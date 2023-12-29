The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has raised alarms over alleged widespread fraud at the Rivers Port of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA)

The group has cautioned that legal repercussions may follow unless Mr. Adams Michael, the port manager, discloses information regarding the facility's operations

This information includes six crucial documents needed to audit the activities of the Rivers State NPA

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has expressed concern about suspected extensive fraud at the Rivers Port of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

The organisation has warned of potential legal consequences if Mr Adams Michael, the port manager, does not provide details regarding the institution's activities.

The SHAC has requested six documents to audit the activities of the Rivers State NPA. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Comrade Adebayo Olakunle Olumide, the Director responsible for Research and Evaluation at the Centre, conveyed in a letter dated December 14, 2023, that the federal government is experiencing revenue losses due to corruption within the port.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The letter reads:

"Our office has recently been inundated with petitions from concerned citizens that the Rivers Port under your leadership is now a conduit pipe for high level corruption, financial malfeasance, illegal concessioning, improper billing of vessels and depletion of revenues that would have accrued to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"At a time when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is striving assiduously to reposition Nigeria on the path of greatness through his Renewed Hope Agenda, we are pained that the Rivers Port which should ordinarily generate huge funds for the government is currently performing very poorly due to maladministration".

Findings of corrupt allegations

He stated that an initial inquiry at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) uncovered that approximately eight companies/organisations that own ships, vessels, and boats involved in loading and unloading at Rivers Port are affiliated with close associates and family friends.

These entities include TEMILE NIGERIA LIMITED with RC no. 718136, PEEJAY RESOURCES LIMITED with RC no. 419763, THERESA DIANA CHARITY FOUNDATION with RC no. 38908, CRESTED EAGLE LOGISTICS LTD with RC no. 939271, and BLUE STAR SHIPPING LINES LTD with RC no. 299093.

Additionally, others identified are JFDOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED with RC no. 857988, PEAK SHIPPING AGENCY LIMITED with RC no. 685339, and KACH MARITIME SERVICES LIMITED with RC no. 1137242.

He said:

"This accounts for why their ships, vessels and boats are either undeclared, billed or in most cases, exempted from paying the statutory fees accruable to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"It is on record that ships come to Rivers Port and go unreported without billing whatsoever. We also received reports that your staff connived with ship owners to underreport their cargoes, and full dues are not taken."

Requested documents for audit of Rivers NPA

He outlined the required information and documents as follows:

1. The total revenue generated from billing ships, vessels, and boats from January 2023 to the present.

2. Copies of bank statements indicating the precise amount remitted by the Rivers Ports to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government from January 2023 onward.

3. A list of all companies with which the Rivers Port engaged in Boat Service Contracts from January 2023 to the present.

4. Copies of Concession Agreements made between the Rivers Port and companies from January 2023 to the present.

5. Details of any foreign accounts maintained by the Rivers Port for the purpose of receiving payments for boat service operations from January 2023 to the present.

6. A copy of the most recent Assets Declaration Form for Public Officers (FORM CCB 1) submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau in accordance with paragraph 11 of Part 1 of the 5th Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said:

"We shall institute civil proceedings under Section 1 (3) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 for purpose of seeking, amongst other ancillary reliefs, an Order of Mandamus compelling you to perform your duties under the extant laws."

NPA inaugurates modern control towers for Lagos Port complexes

In another report, the Nigerian Ports Authority has launched modern control towers in port complexes in Lagos.

The management of the ports stated the move is to enhance the safety and security of all the activities at the ports.

Mohammed Bello-Koko said the NPA prioritises security at the ports because of its relevance to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng