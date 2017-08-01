How to check Bet9ja coupon: step-by-step guide to do it

Bet9ja is a popular online bookmaker that boasts various sports betting on both pre-match and in-play for mobile devices and desktops. If you want to know more about how to perform a coupon check on Bet9ja, read on to find out more.

Bet9ja logo. Photo: @Bet9ja

Source: UGC

Bet9ja is a Nigeria-based sports booking site that has adopted the best practices from Africa and Europe. Their major client support department is located in Lagos, and their goal is to ensure every client has the best experience. Their website provides odds on sports results in Nigeria, Europe and other parts of the world.

Coupon check Bet9ja

It is possible that after placing your bets on Bet9ja, you may start to wonder how you can check the live score to monitor the game's activities. This lets you know which team won or lost the game.

For many punters, it is much better to watch the game live after wagering, particularly in very popular leagues, such as the Champions League, Premier League, Serial A, etc.

However, you might find yourself in a situation where you have chosen to place your bet on some games from other countries leagues. In this situation, your cable TV provider might not be able to show the game live, so you would not have the opportunity to check on the scores.

That is why punters usually monitor the game through the live score page on the website, but still, lots of such leagues may not even be featured on the live score.

In such cases, you will usually have no other option except to check your betting site to see whether you have won or lost a game.

How can I check my Bet9ja coupon?

How can I check my Bet9ja coupon? Photo: sports.bet9ja.com

Source: UGC

Below are simple steps you can follow to check coupon results.

Open the Bet9ja official website. Click on "Join Now" and then "Sign in". A Bet9ja login account page will be displayed. Click " Coupon Check", and a small box will be displayed. Enter your bet ID in the space provided and then click "Check Your Bet" to view the status of your coupon Bet9ja.

How to use the old Bet9ja coupon

How to use the old Bet9ja coupon. Photo: sports.bet9ja.com

Source: UGC

Alternatively, you can use the older version to check the coupon code.

Open the sports.bet9ja.com old mobile website. Enter the bet ID to check the current status of your bet in the box provided. Alternatively, you can scan or upload from the gallery the ticked you obtained from the Bet9ja shops. Click "Check" to view the status of your coupon.

How can I check my old Bet9ja mobile?

If you want to check your old Bet9ja mobile account, you can follow these steps:

Visit the old mobile Bet9ja website on your mobile device and click on the "Login" button. Enter your username and password in the appropriate fields. If you have forgotten your password, click the "Forgot Password" link and follow the steps to reset your password. Once you have logged in, you should be able to see your account information, including your balance, betting history, and any open bets.

Note: If you need help accessing your old Bet9ja mobile account, contact the customer support team for assistance. They can help you recover your account or provide further guidance on accessing your account information.

The coupon check on Bet9ja helps you ensure that your bets have been placed correctly and that you are aware of any potential winnings. The process of checking your coupon on Bet9ja is simple and can be done either online or through the Bet9ja mobile app. By following the steps outlined by Bet9ja, you can easily verify your betting history, track your wagers, and ensure that your bets are settled correctly.

READ ALSO: How to delete Reddit history: find and erase your searches

Legit.ng recently published an article explaining how to clear Reddit history. Reddit is an online community where members may share and debate content. The site is divided into subreddits covering news, sports, technology, and other topics.

With over 430 million monthly active users, it is one of the world's most popular social media sites. To safeguard your privacy and stay up to speed with the latest information, learn how to delete Reddit history today.

Source: Legit.ng