What does C mean in shoe size? Learn how to read shoes

If you purchase shoes, you might have seen different letters and wondered what they mean. These letters can be A, B, C, D, E, etc. That said, what does C mean in shoe size? The letter C can have different meanings depending on the brand of footwear. This post highlights the meaning of C shoe size and other valuable insights into shoe sizing.

Shoe sizing is a standard system various footwear brands use to ensure that shoes comfortably fit you. It usually combines numbers and letters, such as 7C or 9C. Read on to learn what C means in shoe size.

What does C mean in shoe size?

Shoe size C denotes footwear designed for children or kids and can mean circumference or width. Kids' shoes come in numerical values and may be followed by additional letters or designations to indicate different age groups or specific sizing systems used by other brands. However, other brands use C to denote females' shoe sizes.

Types of C shoe sizes

Finding the correct shoe size for your child can be challenging if you are not well-informed on the meanings of various letter and number combinations used by footwear manufacturers. Here is a breakdown of the meaning of children's shoe sizes from 2C to 13C.

2C and 3C

This shoe size is for young children or infants, usually around 3 to 9 months. They are designed for toddlers and typically have a foot measurement between 4 inches and 4 1/4 inches.

4C

The 4C size suits toddlers around 9 to 12 months with an average foot length. This usually denotes a 4-inch-long sole, taken from inside the shoe and from heel to toe.

5C

What does 5C mean in shoe size? 5C indicates that the shoes can accommodate 13 to 15-month-old babies. It typically refers to a foot that measures about 4⅜ inches long.

6C

This size is appropriate for toddlers aged 18 to 24 months. The number 6 denotes the length of the foot in inches. It is often considered the average shoe size for a two-year-old child.

7C meaning

This shoe size is designed for toddlers aged 2 to 2.5 years. 6C refers to a toddler’s foot measuring 5⅜ inches (12.7 cm) long. It suits children who are well into their toddler years and have developed a better sense of balance and coordination.

8C

Children around 2.5 to 3 years old typically wear 8C shoes. By this age, they have an average foot length of 5⅝ inch.

9C

This one is sized for children aged 3 to 3.5 years. This shoe size will help ensure their is comfortable while they play and explore their world.

10C to 13C

These sizes are meant for children aged approximately 3.5 to 6 years old. Children of these sizes are typically in preschool or early elementary school and participate in various physical activities and sports. You will want to measure your child’s foot accurately before selecting their new shoes to ensure proper fit and comfort.

What does C mean in shoe width?

Does C mean wide in shoes? In the standard shoe sizing, C denotes child shoes. However, in adult shoe sizing, C represents a narrow width. The width classifications in adult shoe sizing are as follows:

Letter combination Meanings N or AA Extra narrow B or M Medium or standard width (most common) C Narrow D Standard or medium-width E or W Wide EE or WW Extra wide

When choosing the shoe size, you should not only pay attention to the length but also the width. This is because having a narrow-medium shoe will likely rub against your toes and heel, resulting in friction and blisters. Always choose wide footwear enough to allow air circulation for your feet. This will provide comfort and support for your feet as well as help maintain the health of your feet.

Where can you find the width of the shoe?

Finding the width of a shoe should be a breeze. Most shoe brands print the numerical width on the tongue or along the inner side of the shoe. Additionally, you can find the width details on the outside of the box.

After gaining a good understanding of both your shoe length and width, identifying your ideal shoe size becomes a straightforward process. Nevertheless, the most reliable method for pinpointing the perfect shoe size for your comfort is to try them on and see how they feel.

What is the rule of thumb for kids' shoes?

If you intend to buy comfortable and well-fitting shoes for your child, keep these tips in mind.

Measure their feet regularly (ideally every few months) as their feet grow rapidly.

Go shopping in the late afternoon when your child's feet are at their largest. This will ensure the shoes won't feel too tight later in the day.

Bring the specific socks to the store and have your child try on shoes with them to ensure that they fit comfortably with the intended sock thickness.

When trying a shoe, make sure there's about a thumb's width of space between the end of the big toe and the front of the shoe. Check the width to ensure the shoe is not too tight.

What does C mean in women's shoe size?

What is size C in shoes for females? The shoe size C for women means that the shoe is intended for ladies with relatively narrow feet.

FAQs

What does C mean in shoe size? Generally, the letter means a shoe is designed for children and can also mean circumference or width. What does C stand for in shoe size? In adult footwear sizing, C represents a narrow width. What is a 7C shoe size? 7C shoe size is designed for toddlers aged between 2 to 2.5 years, with feet measuring 5⅜ inches (12.7 cm) long. Where can you find the width of the shoe? You can find it on the tongue or along the inner side of the shoe. Other brands print the width on the outside of the shoebox. What does C mean in women's shoe size? It means they are intended for ladies with relatively narrow feet. What is a standard shoe width? A standard shoe width for men is D, while B is for women. What does C mean in shoe width? Letter C represents a narrow width for adult shoes.

What does C mean in shoe size? This is one of the most sought-after questions for anyone purchasing shoes. Hopefully, you are now well-informed about the meanings of various letter and number combinations used on the shoes.

