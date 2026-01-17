International students increasingly seek dependent permits to relocate with families for long-term studies abroad

Countries like New Zealand and Australia offer work rights and educational access for dependents of students

Family reunification policies in Europe enhance stability and support for international students during their education

For many international students, particularly Nigerians planning long-term studies abroad, relocating alone is no longer the ideal option.

Rising living costs, extended postgraduate programmes, and the need for family support have made the ability to bring dependents such as a spouse or children a key factor when choosing a study destination.

Top 10 Countries Where International Students Can Bring Their Families Along

Source: Getty Images

Several countries now allow international students to apply for dependent permits either alongside their study permit application or after securing residence.

These permits often grant spouses the right to live and work legally, while children gain access to public education and healthcare, easing the financial burden of relocating as a family.

10. New Zealand

New Zealand allows spouses or partners of students enrolled in eligible Level 7–10 qualifications to live and work legally under the Partner of a Student Work Visa. Applicants must prove a genuine relationship, cohabitation, and sufficient funds of at least NZD 4,200 to cover living expenses.

The visa matches the duration of the student’s visa, and holders can work without restrictions, study for up to three months, and travel freely. Dependent children can join later through visitor or student visas, ensuring family stability during study periods.

9. Finland

Finland issues residence permits to non-EU students and their families. Spouses and children can join through permits based on family ties, provided the household meets a combined income requirement and the relationship criteria are fulfilled.

Degree-seeking spouses usually receive an A permit, counting toward permanent residence after four years, while other family members may receive temporary B permits. Family members may work, study, or run a business, promoting integration into Finnish society.

8. Australia

Australia allows international students to bring their spouse and children under 18 through the dependent visa programme. Family members can be included during the initial application or afterwards, with proof of relationships and sufficient funds required.

Spouses can work while in Australia, with hours dependent on the student’s level of study. Postgraduate students’ partners enjoy unrestricted work rights, making Australia a flexible and attractive destination for family relocation.

7. China

China permits international students to bring spouses and children through dependent visas: S1 for long-term stays and S2 for short visits. Dependents can legally reside in China, and children can attend school, while spouses accompany their partners during study periods.

Although work rights for dependents are limited, these visas provide a legal framework for families to stay together while navigating life and studies in China, enhancing stability for students from Nigeria and other countries.

6. Hong Kong

Full-time international students in Hong Kong can bring their spouse and children under 18 via the city’s dependent visa programme, including recognition of same-s*x marriages and registered partnerships.

While children can study, dependents cannot work without explicit permission. The policy ensures families remain together during studies, supporting students pursuing higher education in institutions such as the University of Hong Kong or Hong Kong Baptist University.

5. Sweden

International students in Sweden can bring spouses, registered partners, cohabiting partners, or children under 18 through a dependent residence permit. Family members can apply alongside the student or after the residence permit has been granted.

Applicants must demonstrate proof of relationship and sufficient funds for the entire stay. Spouses are generally allowed to work if the student’s permit exceeds three months, providing family stability while the student focuses on education.

4. Austria

Austria allows dependents to join students through Family Reunification Visas, requiring sufficient funds, housing, health insurance, and a secure livelihood.

Depending on the main applicant’s permit type, spouses may be allowed to work, and children can attend school. Residence permits typically last 1–5 years and are renewable, providing continuity for families relocating to Austria for studies.

3. Germany

International students in Germany can bring spouses and minor children through Family Reunification Visas, provided they hold a valid residence permit and meet funding and accommodation requirements.

Spouses generally need basic German language proficiency, while children can attend public schools. Applications are submitted via German embassies or consulates abroad, offering families a legal route to remain together during studies.

2. Netherlands

The Netherlands allows international students to bring family members through a residence permit for dependents. Students must demonstrate sufficient, independent, and ongoing income to sponsor their family.

Partners generally cannot work, but children can attend school, and the family’s permit duration matches the student’s residence permit. The policy ensures legal support and family integration while studying in the Netherlands.

1. Denmark

International students in Denmark can bring spouses or partners and children under 18 if enrolled in a state-approved higher education programme. Dependents must meet financial and documentation requirements.

Spouses receive full work rights, and children can attend public schools. Family reunification residence permits allow dependents to join students, making Denmark one of the most family-friendly destinations for international students.

