WAEC recruitment in 2022: portal, how to apply, vacancies, closing date

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) was formed by statute in 1952 as an examination body. The WAEC recruitment form for 2022 has been released, and the application exercise is already underway.

Since its establishment, the has grown to become one of the largest and most well-known exams in West Africa. In addition, the council has established an endowment fund to support education in West Africa through lectures and financial assistance to individuals who cannot afford it.

WAEC recruitment in 2022

The WAEC online recruitment process for 2022 is ongoing. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply for open positions at WAEC's Nigeria National Office and International Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

How to apply for WAEC recruitment

WAEC recruitment applications are made online. However, potential recruits must wait for the council to announce dates for enlistment. Interested candidates are expected to apply once the notification has been sent out.

Qualified applicants are invited to apply for posts at the Nigeria National Office, which is currently open. However, you can only apply for a position if you have created a user account.

To apply, visit the WAEC recruitment portal. If you have already registered, login into the portal using your email and password to make your application. If you have not registered, click on "Are you a new user? Register" and provide the required information. Once you have signed in, you can apply for the available position that best suits your field of specialisation. Following the guidelines, fill out the application form and submit it. Print out a copy of the filled application form to take with you.

NB: You will be required to fill in accurate information, including personal details, education qualifications, professional certifications, NYSC details, and references.

WAEC recruitment qualifications

To be recruited to WAEC, you must first meet the following general standards.

The applicant should not be more than 40 years old.

Must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with at least Second Class Lower Division from any renowned university in the aforementioned disciplines.

Applicants must have at least three (3) years of teaching experience after completing the NYSC.

A scanned passport photo with a resolution of 275 × 314 pixels and a file size of 7kb to 30kb.

Be familiar with personal computers and Microsoft Office software, as well as web-based platforms.

Must work well in a team, have excellent interpersonal skills, and be willing to drive change.

Influencing, analytical, and communication skills are required.

Must be a good organiser and planner with the ability to be flexible and put ideas into action.

Be self-motivated and capable of writing effective reports, as well as analysing and reviewing research reports.

Working longer hours with little or no supervision is a plus.

Must be willing to work in an unfamiliar setting.

Applicants must be physically and mentally fit to be considered.

NB: All applicants must have five (5) SSCE/WASSCE credits in English Language and Mathematics at one sitting or six (6) credits in English Language and Mathematics at not more than two (2) sittings.

WAEC recruitment vacancies

The available vacancies available include:

Assistant Registrar (Commerce, Foods and Nutrition, Geography, Government, Mathematics and Applied Science Subjects, Physical and Health Education, Physics and Electrical Installation, Special Education, Test Administration, Mathematician/Statistician and Administration)

Accountant

Quantity Surveyor

Registered Builder

Medical Officer

Network Administrator

Application Programmer

Legal Officer

Printer (Digital Printing Technologist)

Administrative Officer

Senior Human Resource Development Officer

Research Officer

Data Analyst

Internal Auditor

Public Affairs Officer

When is the WAEC recruitment closing date?

The application process is still in progress. Those interested should submit their application information by 7 June 2022.

NB: Successful applicants will be in charge of developing and moderating tests in their field of specialisation and participating in the Council's other examinations operations.

Contact information

For more details, you can reach them through:

Telephone: +234 1 730 5150

+234 1 730 5150 Website: www.waeconline.org.ng

www.waeconline.org.ng Address: 21 Hussey Street Yaba, Lagos Nigeria

21 Hussey Street Yaba, Lagos Nigeria Email: recruitment@waec.org.ng or waecnigeria@waec.org.ng

The above information is a summary of what you should know before submitting your application. Visit their official website for additional details on the WAEC recruitment exercise in 2022.

