish interests. Remember that you will heal over time. If you are feeling broken by a fake relationship or want to know how to identify fake love, check out these quotes listed below.

Short quotes on fake relationships

These short quotes will console your heart and keep you strong after discovering you have been with a fake boyfriend or girlfriend.

A clear rejection is always better than a fake promise.

What's the point of being pretty outdoors when you're so ugly inside? – Jess C. Scott

False partners no longer surprise me, the faithful do it. – Steve Maraboli

It's far better to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone so far. – Marilyn Monroe

I did not fall in love with you; I fell in love with the person you claim to be.

False lovers should be severely punished. – Logan Watts

I hate those who play with the feelings of others. – Dominic Carey

Fake is the new trend, and everyone seems to be in fashion.

One day, you will realise that some of the sweetest words could be the biggest lies.

Life is full of false people. Do not trust anyone.

Do not be afraid of the enemy who attacks you, but the false friend who holds you in his arms.

Better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.

True love can not be built on false feelings.

The best way to deal with counterfeit people is to be real with them.

Cut off fake people for real reasons, not real people for fake reasons.

Deep quotes about fake love

Being in the right relationship makes one feel happy and excited about life. If you discover that you have fallen for the wrong person, feelings of anger and bitterness take over. These deep quotes will remind you to protect your energy and move on swiftly.

Spend your time with those who love you wholeheartedly, not with those who love you only under certain conditions. – Suzy Kassem

Be careful with who you share your weaknesses. Some people can’t wait for the opportunity to use them against you.

Certain people and their toxic energy can block you from expanding, elevating, and vibrating higher. Detach and protect your energy.

Better not to have anyone than to have someone who is half there or who does not want to be with you. – James Porter

A person’s true colours will always show within time. You may be fooled for the moment, but be patient and see what happens.

If you never tasted a bad apple, you wouldn’t appreciate a good apple. You have to experience life to understand life.

You can not hurt anyone you love … and that's how I know now that you've never really loved me. – Jarod Kintz

Cheap hearts can be bought with money and lies, but the best of hearts deserves only the truth and love.

There are a lot of fake things in the world, but before you judge them, make sure you do not belong to them.

Fake people hate honesty. It’s the lies that keep them feeling good about themselves and their lives. So share your true feelings about their actions and watch how they fade away.

Karma quotes on fake love

Karma refers to the principle of cause and effect. Many people believe that karma will avenge their wrongdoers, as indicated in the quotes below.

The evil you do remains with you. The good you do comes back to you.

A strong person does not seek revenge. They move on let karma do the dirty work.

Dear karma, I trust you with my enemy’s fate. I will just wait and watch his fall. Thank you.

Be careful how you treat people. What you do to others has a funny way of coming back on you.

Karma has a surprising way of taking care of situations. All you have to do is to sit back and watch.

You can get away with the law, but never with karma. Your fall is nearly approaching. I hope you are ready to face it.

You will never understand the damage you did to someone until the same thing is done to you. That’s why I am here.

Karma can come in all shapes and sizes, but the best kinds of karma are when you know that your ex got exactly what he deserved.

Remember, what you do now will come back to you in the future. Life has a funny way of making you deal with what you make others go through.

A cheater's punishment is to live a life of mistrust because they live in constant fear that the person they cheated with will also cheat on them; some call it poetic justice. But I call it karma.

Fake love quotes for him

Many women have experienced what it is like to fall for the wrong guy who ends up breaking their hearts. These quotes will keep you going if he hurts you.

Many of us are convinced that when we give love, we recover that love, but it is sometimes an illusion of what we have given them. – Akash B Chandran

Nobody has forced me to love, so why did you need to pretend? Your lies have left me heartbroken. – Shami Paulin

The biggest coward is a man who wakes a woman in love without intending to love her.

All the lies and the pain that you put me through; I know now that your love has never been true.

Do not tell me "I love you" when you are going to chat with other people. Do not tell me "I miss you" when you say these words to other people too. Do not call me "baby" when you will also give everyone animal names. Do not say "I care" about the act as you do not know later. Do not tell me "I love you" when you are clearly not into me.

I didn’t fall in love with you; I fell for the person you pretended to be.

Not everyone will appreciate what you do for them. You have to figure out who’s worth your kindness and who’s just taking advantage.

People may not always tell you how they feel about you, but they will always show you. Pay attention.

Don’t use someone just for your own benefit because you don’t know how much it hurts when they will know the truth.

If you really care about someone, you’ll make an effort to make things work out instead of leaving them unhappy & confused.

Fake love quotes for her

It is not uncommon for men to fall for the wring girls. If this happens to you, check out these quotes for support.

People think being alone makes you lonely, but I don’t think that’s true. Being surrounded by the wrong people is the loneliest thing in the world.

Sometimes you have to give up on people. Not because you don’t care but because they don’t.

People. Falling for each other’s pretensions, fakeness, and whatever various faces they can put on to wear. And then they call it love. What a fantasy. What a blasphemy. Humanity bores me.

Sometimes it’s not the people who change, it’s the mask that falls off.

I no longer have the energy for meaningless friendships, forced interactions, or unnecessary conversations.

Always sleep with one eye wide open. Never take anything for granted. Your best friends might just be your enemies.

The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies.

There are some people who come into your life pretending that they love you only because they need you.

When people are two-faced, the only thing you’ll know for sure is that you can’t trust either of them.

When people treat you like they don’t care, believe them.

In life, people sometimes fall for fake people who hurt them. If you have experienced a fake person, check out the sarcastic quotes about fake love to heal your broken heart.

