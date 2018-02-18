How to prepare Quaker oats for babies: yummy recipes baby will love

Do you or your relatives have a baby? Are you looking for an interesting healthy meal recipe for a little child? You can learn how to prepare Quaker oats for babies from our article. Of course, it is important to understand its health benefits.

Quaker oats cereals in a pot. Photo: pexels.com, @Karyna Panchenko

Source: UGC

Quaker oatmeal for babies is easy on their digestive system because it is lighter than rice. It is also delicious, releases energy, and improves the child's immune system. Besides, you'll love its quick and easy cooking recipes.

How to prepare Quaker oats in Nigeria

The minerals and vitamins in Quaker oats for babies develop bones, the brain, etc. The meal is a great natural laxative meal with fibre. These benefits make Quaker oats perfect for babies. Learn how to cook this delicious meal for your little one using any of the following recipes:

1. How to prepare oatmeal for babies with water, mother's milk, or cow milk

Quaker oatmeal has been a trusted brand with a huge selection of different oat foods since 1877. Most of them can be cooked within 5-7 minutes. You will love this cooking method:

Ingredients

Quaker oats (specifically for infants)

1 or 2 cups of water

Mother's milk or cow milk (optional)

The cooking process

Heat water in a saucepan.

Blend Quaker oatmeal using a blender and mix with hot water in a bowl.

Stir it well to remove clumps.

Stir in cow milk/mother's milk to increase the oatmeal's bioavailable nutrition (optional).

Let it cool before feeding your baby.

2. How to prepare Quaker white oats without heat

A bowl of Quaker oats and a jar of milk. Photo: unsplash.com, @micheile dot com

Most kids are introduced to solid meals when they turn 6-8 months old. Oats are rich in zinc, vitamins, magnesium, protein and other useful components. You can make a simple oatmeal porridge without cooking it.

Ingredients

Quaker oats (specifically for infants)

1 or 2 cups of water

Mother's milk or cow milk (optional)

The preparation process

Blend Quaker oatmeal using a blender (optional).

Mix it with water (add mother's or cow's milk if you want).

Put the oatmeal mixture in a sealed container.

Place in your refrigerator or a cool dark place overnight.

It will look like pudding or porridge in the morning.

Let it come to room temperature before serving it to the baby.

Blending Quaker oats. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

3. How do I prepare Quaker oats in an oven?

Babies are allergic to different types of new food. If you are preparing Quaker oats for babies for the first time, feed him/her a couple of spoons for a week. Stop giving it to the baby if you notice allergic reactions. Here is how to prepare Quaker oats with milk:

Ingredients

Quaker oats (specifically for infants)

1 or 2 cups of water

Mother's milk or cow milk (optional)

The cooking process

Preheat your oven.

Blend Quaker oatmeal using a blender.

Mix it with water.

Microwave the entire mixture for two minutes or until it cooks.

Stop the microwave every 30 seconds and stir for it to cook evenly.

Stir in mother's milk or cow's milk (optional).

Let it cool to room temperature before feeding your baby.

Stiring Quaker oats with water, mother's milk or cow milk. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

4. How to prepare Quaker oats for babies using a microwave

Possible allergic reactions to new foods in babies include diarrhoea, hives, and vomiting. Don't hesitate to contact your physician to discuss the baby's menu before trying new food on them to avoid life-threatening allergic reactions. Use this recipe for preparing Quaker oats for babies in a microwave:

Ingredients

Quaker oats (specifically for infants)

1 or 2 cups of water

Mother's milk or cow milk (optional)

The cooking process

Preheat your oven.

Blend Quaker oatmeal using a blender.

Mix it with with water.

Microwave the entire mixture for 2 minutes or until it is fully cooked.

Stop the microwave every 30 seconds and stir for it to cook evenly.

Stir in mother's milk or cow milk (optional).

Let it cool to room temperature before feeding your baby.

Cooked Quaker oats for babies. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Things to note when preparing oatmeals for babies

Adding peanut butter to oatmeal is key for avoiding food allergies in a baby.

Discuss with your pediatrician about introducing peanuts to your little one.

Use peanut butter with only one ingredient (peanuts) to avoid extra oil, salt, or sugar.

You can also use almond, cashew and sunflower seed butter.

You can add more water, mother's milk or cow milk to thin it out before serving.

Use fresh mother's milk or what you have refrigerated for about three days or less.

Store leftover oats in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

You can mix oatmeal or oatmeal formula into your baby's porridge and puddings.

Can a baby take Quaker Oats?

You can introduce a baby to solid foods at six months. Oats are easy on your baby's digestive system. They also promote fullness, prevent gas, and give the child a healthy appetite.

How do I give Quaker Oats to my baby?

Feed the baby plain oats, then gradually introduce him/her to oatmeal mixed with formula.

Pouring milk into a bowl of Quaker oats. Photo: unsplash.com, @micheile dot com

What is the best way to prepare Quaker Oats?

Stir oats in boiling water or milk in a saucepan at low heat. Simmer it while uncovered for 25-30 minutes or until oats have your desired texture.

How do you make oatmeal for babies?

Oatmeal might become a baby's favourite first food. To make different flavours, you can add honey and fruits like avocados, pumpkins, apples, and bananas.

Can you feed baby oatmeal in a bottle?

You need a larger n*ipple size feeding bottle for the oatmeal to flow. Most feeding specialists recommend a faster flow n*ipple, commercially precut, cross-cut n*ipples provided by the hospital. However, CDC does not recommend putting baby puddings and cereals in a feeding bottle, for it increases the risk of choking and will make the baby sleep less longer.

Every responsible parent wants to give a baby fulfilling and nutritional meals. Oats are the right food option for any infant. You can prepare Quaker oats using any recipe discussed in this article.

