100+ sad but true one-sided love quotes to heal your heartbreak

What is one-sided love? It is simply loving someone who doesn't love you the same as you do. One-sided love quotes are a mix of heart-touching and emotional words that help you express your pain and emotions. They come in handy when you are heartbroken by someone who doesn't reciprocate your feelings.

One-sided love can be deeply emotional and poignant, capturing feelings of longing, unrequited affection, and the pain of loving someone who may not feel the same way

Everyone wants to be loved by the person they genuinely love, but most get unlucky. One-sided love is not easy; it puts you in grief and pain. But that is not the end of the world. With one-sided love quotes, you will heal quicker for the sake of your mental well-being.

Best one-sided love quotes

Are you in a situation where you love someone, but you are not getting the same love in return? Below is a list of one-sided love quotes that will get you through this hurting situation.

One of the greatest pain and agony is being in one-sided love with someone.

I always think about you a little more than I should.

If you want me to fall for you, then you have to give me something worth tripping over.

It is better to be out of love than to be miserable in one-sided love.

Waiting for you is like waiting for rain in a drought – useless and disappointing.

It hurts, and I cannot fathom the reason why you hold my joy so much in your hands.

Break my face, my back, my arms, my neck. But please don't break my heart.

My heart is hollow, and only you can fill it, yet it remains empty.

There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go.

My life has been a continuum of unanswered prayers and you bear the largest portion of that.

You are never mine, but still, I am afraid to lose you.

I could feel my tears drag down my heart like an anchor sinking into a deep ocean.

The moment that you lose someone that would be the only time that you will realize their worth.

You won’t even know those quotes and poems are all about you.

If a girl is stupid enough to love you after you broke her heart, I guarantee you, she is the one.

People do incredible things for love, particularly for unrequited love.

If you don't receive love from those who are meant to love you, you will never stop looking for it.

Miserable pain is the result of an absence of love.

True but Sad one-sided love quotes

Are you heartbroken and you have no one to share your pain with? Have a look at the following true but sad one-sided love quotes to help you make a fresh beginning.

If fate didn’t write us two together and we were not supposed to be, then why do I hurt this much?

You cannot protect yourself from sadness without protecting yourself from happiness.

One of the most courageous decisions you'll ever make is finally letting go of what is hurting your heart and soul.

Only time can heal your broken heart. Just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

Love isn’t always perfect. It isn’t a fairy tale or a storybook. And it doesn’t always come easy.

A beautiful day is waiting outside your door. So, wake up and be a part of it. Your life will be full of love on this day. Good morning!

You never know what you have until it’s gone.

Nothing hurts more than realizing he meant everything to you, but you meant nothing to him.

Breathing is hard. When you cry so much, it makes you realize that breathing is hard.

The walls we build around us to keep sadness out also keep out the joy.

Since you’ve gone, I’ve been lost without a trace. I dream at night; I can only see your face.

If you love something, let it go, if it comes back to you, it's yours, if doesn’t, it never was.

Every time I trust someone new, they end up reminding me why I shouldn’t trust anyone at all.

I hate myself for loving you but I hate it more to know you don’t love me as much as I love you.

Tears come from the heart and not from the brain.

People will hold your hand through the darkness but then let go when they find the light.

Would it be inhumane to wish you sadness, that I may bring me happiness?

There is one pain, I often feel, which you will never know. It’s caused by your absence.

Sometimes you don’t realize how much you care for someone until they stop caring for you.

I wonder if I could take back every ‘I love you’ ever said to you, would I do it?

Some people are going to leave, but that’s not the end of your story. That’s the end of their part in your story.

My joy is severed because of you, my pain is amplified because I loved you.

It hurts when you have someone in your heart, but you can't have them in your arms.

My greatest fear is not the monsters under my bed, but it is when you said that you could never love.

You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.

It is sad not to love, but it is much sadder not to be able to love.

Quotes about one-sided relationships

How do you get healed when you are heartbroken? The following sad but true, one-sided relationship quotes will relieve you, heal your pain, and start a new life.

Relationships are worth fighting for, but sometimes you can't be the only one fighting.

A relationship is nothing if all the feelings, sacrifices, contributions, and hard work are only coming from one end.

I don't want a one-sided relationship…I want a relationship where both sides always put effort, time, and love into making things last.

Because what’s worse than knowing you want something, besides knowing you can never have it.

A one-sided relationship is no relationship at all. The relationship blossoms when there is trust, love, and affection between all concerned.

Loving someone who will never love you back is like going to war and standing in the line of fire with your arms wide open.

All relationships have one law: never make the one you love feel alone, especially when you’re there.

There comes a time in your life when you have to choose to turn the page, write another book or simply close it.

No relationship in this world ever remains warm and close unless good effort is made on both sides to keep it so.

If you know you can’t take it, then baby, why try to give it? Cause I ain’t for no one-sided love affair.

You can close your eyes to the things you don't want to see, but you can't close your heart to the things you don't want to feel.

One-sided love is never going to work. So let me tell you something that I'm sure you've never heard of tender love and care, in case you're unaware.

I wish I hadn't been so blinded in love and listened to my mind instead of my heart.

Those who love more are loved less.

I’ve never really known the word ‘hopeless’ until I met you.

I feel like I’m waiting for something that isn’t going to happen.

If the feelings are mutual, the effort will be equal. It’s as simple as that.

My heart is broken, you hold the pieces but cannot mend them.

Those eyes that have been my sun, it pains to see them shining for another.

A relationship is nothing if all the feelings, sacrifices, contributions and hard work are only coming from one end.

Sad but true one-sided relationship quotes

The pain of being heartbroken and rejected by the person you truly love can not be compared to anything. The following sad but true one-sided relationship quotes will ease your pain.

Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.

I never want you to get hurt, yet it is okay for you if I get hurt.

I find myself wishing every time, if only you knew you are the reason.

I love you, and it kills me each day to see that you do not feel the same way too.

It’s a pity your heart beats for someone else because I cannot cage my heart to do the same.

I have to stop pleasing you because it is not effective anyway.

If someone doesn’t fight to keep you, never fight yourself to stay.

Nobody's home but me I'm the only one hangin' on one-sided love.

If you wanna be hugged. Well, you’ve gotta hug me, too. Yeah, ’cause I ain’t for no one-sided love affair.

I wish I hadn’t been so blinded in love and listened to my mind instead of my heart.

I have loved you once, but now I do not feel a drop of affection for you when you left me for her.

Famous quotes about unrequited love

Unrequited love is love that is not returned or rewarded. The feeling of one-sided love leaves you in pain grief and even shame. Below is a list of unrequited love quotes that will help you find strength and move on.

One of the greatest pain and agony is being in one-sided love with someone.

Every broken heart has screamed at one time or another: "Why can't you see who I truly am?

How much of life could he spend aching? Aching is not a stable condition; it must resolve into something.

Unrequited love is a ridiculous state, and it makes those in it behave ridiculously.

It's delicious to have people adore you, but it's exhausting, too. Particularly when your own feelings don't match theirs.

The Hardest thing about being broken isn't the love you don't receive. It's the love you long to give that nobody wants.

My life has been a continuum of unanswered prayers, and you bear the largest portion of that.

Only three things are infinite: the sky in its stars, the sea in its drops of water, and the heart in its tears.

Love unrequited is violent. He loves you so much that he’s turned it into hate.

Is it wrong, with all certainty, to hope you’ll understand the depth of my unrequited love for you?

The wait is long, my dream of you does not end.

Love may have the longest arms, but it can still fall short of an embrace.

Your memory feels like home to me.

Someday I would be loved by someone who will never let me go.

So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds it’s way back to you.

It's hard to admit when you have fallen in love with someone who can't be yours.

Best one-sided crush quotes

Here are some of the best one-sided crush quotes that will relieve and heal your broken heart. Have a look.

One word from you would make my whole day bright, dear crush.

My joy is severed because of you, my pain is amplified because I loved you.

I like to think that someday you'll love me as much as I love you. I believe in destiny.

I’m not saying that I think of you constantly, but I can’t deny the fact that each time my mind wanders, it always finds some way back to you.

Somehow, I don’t know how you can miss seeing, how much I love you.

I’ll give it all if I could be more than just a friend to you.

I’ve been in love with you since the very beginning. You asked why there isn’t anyone else in my life, and the reason … is you.

Was I wrong for ever loving you? Because that’s how I’ve been feeling ever since I first saw you.

Dear crush, please just smile at me as I smile inside every time I see you. And you will know how much power you hold over me.

It’s painful to love someone who doesn’t love you back. Love that is not reciprocated is not worth it. Hopefully, the above one-sided love quotes will help you heal your broken heart. You can also share them with someone who you know is going through the same situation.

