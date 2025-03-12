League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Riot Games in 2009. It is a popular game, especially in the eSports community. Uninstalling the game can help free up space and improve your computer's performance. Discover how to uninstall League of Legends on Windows and Mac computers in this guide.

How to uninstall League of Legends

Since its release in 2009, League of Legends has become one of the most popular and influential esports games worldwide. Despite its popularity, some gamers choose to uninstall it to free up hard disk space on their Windows or Mac computers. Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to uninstall League of Legends on Windows and Mac.

How to uninstall League of Legends on Windows

Uninstalling League of Legends from your Windows computer is simple. You can uninstall the game using built-in tools like Settings or Control Panel. Follow these steps to remove it completely.

Using Settings on Windows

You can easily uninstall League of Legends using the Windows Settings menu. Follow these simple steps to remove the game from your computer.

Make sure the game and the Riot Client are not running. You can close them from the system tray at the bottom right of your screen. Click the Window's Start button. Click the Settings/gear icon.

4. Click on 'Apps'.

5. Click 'Installed Apps' (Win 11) or 'Apps & Features' (Win 10).

6. In the 'Apps & Features' section, scroll down or use the search bar to find League of Legends.

6. Click on League of Legends, then click the 'Uninstall' button. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.

After uninstalling, you might want to delete any leftover files.

Open File Explorer [Win + E], navigate to the Riot Games installation directory (C:\Riot Games\League of Legends), and delete any remaining files. You can also delete any related files by searching for League of Legends or Riot Games in %appdata% and %localappdata%. Restart your PC to finalise the uninstallation.

Using the control panel

You can uninstall League of Legends on Windows just as any other program. You can do it via the Control Panel as follows:

Exit League of Legends and close out of the Riot client if you happen to have them running. Click the Windows Start button and type control panel. The Control Panel will appear in the Windows Start menu. Open the Control Panel.

4. Go to 'Programs and Features' and click 'Uninstall a Program.'

5. Locate "League of Legends" in the list of installed programs.

6. Right-click on it and select 'Uninstall.'

7. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation.

How to uninstall League of Legends on Mac

Uninstalling League of Legends on a Mac is a bit different from Windows, but it is still a straightforward process. Here is how you can do it:

Exit the game and any background processes. Click on the 'Finder' icon in your Dock. In the Finder window, click on 'Applications' in the sidebar.

4. Locate League of Legends.

5. Drag League of Legends to the 'Trash' icon in the Dock. Alternatively, you can right-click on it and select 'Move to Trash.'

6. Right-click on the 'Trash' icon in your Dock and select 'Empty Trash'. This will remove the application from your system.

League of Legends stores additional files on your Mac. To ensure all related files are deleted

Open the Finder and press the Command + Shift + G keys to open the Go to Folder window. Type ~/Library and press Enter. Navigate to the following directories and delete any League of Legends or Riot Games folders you find:

~/Library/Application Support/

~/Library/Caches/

~/Library/Preferences/

~/Library/Logs/

Why can't I uninstall League of Legends?

Uninstalling this popular game can sometimes be tricky. If you are still facing issues during uninstallation, here are some potential causes and solutions:

Use Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc) to end any League of Legends or Riot Games processes.

or Riot Games processes. Right-click on the uninstaller and select 'Run as administrator.'

Use a registry cleaner to remove invalid or outdated entries that might block the uninstallation.

Boot your PC into Safe Mode and attempt the uninstallation again.

Why uninstall League of Legends?

Uninstalling League of Legends can be a personal decision caused by various factors, such as losing interest in the game, experiencing performance issues on the computer, or simply wanting to free up storage space.

Uninstalling League of Legends doesn’t have to be daunting. Whether you want to free up hard disk space, have lost interest in the game, or are experiencing performance issues, these step-by-step methods will help you learn how to uninstall League of Legends on Windows and Mac computers without any trouble.

