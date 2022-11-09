What is IPPIS number and where to check it: a simple guide

Since the Government of Nigeria launched IPPIS as one of the Transformation Programs, many have been curious to know what IPPIS Number is and where they can check it. The government rolled out IPPIS Number to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration for its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA).

Photo: @divinetechygirl, pexels.com

Source: UGC

What is the meaning of IPPIS? It stands for Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System. Are you a Nigerian police officer wondering how you can find your police IPPIS number? Worry no more because this simple guide will direct you step-by-step on how to retrieve it.

What is IPPIS?

Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System is a program responsible for paying salaries and wages directly to government employees' bank accounts. It also deducts and remits third-party payments from the salaries of federal government workers, such as:

Bank loans

Trade Union dues

The National Housing Fund

Cooperative Societies

The National Health Insurance Scheme

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How to check the IPPIS number

Are you having difficulties checking your IPPIS number? Here are simple steps on how to go about it.

Visit ippis.gov.ng. Choose the employee category. Select your rank. Enter your civilian, AP or Force number. Click on 'show' to reveal your Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System data page.

If you fail to access your IPPIS number after the steps above, you can get it by filling out the IPPIS complaint form or calling the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System customer care line.

How do I register with IPPIS?

Photo: @artempodrez, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Registration is strictly done online, so it is quite easy to register. Here are the simple steps to follow.

Visit registration.ippis.gov.ng. Enter your reference number. Enter your registration token. Click on the login button to log in.

IPPIS verification

IPPIS verification is mainly done to ascertain if you have completed the IPPIS registration. It is also a way of confirming that all the information submitted is true and up-to-date to maintain a safe and updated database. Here are the steps to follow:

Visit verification.ippis.gov.ng Enter Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System number Enter the registration token Click on login, and it's done

How many digits is the IPPIS number?

Your Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System number must be 8-20 characters long, contain letters and numbers. It should not contain spaces, special characters, or emojis.

How do I check my payslip on IPPIS?

The Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System Role player in the payroll (salary section) will issue your payslip on request. There are plans in due course where there will be self-service for you to generate your payslip on the internet or an e-mailer sending your payslip to your email.

Photo: @askar-abayev, pexels.com

Source: UGC

How can I get my confirmation slip?

Follow the following simple steps and get it done.

Visit verification.ippis.gov.ng for IPPIS Data Capture and Verification Portal. Click on the "Generate token" button displayed. Then go ahead and fill out the form displayed, and you will get your confirmation slipt.

How do I download the IPPIS payroll app?

Here are steps you can follow to download your IPPIS payroll app on your phone or computer.

The first step is to install the App on your phone. After installing, click on the Payroll icon on your phone. Then it will ask for permission to call, and you need to allow it. Put your email and phone number and select client as IPPIS. Click on the login button.

What are the benefits of IPPIS?

The major benefits of IPPIS include the following:

Reducing or eliminating corrupt practices.

Facilitates modern scientific and accurate budgeting and focusing.

Improving the government's decision-making ability.

It also enhances accurate and reliable personnel.

Who is in charge of IPPIS?

Dr Nsikak Ben, the acting director of IPPIS is responsible for the overall management of the IPPIS department, reporting to the accountant general of the federation.

What is the problem with IPPIS?

One drawback with IPPIS is that there is no specific date for salary payment.

Being a bonafide staff of an MDA in Nigeria and employed in line with prescribed public service rules, you must have an IPPIS number. The above are useful links and steps to aid your IPPIS registration and verification process.

READ ALSO: How to load PHCN prepaid meter online and offline: a helpful guide

Legit.ng recently published an article explaining how to load PHCN prepaid meters online and offline. Since privatising the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Prepaid meters have been present to Nigerians. You can load prepaid meter tokens anytime with a computer or a mobile phone.

There are various methods of loading prepaid electricity once the power is off. The most prevalent ways are to use a prepaid smart card or recharge online. Check out this post to learn how to recharge the PHCN meter online from the comfort of your home.

Source: Legit.ng