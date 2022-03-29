50+ fake family quotes that will open your eyes to the truth

Family is priceless, and you should share your love with them. It is never too late to reconnect with your family and instil passion in them. Dealing with a fake family member, on the other hand, can be extremely difficult and emotionally draining. Here are some fake family quotes to help you see the truth.

Some may people appear to have your back but reveal their true colours as time passes. The unfortunate part is that fake families do not have a neon sign on their foreheads to warn you.

Fake family quotes

Dealing with a fake family is difficult enough, and a little sarcasm can help you cope by reminding you that it's never that serious and that life must go on. Here are some fake family members' quotes you can relate to.

Everything is fake nowadays, fake relationships, fake feelings, fake friends, even fake relatives.

Fake people are always exposed to real-life situations. Please pay care.

You don't get to choose your family, but you do get to choose how they're allowed to treat you.

Shine with a genuine golden heart, not with a business egoistic sparkle.

Families are homes built on a foundation of trust and love. A toxic family can never be home because the foundation doesn't exist.

Family asks you questions; enemies question you.

The only thing more frustrating than slanderers is those foolish enough to listen to them. - Chris Jammi

Fake people don't surprise me anymore; loyal people do.

When you walk away from a toxic family, you begin the journey of finding your true people.

Fake family that don't bother quotes

Because of the emotional investment, it is difficult to move on from fake family members. After seeing the fake attributes, a part of you wants to believe that they will change.

Family is where you're meant to be most free. Don't let blood chain you down.

It's better to have no but it than to have someone who is half there or doesn't want to be there.

Dear fake friends, First of all, you should know, I am typing this with my middle finger!!

Life is full of fake people.

A person's character is shown through their actions in life, not where they sit on Sunday.

Be careful who you trust; salt and sugar look the same.

People are quick to judge but slow to correct themselves.

My fake plants died because I did not pretend to water them.

Real situations always expose fake people; pay attention.

Fake people are the worst people who always appear happy when inside; they are so jealous and hurt over someone else's life.

There is no room or vacancy for fake people in my life.

Be strong, say "no," and cut out those toxic fake family members.

Two-faced family members' quotes

Are you sick of your family pretending to be good? Here are some two-faced fake family quotes to help with the transition.

Does it run in your blood to betray the ones, you love?

A betrayal by a fake friend is worse than a stab from an honest enemy.

Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as friends and family.

No person is your friend who demands your silence or denies your right to grow. - Alice Walker

An honest enemy is better than a best friend who lies. - Vandi Tanko

You should be aware of fake friends because it is the hardest to be aware of. - Eraldo Banovac

Make sure the lions you roll with aren't snakes in disguise. - Genereux Philip

Blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family.

Some of the hardest people to cut off are family members, but sometimes they are the main ones that need to go.

Quotes about fake family members

There are family members who pretend to like you while gossiping about you, your siblings, and your parents. Here are some examples of fake family member quotes that you can use.

If your family says they support you but don't celebrate your wins, they're a fake family. How someone can fake their personality to just get into someone's life. Time will show you who is a real one and the fake one. I love you dearly, but I won't let you destroy my life with your drama. All fake and jealous family members can give you are lies, drama, and jealousy. If you want my company, you better start being honest with yourself and me. What is the use of being around people who only want to see you fail in life and not succeed? Fake people are like soap bubbles; they pop out when the sun shines brightly. Honesty and integrity are the best revenge you can give to fake relatives. When you see the genuine, you don't deal with the fakes anymore. Fake family members are more dangerous than standing armies. A fake family is worse than a regular fake relationship where blood relations aren't involved.

Fake family members' quotes

It's unfortunate that most people have to deal with the bile of a fake family. When this happens, remember that you can always turn to these quotes to help you get through it and move on.

It's funny how the people who know the least about you always have the most to say.

In life, you have a choice: Bitter or Better? Choose better, forget bitter.

I am not perfect, but at least I am not fake.

Say what you feel. It's not being rude; it's called being real.

A true family member will not treat you like a doormat.

I hate the fact that some people get judged for being real while some are getting loved for being fake.

I grew up in a dysfunctional family. - Melissa gilbert.

Every man sees a series of grotesque caricatures of himself in his relatives, especially in his cousins.

When you really matter to someone, that person will always make time for you. No excuse, no lies, and no broken promises.

Don't fear the enemy who attacks you. But the fake friend who hugs you.

The family stands by those who stand by you.

Through every dark night, there's a bright day after that. So no matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up.... and handle it.

Quotes about family being fake

It is natural to blame yourself for not realizing you had a phony family all along. However, it becomes more difficult if these family members have been putting on a show for years.

You create more space in your life when you turn your excess baggage to garbage. - Chinonye J. Chudolue

Fake people always talk about you behind your back.

Fake people are like clouds; when they disappear, the day is much brighter.

Fake people are usually the first ones to claim they're real.

Fake people will always wish you the best just as long as the best still benefits them.

Fake is the latest trend everyone seems to be in style.

Cannot trust anyone these days. Fake is becoming a new trend.

That's right. The truth about fake families always comes out. Just stay positive.

Blood relatives often have nothing to do with family, and similarly, family is about who you choose to make your life with.

There is no comfortable middle path where we get to provide a rational justification for our basic moral, religious, and common-sense beliefs.

I don't know how people can fake whole relationships. I can't even fake a hello to somebody I don't like.

So true. Why waste your energy proving you're good enough to fake family? Prove it to yourself and move on!

Fake people always try to put you down.

Don't fear at all, actually. You're stronger than that.

What do you say to a fake family?

To avoid arguing or blaming each other, it is usually best to ignore them. However, if they are excessive, you can tell them to stop because they are endangering your peace and reputation.

How do you deal with toxic family members?

A toxic family can never be a home because there is no foundation. Family is where you're supposed to be the most free. Don't let the blood chain bring you down. When you leave a toxic family, you begin the journey of discovering your true people.

Dealing with fake family members can be extremely stressful and difficult. They only see negativity and speak negatively about everything. The above fake family quotes will help you see the truth and avoid such people.

