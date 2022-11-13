What to do when you don’t know what to do: find what works for you

Have you ever felt like you don’t know what to do? There are various reasons why one can find themselves in such situation. One of the reasons might be because you are stressed and overwhelmed with everything happening around you. But worry no more, because this article will help you discover what to do when you dont know what to do.

What does it mean when you don’t know what to do? This means that you are helpless and frustrated about everything, and there is nothing you can do about it. However, you should not feel this way because, in life, there is nothing without a solution. Sometimes you may feel like life is playing games with you, and you feel like everything is over. It is not the end of you. You need to step up and do something. Here is what to do when you don't know what to do.

Things to do when you don’t know what to do

Feeling like you don't know what to do is one of the worst feelings one could ever experience. However, this is just your mind playing with you. There are things you can do when you feel that way rather than just sitting around helpless. Here is what to do when you dont know what to do with yourself.

Take it easy on yourself

This might sound like doing nothing, but it is the first and most crucial thing to do when you are in the 'I don't know what to do' situation. If you don't take it easy on yourself, negative thoughts may start crossing your mind, and you might end up seeing things worse than they actually are. Remember that life does not always go as planned, and you must be patient. Life is all about uncomfortable things, especially when things don't go as you expected. Just take it easy.

Realize that you are not alone

In such moments it may seem like there is no one you can lean on. That's not true because you have friends and family members who care about you, and it is just that you are confused and don't feel like they care. Moreover, you should realize that you are not alone because everyone feels this way at some point in life.

Take time to meditate

Not knowing what to do can be frustrating. However, when you feel that way, meditating can be useful because it will help you find the answers you are looking for. Meditation also reduces negative emotions and builds skills to manage your stress. Meditation can be helpful when you feel like you have no idea what to do.

Have someone decide for you

When you are stressed or overwhelmed, most likely, you are not thinking straight. Therefore, you need someone to help you decide what to do. You can look for someone you trust, share your problems with them and let them help you come up with a solution. This can be helpful, especially when you have tried to think but found no solution to your problems.

Know that doing nothing becomes the choice you are taking

Doing nothing can also be good when you don't know what to do. However, don't sit down doing nothing for too long because you will end up miserable. There will be a point when you have to stand up and take action, do anything instead of doing nothing. By doing so, you will atleast know that you tried even if things don’t go as you would have wanted.

Go with the flow

This might sound like bad advice, but in such situations, it is best to accept things the way they come and go in life. You flow with the changes because there are certain things in life that you can't control, and it is not your fault. Stressing yourself for such things will only make you unhappy. Go with whatever life gives you.

Talk it out

When you share what you are going through with someone you trust, your thoughts become clearer, and the dots connect. You can share with your friends, family or anyone you feel comfortable talking to. The feedback you get from sharing can be helpful to you.

Ask yourself the right questions

Take some time to ask yourself questions like what your passions are or activities you engage in that are filled with your purpose in life. Sometimes you can feel confused about everything because you have never taken the time to ask yourself relevant questions about life. So reflecting on the right questions can be helpful.

Socialize with others

When you interact with other people, they can help you know what to do because they might have been in your situation at some point. Grow your network, meet new people and connect with them as much as possible.

Become friends with fear

Sometimes you might feel stuck and don't know what to do because of fear. It could be because you fear the outcome if you decide to take a certain action. It is normal for you to want to avoid threats, but it is also good to remember that fear can pull you back, and you won't move from where you are. Therefore, try to become friends with fear because it will always be with you throughout your life.

Use your imagination

What do you do when you don’t know what to do? Imagination is one of the things you need to do when you have no idea what to do. You sit down and start pretending what you want. The world of imagination helps us to dream big. You can use your imagination to get closer to what you want and then use it to guide you towards what to do.

Accept discomfort

Accept that discomfort is part of the process of not knowing what to do. Life can be full of disappointments, and if you want to live a life full of purpose and fulfilment, you should accept that discomfort will always be there. Life is not easy, and if it were, then these feelings of not knowing what to do at some point would not be there.

What to do when you don't know what to do in a relationship

A relationship can come with challenges, especially if you reach a point where you don’t know what to do. A relationship is meant to make someone happy and not always stress you out, making you wonder what to do. If you are in a dilemma and don't know what to do in a relationship, consider the following.

Make a pros and cons list

Making pros and cons list will help open your eyes. You cannot be in a relationship in which you don't see any usefulness of being there. This list will help you decide what to do next. It can help you get some emotional distance and logically see things.

Know that it is okay not to know

Sometimes things can be difficult, and you feel blank and wonder if other people feel the same way. The truth is that most people go through that in relationships, and it is normal. You need to relax and give it some time; everything will fall into place in its own time, and you will feel better.

Trust your gut

Sometimes you might start noticing changes in your partner's behaviour toward you, but you don't want to believe what you are seeing because you love them. At this point, you might start feeling like they are cheating on you or are not into you anymore. Whatever you are feeling may be true, and it may be time for you to leave the relationship. Trust your instincts because that might be what you need to do when you are not sure what to do.

Give yourself some time

Sometimes, you need time away from your partner to think about what is happening around you. If your partner is toxic and you love them but you don't know what to do, going away from them to think about your relationship can be a good idea. This will help you find solutions to the problems you are facing in your relationship.

Focus on your values

Knowing what you like or don’t like in a relationship is one of the things you should try doing when you don't know what to do. Your values guide you because they act as your compass in life. When you feel lost, your values will help you get back to the core of who you are. Do not let yourself do what you dislike because you love someone. It is good to prioritize yourself in such situations.

Is it normal to feel like you don’t know what to do?

Yes, feeling like you are stuck and don't know what to do is normal, and every person goes through this at some point in life.

Not knowing what to do never feels good. Experiencing this leaves you helpless and hopeless about everything. You must focus on your values and accept discomfort at such a point. Hopefully, by reading this article, you will know what to do when you don't know what to do so that you won't feel lost in tough times.

