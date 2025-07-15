Ex-super Eagles Star Stirs Reactions With Message to Peter Obi on His Birthday
- Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and his deputy candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, have been hailed as “ gods”
- Celebrating his 39th birthday on July 14, ex-goalkeeper Vanzekin dedicated the day to the duo politicians
- The 2008 Olympic silver medalist's passionate endorsement has sparked mixed reactions on social media
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ambruse Vanzekin has publicly lauded Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.
In a viral video shared on his TikTok handle, Vanzekin branded Obi as his president, saying the politician and his teammate are dear to him.
The 2008 Olympic silver medalist, who clocked 39 on Monday, July 14, expressed profound admiration, calling them “my gods”.
He practically dedicated his birthday to the duo, saying he hopes they can come in to lead the desired change for the country.
Vanzekin said on TikTok:
"They are my gods. As far as I'm seeing these two people today I am happy. May God give you long life and prosperity, Peter Obi and Datti.
"Even me that I'm fighting for change, I just hope that the change will come soon in Jesus name. I always love seeing these people. I don't know how you guys feel...anyhow you feel good and fine.
"Take it or leave it, these are my people and I will still go out and support them."
His fervent support reflects the popularity of Obi and Baba-Ahmed, whose 2023 campaign for transparency and economic reform galvanised Nigeria’s youth.
Vanzekin decried the frustrations of many Nigerians amid ongoing economic and security challenges.
The “Obidient” movement, which rallied behind Obi, continues to resonate, despite his third-place finish behind President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election, per BBC.
Fans have taken to the comment section of the TikTok post to react:
onoski sent wishes to the ex-goalkeeper:
"Happy birthday big name am so sorry is coming later."
chinasam5 added:
"happy birthday to you senior man i wishing you more fruitful glorious years ahead filled with happiness
ambroseejohnson said:
"happy birthday to my namesake may your days be long."
When Vanzekin resigned Bendel Insurance job
Meanwhile, the former Nigeria U23 goalkeeper decried poor wages as he resigned from Nigeria Professional Football League club Bendel Insurance.
Vanzekin was part of the Nigerian Dream team that won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.
Nigeria narrowly lost the gold medal match to South American powerhouse Argentina in the final.
He decried unfair treatment and claimed to be paid N75,000 monthly before he eventually resigned from his position.
Vanzekin hails Osaze Odemwingie
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian ex-international Osaze Odemwingie recently reached out to support his old teammate Ambruse Vanzekin, who resigned from his job at Bendel Insurance.
Vanzekin, a silver medalist with Nigeria’s Dream Team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, shared a touching video on social media, expressing gratitude for a generous gift from his former teammate.
