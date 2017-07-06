How to make liquid soap like Morning Fresh? Complete guide

Have you ever wondered how to make liquid soap like Morning Fresh at home? It is straightforward to do, and there are a lot of benefits to homemade liquid soap. You know what is in it - no harsh chemicals or detergents.

Three different Morning Fresh liquid soaps. Photo: @morningfresh

Source: Facebook

Liquid soap came into existence not long ago, but its convenience and ease of use have made it rather popular. While bar soap making is relatively easy and well-known, the process of liquid soap making is less common, especially when it comes to liquid dishwashing soap. If you are interested in learning how to make liquid soap like Morning Fresh, keep reading.

How to make liquid soap like Morning Fresh

People love Morning Fresh liquid soap for its superior grease-cutting power, effectively removing stubborn oil and grease stains. In addition, it has a light, refreshing scent and leaves your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated.

What are the ingredients in Morning Fresh detergent?

If you have ever wondered what are the ingredients in Morning Fresh detergent or how to produce liquid soap like Morning Fresh, here are the best Morning Fresh liquid soap ingredients you should use.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Distilled water – 5L

Sulphonic acid – 500mL

Soda ash – 250g

Caustic soda – 250g

Sodium Laurel Sulphate – 250g

CMC, PacR or Entisol – 250g

Texapon – 250g

Green or yellow colouring

Perfume

How to make Morning Fresh liquid soap

How do you make local Morning Fresh? By following these steps, you will get a DIY dishwashing soap that is very effective as the store-bought Morning Fresh.

Soak the Entisol or CMC, PacR or in 5 litres of water for two or three hours. Put the soda ash in water until it dissolves completely. Pour this mixture into the CMC solution and blend thoroughly. Dissolve the Sodium Laurel Sulphate in water, pour it into the mix and stir. Dissolve the texapon in water and add it to the mixture. Stir until consistent. Add the Sulphonic acid to the mixture and stir. Dissolve caustic soda in water and add to the mixture stir until it blends completely. Now, stir the mixture continually until lather forms on top. Carefully spoon out all the lather until the solution is clear. Add colour and soap and mix until the mixture is homogeneous.

Mama Lemon liquid soap ingredients

Mama Lemon liquid soaps. Photo: @angelicabaraoidan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Another liquid soap that is as popular as Morning Fresh is Mama Lemon liquid soap. It is tough on grease and oil stains but gentle on your hands. It has an excellent fragrance and foams quickly. The lemon juice makes the soap a great natural cleaner.

How do you make quality liquid soap?

Mama Lemon liquid is a powerful all-purpose cleaner that cleans everything from dishes to floors. To make quality and effective liquid soap, you need to have the following ingredients:

Water

Lemon essential oil

White vinegar

Sodium Laureth Sulfate

Cocamidopropyl Betaine

Sodium Chloride

Tocopherol Acetate

G lucerne

Perfume

Citrus Grandis

Methylisothiazolinone

You can put together a batch of this luxurious liquid soap if you have all the ingredients. Try it today.

How to make transparent liquid soap in Nigeria

Transparent liquid soap is becoming popular in Nigeria. It is versatile, convenient and economical.

Making your DIY transparent liquid soap at home is an easy plus. You can add essential oils or other natural ingredients to create a unique soap.

If you have never made liquid soap before, follow these instructions, and you will be on your way to making beautiful, transparent liquid soap in no time.

Ingredients used

Below are the essential ingredients you should have.

Texapon – 500g

Sodium Laureth Sulfate– 125g

Cooking salt – 400g

Sulphonic acid – 125g

Fragrance – 20ml

Procedure to follow

Below is a procedure you can follow if you want to make transparent liquid soap in Nigeria.

Soak the Sodium Laureth Sulfate in 8 litres of water for about 50 – 65 minutes until well dissolved.

Put the texapon in a separate plastic basin and add the cooking salt. Gently stir the mixture to blend.

Pour the dissolved Sodium Laureth Sulfate into the texapon and cooking salt mixture. Add 2 litres at a time, stir, then add some more.

Add the Sulphonic acid and stir to blend. The mixture will start to foam at the top.

After adding the Sodium Laureth Sulfate mixture, let the soap settle for 6 hours until it is clear.

Add perfume or essential oil.

How to make liquid soap for dishwashing

Dishwashing soap is something that most of us use daily. It is an inexpensive and easy way to get our dishes clean. But did you know that you can save money by making dishwashing soap?

Liquid soap. Photo: Pixabay.com, @Dmitriy

Source: UGC

Making liquid dish soap is surprisingly simple and requires only a few ingredients. Here is a recipe on how to do liquid soap for washing plates.

Ingredients used

Below are the ingredients you need to have.

1 ½ cups (353 ml) of water

¼ cup (9 ml) grated Castile bar soap tightly packed

¼ cup (60 ml) liquid castile soap

2 ¼ teaspoons to 1 tablespoon (10 to14 g) super washing soda

½ teaspoon (1.5 g) glycerine.

15 to 40 drops of essential oil

Procedure to follow

Below is a procedure you can follow to make liquid soap for dishwashing.

Place the grated soap in a pot and add 2 cups of water. Heat the mixture for 10 minutes while stirring continuously until the soap dissolves. Add the liquid castile soap, washing soda, and glycerine. Stir until everything blends well. Remove the pot from the stove. Let the soap set for 24 hours. Stir the mixture from time to time in the 24 hours to check for consistency. You can use an immersion blender if the soap has big lumps. After the mixture has reached the desired consistency, add the essential oils and stir well. Using citrus oils for dishwashing is advisable as they cut grease more effectively.

Is Morning Fresh dishwashing liquid environmentally friendly?

All the ingredients used to make the liquid soap are 100% biodegradable and contain organically derived cleaning actives, resulting in an environmentally friendly clean that does not reduce performance.

Which is the best dishwashing liquid?

Aside from Morning Fresh, Fairy liquid dishwashing soap is another excellent dishwashing soap in Nigeria. A drop of Fairy dishwashing liquid instantly dissolves and easily cleans thick oily grease, leaving dishes sparkling clear.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about how to make liquid soap like Morning Fresh. If you are feeling inspired, why not try any of our recipes? It might take some practice before you get the recipe just right, but once you do, you will be able to enjoy all the benefits of liquid soap.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional help or advice and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action taken upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: 71 September quotes for those who can't wait to welcome fall

Legit.ng recently published an article with 71 September quotes for individuals who can't wait for the season to change. September is the transitional month between summer and winter. Temperatures continue to dip steadily, and the air begins to cool.

September is great since it is neither too cold nor too hot. Instead, the weather is gradually changing, and the leaves are dropping, affecting the appearance of your surroundings. These September quotes can help you welcome the new month in style as you prepare for various daily activities.

Source: Legit.ng