How to know if your WhatsApp is cloned or hacked, and what to do about it

If you have been wondering how to know if your WhatsApp is cloned or hacked, the answer lies within the app itself. If cloned or hacked, you will discover unfamiliar linked devices, profile and chat activity, as well as unexpected logouts.

The most reliable way to know if WhatsApp has been hacked is to check your linked devices list and log out of any you do not recognise.

and log out of any you do not recognise. Getting unfamiliar messages, profile changes, and unexpected logouts are strong signs of cloning.

To secure your account, enable two-step verification and update your security features.

and update your security features. If your account has been compromised, re-register your phone number and reinstall WhatsApp to reset the application to regain control.

How to know if your WhatsApp is cloned or hacked

Although it is worrying to know that your privacy has been invaded, it is possible to tell when someone has unauthorised access to your WhatsApp and regain control. Have a look at some things you should look out for if you suspect that someone may be tampering with your WhatsApp account.

Unknown devices on your linked devices list

WhatsApp linking provides a reliable way to access the application from any of your devices, up to four devices at a time. Be sure to check your linked devices list and scan to see an unfamiliar device, such as WhatsApp Web, the desktop app, or a mobile device you do not recognise or did not authorise.

Unsolicited verification codes

A WhatsApp verification code is a one-time password used to verify your identity and activate your account. Receiving an SMS verification code that you did not request can indicate that someone is actively attempting to re-register your number on their device.

Do not share this verification code with anyone. Without this code, attackers can not have access to the application, keeping your information safe.

Unexpected logouts

Unexpected logouts occur when an attacker uses your phone number to register a WhatsApp account. This action suddenly forces a logout on your device.

You will then receive the message, "Your phone number was registered with WhatsApp on a new device." This is one of the strongest signs of a successful account takeover or hacking.

Profile and chat activity you do not recognise

In cases of cloning or hacking, users often report profile changes and profile activity that they did not initiate. This includes changes to your profile picture, name, stories, or status, as well as read, sent, or deleted messages when you have not interacted with the app.

What to do if I suspect that my WhatsApp has been cloned

When you notice or sense that your WhatsApp account has been compromised, you should look into ways to resolve the issue. Below are several methods to regain control and keep yourself safe, both on Android and iPhone devices.

1. Unlink unknown devices

If your WhatsApp account has been compromised, the first thing to do is to log out of all active sessions and block the hacker from accessing your account. To sign out, follow these simple steps.

Open the WhatsApp app and tap the three vertical dots in the top right corner. Select 'linked devices' and scan to see any you do not recognise. Select the unknown logged-in devices and click 'Log Out'.

On an iPhone,

Open the WhatsApp app and tap 'Settings' from the lower-right corner. Choose 'linked devices', and you will see the linked devices. Identify and tap the unknown linked devices and then select 'Log Out'.

To keep your WhatsApp account safe, you will need to update your privacy and security settings. Choose a strong password and update it often. You should also update the recovery email address linked to your WhatsApp account.

A second layer of security can be implemented by enabling advanced chat privacy for individual chats, creating a passkey, and enabling two-factor authentication.

By adding multiple security factors, multifactor authentication makes users feel safer by compensating for any flaws in each factor. In a two-factor verification system, hackers may fail to gain access to your account information even if they bypass one security layer. Below are the steps to activate two-step verification.

Open the WhatsApp app. Click on the three vertical dots at the top right of the screen, then select 'Settings'. Tap 'Account' and then click on 'Two-step verification'. Click on 'Turn On' to set up the authentication protocol. Enter a 6-digit PIN that you can easily remember and confirm it. Provide a reliable recovery email address you can access, as it allows you to reset two-step verification and helps safeguard your account. Confirm the email address and tap 'Done'.

On an iPhone,

Open the WhatsApp app and tap 'Settings'. Go to 'Account' and click 'Two-step verification'. Tap 'Enable' and then enter a six-digit passcode of your choice. Re-enter it on the next screen. Click 'Next' and enter your email address.

4. Enable security notifications

Turn on security alerts in WhatsApp to receive notifications each time a new device establishes a connection with your account. Below are the steps to turn on notifications.

Open the WhatsApp app. Go to 'Settings'. Select 'Account', and tap 'Security' notifications. Toggle on the 'Show security notifications on this device' icon.

5. Uninstall and reinstall the WhatsApp app

Another way to block someone from hacking your WhatsApp is to delete the app and reinstall it. This will allow you to register your account with a fresh verification code, automatically logging you out of any open sessions on other devices.

If you cannot regain access, email WhatsApp support with the subject "Lost/Stolen: Please deactivate my account" and include your phone number in full international format (e.g., +1 555 123 4567) in the body.

Will I know if my WhatsApp is linked to another device?

You can easily know if your WhatsApp is linked to another device by checking the linked devices section in your WhatsApp settings. You can find a list of all connected devices there, and if you see any you don't recognise, you can log them out immediately.

What to do if your WhatsApp account is hacked?

You will be required to re-register your account if you lose access to it. Once this is done, all linked devices logged into your WhatsApp account will be automatically logged out. If you lose access to your account, follow the steps below to recover your account.

Tap 'Log Back In' and press 'Continue'. If prompted, enter your full WhatsApp phone number, and then tap 'OK'. Enter the 6-digit verification code that will be sent via SMS or phone call.

Can your WhatsApp be hacked without you knowing?

Malicious methods such as SIM swapping, malware, or social engineering can give hackers access to your WhatsApp account. Additionally, if someone has direct access to your unlocked phone, they can easily read your messages, link a device, install malicious apps, or scan the QR code from your phone.

Knowing how to know if your WhatsApp is cloned or hacked starts with actively monitoring your account’s linked devices and activity. Suspicious verification codes, unexpected logouts, or unfamiliar messages are clear warning signs. Taking prompt action can help secure your WhatsApp account and prevent unauthorised access.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

