71 September quotes for those who can’t wait to welcome fall

Did you know that September means seven? It means seven because it was the seventh month in the original Roman calendar. September serves as a transition month between summer and winter. At this time, the temperatures gradually decrease, and the weather starts to get brisk. If you can't wait to get to the fall season, here are wonderful September quotes that will add to your excitement!

All year, many people look forward to the transitional month of September. As they prepare for the winter, they anticipate some cold weather, love and joy. As you prepare for various life activities, these September quotes will help you welcome the new month in style.

Hello September quotes

September is amazing because it is neither too cold nor too hot. The weather is gradually changing, and the leaves are falling to give you a new face to your environment. If you live in a place with many trees, you will love the fresh look of your environment. Here are nice quotes to help you welcome September.

Goodbye, August, and a big hello to September.

Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soil. – Peggy Toney Horton

I love September, especially when we're in it. – Willie Stargell

Hello, September; please be a good month that brings smiles and happiness to our lives

Happily, we bask in this warm September sun, which illuminates all creatures. – Henry David Thoreau

Wine is the divine juice of September. – Voltaire

Hello September, please be kind and less happening. I am not in the mood to go through much excitement this month.

Let's strive to be better in September! – Charmaine J. Forde

Let's all be nice to September. – Nitya Prakash

September tries its best to have us forget summer. – Bernard Williams

Come September, children return to school, grownups to work, and the brain to the head. – Roger Rosenblatt

All the months are crude experiments from which the perfect September is made. – Virginia Woolf

I notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature. – Friedrich Nietzsche

Hello, September! The winds change, the leaves fall, and the sun seems to be a lot less fuming.

Funny quotes about September

Nature has a unique way of pleasing humans. One perfect way is the fall season; you experience a colourful environment filled with mild warm weather. Here are funny quotes about September that you will love.

The heart of autumn must have broken here and poured its treasure upon the leaves.

Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy day.

If you were born in September, it's pretty obvious your parents started the new year with a bang.

I cannot endure wasting anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house. – Nathaniel Hawthorne

I come alive in the fall time. – The Weekend

Let's go insane this September but beware of falling into the gutter.

It's like going back to school. You know, autumn! Time for Harry Potter. — Robbie Coltrane

Autumn's the mellow time. — William Allingham

Is September too early to decorate for Christmas?

Autumn leaves don't fall; they fly. They take their time and wander on this, their only chance to soar. – Delia Owens

The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens apples; the other turns them into cider. – Jane Hirshfield

Number 1 rule in September, If nobody sees you eating it, it doesn't contain any calories.

0 for 50 would be a historic achievement on any other team, but it is usually called September on the Cubs.

We awoke one morning in September, and the world lurched on its axis.

Inspirational quotes for September

When a new season or month begins, you may be looking for encouraging September sayings to lift your moods. Here are inspirational quotes that will help you push on for the rest of the month.

And then the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and autumn was awakened. – Raquel Franco

Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning as if last year's mistakes had been wiped clean by summer. – Wallace Stegner

The windows are open, admitting the September breeze: a month that smells like notepaper, pencil shavings, autumn leaves, and car oil. A month that smells like progress and moving on. – Lauren Oliver

September has come; it is hers Whose vitality leaps in the autumn, whose nature prefers trees without leaves and a fire in the fireplace. – Louis MacNeice

By all these lovely tokens, September days are here, with summer's best of weather and autumn's best of cheer. – Helen Hunt Jackson

September showed up right on schedule and lasted a whole month. – Jenny Wingfield

And so, with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the fall. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

My favourite poem is the one that starts with Thirty days hath September because it actually tells you something. – Groucho Marx

With all these lovely tokens of September, days are here, with summer's best of weather and autumn's best of cheer. – Helen Hunt Jackson

We know that we will wander through the warm winds of summer's wreckage in September. We will welcome summer's ghost. – Henry Rollins

Nothing will happen unless you take the initiative to do it. – Akhil Nigam

Working hard for something we don't care about is called stress; working hard for something we love is called passion. – Simon Sinek

But now, in September, the garden has cooled with my possessiveness. The sun warms my back instead of beating on my head. The harvest has dwindled, and I have grown apart from the intense midsummer relationship that brought it on. – Robert Finch

September is the month of maturity, the heaped basket, and the garnered sheaf. It is the month of climax and completion.

Happy September quotes

September is a month many feel they have a fresh start. That's why the feeling of September brings about a happy mood. Here are some motivational quotes explaining the happiness that comes with September.

The good old days are the best days. Life is magical when you are happy. Being in September reminds me of those lovely days.

I am happy because, finally, it's September. I am happy because the holiday is one month nearer.

Happy September! May this month be filled with sunny days, laughter, and lots of love.

For man, autumn is a time of harvest, of gathering together. For nature, it is a time of sowing, of scattering abroad. – Edwin Way Teale

How smartly September comes in, like a racing gig, all style, no confusion. – Eleanor Clark

For summer, there, bear in mind, is a loitering gossip that only begins to talk of leaving when September rises to go. – George Washington Cable

Just like that, summer falls into September; happy September!

Nobody can understand my love for falling leaves other than September. Welcome, Sept!

Everything that has ever happened in your life is preparing you for a moment yet to come.

I hope to be the autumn leaf that looked at the sky and lived. And when it was time to leave, gracefully, it knew life was a gift. – Dodinsky

Live in each season as it passes: breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit. – Henry David Thoreau

As the alluring song of September begins to whisper in my ear, my passionate spirit yearns for the splendour of its promise. – Peggy Toney Horton

Autumn is the antidote to stifling summer. – Terri Guillemets

It must be September; the July sun has disappeared. – Charmaine J. Forde

Welcome September quotes

Everyone welcomes new months with so much excitement and new expectations, and September is no exception, and here are some welcome September quotes that will help you welcome the month of September with joy.

I loved autumn, the one season of the year that God seemed to have put there just for the beauty of it. – Lee Maynard

May September be the month of great things filled with love and care. Welcome this month with big joy.

Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons. – Jim Bishop

Hello, September! Thanks for the reminder that things can be beautiful.

Welcome peace and cracking sounds of leaves. Welcome, September.

New month, new day, new date, a new chapter, new page, new wishes. Welcome, September!!!

Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

September! I never tire of turning it over and over in my mind. It has warmth, depth, and colour. It glows like old amber. – Patience Strong

The tints of autumn a mighty flower garden blossoming under the spell of the enchanter, frost. – John Greenleaf Whittier

No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face. — John Donne

Of all the seasons, autumn offers the most to man and requires the least of him. – Hal Borland

Rest your eyes well before September because, with all its colours, autumn is coming to visit them! – Mehmet Murat Ildan

September days have the warmth of summer in their briefer hours but in their lengthening evenings, a prophetic breath of autumn. – Rowland E. Robinson

Outside, the leaves on the trees constricted slightly; they were the deep done green of the beginning of autumn. It was a Sunday in September. – Ali Smith

If you have ever lived south of the Mason-Dixon line, you know that late September still means summer heat. – Scott Porter

The month of September ushers in the fall season. After a long hot summer, many people eagerly look forward to the forgiving fall weather. Unfortunately, some may not like returning to their blankets, warm hoodies, and socks. However, some inspirational and happy September quotes are a great way to help you welcome the month of September and look forward to it.

