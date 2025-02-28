Face ID Not Available: what it means and how to fix it

Apple devices feature multiple authentication technologies, including Face ID, which is commonly used to unlock iPhones. However, this feature may sometimes malfunction, displaying the error message "Face ID Not Available." Explore possible causes of the error message and ways of fixing it.

Key takeaways

Common causes of the "Face ID Not Available" error include dirt on the TrueDepth camera, software glitches, incorrect settings, and hardware damage .

. Quick fixes to the problem include restarting the device, cleaning the camera, updating iOS, and resetting Face ID .

. If the problem persists after attempting suggested solutions, contact Apple Support or visit an Apple Store near you.

What is the meaning of "Face ID Not Available"?

When your device displays the error message "Face ID Not Available", it means that it is unable to use the facial recognition feature to identify you and authorise access. When this happens, it remains locked and you cannot access other features. Multiple issues can cause the error, including hardware damage, software glitches, and improper face set-up.

Possible causes of Face ID Not Available

If you cannot use your device’s Face ID feature to unlock it, you should diagnose the cause of the problem and that’s when you can find a possible solution. The issue is attributed to multiple causes, and below are potential reasons as to why it is not working.

Improper face set-up – The facial recognition feature uses biometrics for authentication and therefore, if your face is not properly positioned, an error may occur. It may be due to the lens angle or partially visible face.

– The facial recognition feature uses biometrics for authentication and therefore, if your face is not properly positioned, an error may occur. It may be due to the lens angle or partially visible face. Camera obstruction – If the camera lenses are not clear, the correct face image cannot be captured and authenticated by the Face ID feature. Sometimes the camera lenses may be blocked by debris, smudge or other materials.

– If the camera lenses are not clear, the correct face image cannot be captured and authenticated by the Face ID feature. Sometimes the camera lenses may be blocked by debris, smudge or other materials. Software glitches – A temporary Face ID software fault may cause it to freeze, crash, or give inappropriate results. It can also be caused by outdated iOS versions and corrupted settings.

– A temporary Face ID software fault may cause it to freeze, crash, or give inappropriate results. It can also be caused by outdated iOS versions and corrupted settings. Hardware damage – The camera captures your face’s image and when it is damaged, the Face ID feature’s functionality is hampered. The camera may be faulty, or its lenses may be damaged.

– The camera captures your face’s image and when it is damaged, the Face ID feature’s functionality is hampered. The camera may be faulty, or its lenses may be damaged. Environmental factors – Using Face ID to unlock your device in certain environments may lead to an error. For instance, it will not function properly if the environment is not well-lit or at extreme angles. Sunglasses and masks can also obstruct your face.

How to fix "Face ID Not Available" error

When you encounter the "Face ID Not Available" error, you should find a way of fixing it so that you can unlock and access your device. Since there are multiple potential causes of the error, you will explore multiple possible solutions. Below are suggested ways of fixing "Face ID Not Available" issue on iOS devices.

1. Re-start your device

If you cannot specifically identify a problem with your iOS device, you can simply restart it. Device restart helps fix minor issues and software glitches. To restart your iOS device, simply press and hold the side button and volume up/down button for a while until the power slider appears, then slide it off.

Wait for a while before powering it on. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

2. Do not cover TrueDepth camera

The Face ID feature relies on the image captured by the TrueDepth camera for authentication. Therefore, if you encounter a "Face ID Not Available" error, ensure that the camera is clean to capture clear images.

Clean the front camera using a microfibre cloth to remove dirt and smudges. Check if the screen protector or case blocks the camera and fix it appropriately.

Software updates may contain bug fixes that may interfere with the functioning of the Face ID feature. Ensure you check and install the latest iOS version. To install the latest iOS updates, follow the procedure below:

Go to Settings. Select General from the list of items. Open Software Update. Click Download and Install if an update is available.

4. Check supported devices

Not all iOS devices support the Face ID feature. The feature is set on iPhone X and later devices. Therefore, it will not be available if you use iPhone 8,7, 6 and older devices.

5. Reset Face ID

Removing and restoring Face ID may help solve the problem. Sometimes, an error might occur during the initial set-up procedure, which may lead to problems when using the feature. To remove and restore Face ID, follow the procedure below:

Go to Settings and select Face ID & Passcode. Select Face ID, enter your passcode, and choose the Delete Face button to remove it. Once complete, return to Face ID & Passcode and set up a new Face ID by following the instructions provided.

6. Reset all settings

Resetting all settings will return the device’s settings to their default state but does not erase data and media. This is a possible remedy if your device is crashing, freezing, hanging, or experiencing other issues you may not understand. Here is how to reset all settings:

Go to Settings and select General. Choose Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset and choose Reset All Settings. Enter your passcode and confirm. Your device will restart with your content remaining unaltered but setting reset to their default status.

7. Restore factory settings

This option should probably be the last resort if all the others do not work. Unlike resetting all settings, restoring factory settings returns settings to their default status while also erasing the device’s content. This option is the same as flashing your iPhone. Even as a last resort, it is not a sure-proof solution to Face ID Not Available. Here is how to restore factory settings.

Go to Settings and select General Choose Transfer or Reset iPhone Tap Erase All Content & Settings Follow the instructions provided to complete the reset

Why is the iPhone saying "Face ID is not available"?

Your iPhone may display a "Face ID Not Available" error due to multiple reasons, including poor lighting, camera obstruction, software issues, and incomplete face image. It is important to diagnose the problem to find an appropriate solution.

Why can't I activate Face ID?

You may not activate Face ID if your iPhone model does not support it, or it requires a software update. The feature is only supported on iPhone X and later devices.

Why is my Face ID greyed out?

A greyed-out Face ID may be caused by multiple issues. It could be that the feature is not set up yet, multiple unsuccessful face ID attempts, or incorrect settings. If Face ID is greyed out, you cannot use the feature to unlock your device.

Can Face ID be fixed if damaged?

Yes. There are multiple possible solutions for fixing the Face ID feature if it is not functioning. Each solution depends on the possible cause of the problem, and in severe cases, you may require a phone repair expert to fix it.

Can water spoil Face ID?

Face ID components are delicate and sensitive, and even a small amount of water or a drop of sweat can damage the feature. Even if you remove water from the device, it may not work. In particular, the Flood Illuminator, which is crucial for facial recognition, can easily be damaged by water.

Can Face ID be fixed without replacing the phone?

Yes. Apple or an authorised repair expert can fix Face ID by replacing its damaged components. You do not necessarily have to purchase a brand-new phone if Face ID is not functioning.

In case you cannot find a solution to a Face ID issue and want to contact Apple for assistance, you can reach them through the Apple Support website, visit an Apple Store near you, or use the Apple Support app on your device.

Encountering a "Face ID Not Available" error can be frustrating, in most cases it is a solvable problem. Being conversant with the possible sources of the problem will help you know how to fix the issue. In case you are unable to fix it, you can seek assistance from an authorised iPhone repair expert or contact Apple.

