9mobile, formerly known as Etisalat Nigeria, is one of Nigeria's leading mobile network providers. It offers various services, including airtime borrowing, which allows subscribers to borrow 9mobile data or airtime when they run out of credit. Learn how to borrow airtime from 9mobile in this detailed piece.

9mobile is one of Nigeria's leading mobile network providers. Photo: @9mobileNg on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The 9mobile's 'More Credit' service allows you to borrow credit or data and repay later.

This feature helps customers stay connected, even when they don't have enough money to buy data right away.

To borrow airtime or data, dial *303# and follow the on-screen prompts.

and follow the on-screen prompts. To borrow, you must be a prepaid customer and have used your line for at least 90 days.

A 15% service charge is deducted from the amount you borrow.

How to borrow airtime from 9mobile (Etisalat)

9mobile, like other phone networks, allows its subscribers to borrow airtime and data if they are out of airtime or in urgent need of airtime. If you are eligible, you can borrow data even with existing credit and repay on your next recharge. To borrow data on 9mobile works similarly to airtime borrowing. Below is a simple guide on how to borrow airtime from 9mobile.

9mobile allows you to borrow credit or data and repay later. Photo: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

How to borrow airtime via a USSD code

To borrow data from 9mobile using a USSD code, dial *303#. This quick and easy method is perfect if you do not have internet access or prefer a simple option. To borrow data using USSD code, follow the steps below:

Dial *303# on your 9mobile line.​ Select “Borrow Airtime” from the menu.​ Choose the amount you wish to borrow from the available options.​ Confirm your selection to complete the transaction.​ You will receive a notification confirming the borrowed airtime.

Via 9mobile App

9mobile offers a user-friendly mobile app that allows subscribers to access various features, including airtime borrowing. With just a few taps, you will get the airtime you need without dialling any codes. Here is how it works:

If you are eligible, you can borrow 9mobile data even with existing credit and repay on your next recharge. Photo: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

Get the 9mobile App from your app store and install it on your phone. Open the app and log in using your 9mobile phone number. Navigate to the menu and select “Borrow Airtime” under the "Airtime Loan" section. Choose the desired airtime amount based on your eligibility.​ Confirm the transaction to receive the borrowed airtime.

A 15% service fee applies to borrowed airtime. The amount borrowed, including the service fee, will be automatically deducted from your next recharge. ​

Requirements for borrowing 9mobile airtime/data

To borrow data from 9mobile, ensure you meet the following requirements:

You must be a prepaid customer.

You should have been active on the 9mobile network for at least 90 days.

Your monthly recharge should average at least ₦200.

Ensure you have no outstanding airtime loans.

​9mobile codes

As a 9mobile user in Nigeria, knowing the correct USSD codes allows you to manage your line effortlessly and efficiently. These short codes make it simple to check your airtime, buy data, or borrow credit.

Function Code Call centre 300 Airtime recharge *311# Check account balance 310# Borrow airtime/data *303# Buy data *312# Share services *321# Check data balance *323# Stop services *305# Link NIN and SIM registration services *996#

What is the code to borrow airtime from 9mobile?

To borrow airtime from 9mobile, dial *303# on your 9mobile line. This USSD code provides access to the airtime/data borrowing service.

How can I check if I am eligible to borrow data on 9mobile?

To check your 9mobile data eligibility, simply dial *303# from your 9mobile line and follow the on-screen instructions.

What is 9mobile's customer care number in Nigeria?

To contact 9mobile's customer care in Nigeria, you can use the following channels:​

Address : Plot 19, Zone L, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos

: Plot 19, Zone L, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos Phone : 0809 000 0300​

: 0809 000 0300​ Website: 9mobile.com.ng

9mobile.com.ng WhatsApp : 0909 200 0192​

: 0909 200 0192​ Email : care@9mobile.com.ng​

: care@9mobile.com.ng​ Instagram : @9mobileng

: @9mobileng Facebook : @9mobileNg

: @9mobileNg X (Twitter): @9mobileng

Knowing how to borrow airtime from 9mobile helps you stay connected when you are out of credit. Whether you need to make an urgent call, send a message, or access the internet, the *303# code makes it easy to request a quick loan. With just a few simple steps, you can access quick data and credit loans, ensuring you stay connected when it matters most.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article about how to transfer data on Glo. Glo is a prominent participant in Nigeria's telecommunications industry, providing dependable services and competitive data plans. With Glo data transfer, you can buy and share a data plan with your wife and two kids instead of buying four different data plans.

You can share your data plan with a maximum of five people on the Glo network. Anyone you share with gets notified via SMS with immediate access to the internet. There are three ways to transfer Glo data. Check out this article and learn how to transfer Glo data.

Source: Legit.ng