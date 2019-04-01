Rob Lowe's wife Sheryl Berkoff: Bio and top 10 facts to know about her!

Who is Sheryl Berkoff? She is a jewellery designer, entrepreneur, and former Hollywood makeup artist. In the entertainment industry, she is probably best known for being actor Rob Lowe’s wife. Berkoff currently runs hew own jewellery manufacturing company known as Sheryl Lowe Jewelry. The company designs and produces exquisite rings, necklaces, bracelets, and numerous other jewellery pieces.

Here is everything you need to know about Sheryl.

Profile summary

Name : Sheryl Lynn Berkoff

: Sheryl Lynn Berkoff Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: June 20, 1961

June 20, 1961 Sheryl Berkoff's age : 60 years old (as of 2021)

: 60 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Body measurements: 36-28-42 inches (bust, waist, hips)

36-28-42 inches (bust, waist, hips) Shoe size: 8

8 Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe Sister : Hillary Swank

: Hillary Swank Sons : Edward Matthew Lowe and John Owen Lowe

: Edward Matthew Lowe and John Owen Lowe Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Alma Mater: The University of California

The University of California Occupation : Makeup artist

: Makeup artist Instagram: @sheryllowejewelry

Sheryl Berkoff’s bio

Here is a look at details about Sheryl’s life as well as some top fun facts.

Childhood

How old is Sheryl Berkoff? The established entrepreneur is currently 60 years old, having been born on July 20 1961. She was born in Los Angeles, California and grew up in South Carolina alongside her sister, Hillary Swank.

Education

Berkoff attended a local high school before enrolling in the University of California. She pursued a degree in Fashion Design and ventured into the fashion industry soon after her graduation.

Career

When Sheryl got into the fashion industry, she worked primarily as a makeup artist. Later, she incorporated jewellery making into her career. In 1985, she landed her first job as a video makeup artist on Treasure Box. This was followed by similar roles on Little Muffy Johnson, Living Doll, and Breaking In.

Sheryl Berkoff's 1991 role in Eve of Destruction raised her profile in Hollywood and helped her get additional roles. Here is a look at the films in which Berkoff worked on the characters’ makeup.

Renegades (1989)

(1989) The Vanishing (1993)

(1993) Bad Influence (1990)

(1990) Frankie and Johnny (1991)

(1991) The Finest Hour (1992)

(1992) Ghost in the Machine (1993)

In 2012, Sheryl worked as Rob Lowe’s makeup and hairstylist for the television series Who Do You Think You Are? After working in the film industry for several years, Sheryl decided to shift her focus to interior design, a career path that saw her appear in numerous magazines for her outstanding work.

In 2007, Berkoff rediscovered her love for jewellery and launched her jewellery company known as Sheryl Lowe Jewelry.

Personal life

Sheryl is currently married to renowned actor Rob Lowe. The two met for the first time in 1980 on a film set. The two began meeting soon after this first meeting. A few years later, misunderstandings arose in the relationship, leading to a breakup.

Sheryl then began dating Rob’s friend, Emiliano Estevez. This relationship, too, did not last long before it ended. Rob and Sheryl then met again on a blind date but decided to remain friends, considering their history.

A few years later, the two met on set for the film Bad Influence and decided to give dating a try. How long has Rob Lowe been married to his wife? Sheryl Berkoff’s wedding took place on July 22 1991, meaning she has been in marriage for over 30 years now.

The entrepreneur, her actor husband, and their children live in Los Angeles, California.

Sheryl Berkoff’s kids

In 1993, Sheryl and Rob welcomed their first child together named Edward Matthew Lowe. Two years later, the couple was blessed with a second baby boy, John Owen Lowe. Sheryl Berkoff's young sons are quite educated.

Matthew is a graduate of the Loyola Law School, while John graduated from Stanford University back in 2018. Both have a knack for acting and have appeared in some television shows, including The Lowe Files.

Sheryl Berkoff's net worth

There is barely any credible information regarding the entrepreneur’s wealth. However, this site alleges her net worth to be approximately $2 million.

Body measurements

The jewellery designer is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 65 kilograms. Her body measures 36-28-42 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Interesting facts about Sheryl Berkoff

Here are some fascinating facts about the established jewellery designer.

1. She and her husband were sued by their nanny

In 2008, Sheryl’s former nanny filed a lawsuit against her and Rob for what she alleged was harassment and sexual assault. This came after the couple filed a suit against the nanny. The nanny reportedly demanded $1.5 million to remain silent on the matter.

Surprisingly, this was not the last time the couple found themselves in court for matters regarding nannies and chefs. Sheryl and Lowe once sued another nanny and chef for reportedly conspiring with outsiders to perpetuate false allegations against them.

2. She dated Keanu Reeves briefly

Sheryl Berkoff and Keanu Reeves dated briefly in the 1980s. However, the relationship did not last very long. A few years later, Sheryl met her now-husband, Rob Lowe.

3. Her husband is three years younger than her

Sheryl’s husband, Rob, was born on March 17 1964, making him three years younger than his wife. The couple’s remarkably successful marriage is perhaps testament to the popular belief that ‘age is just a number.’

4. She ‘met’ her husband thrice

The two first met on set for a film in 1980 and dated for a few years. They then broke up and met again, this time on a blind date. After deciding to remain friends, Sheryl and Lowe met again on set for another film, and this time, the relationship ended up in marriage.

5. She loves pets

Berkoff and her husband love pets, dogs in particular. In 2016, the couple mourned the loss of their pet Jack Russell Terrier named Buster. Lowe described the dog as having been an integral part of his life and those of his wife Sheryl and their two sons.

6. Her jewellery has been worn by numerous celebrities

Sheryl Berkoff’s jewelry can be found in high-end boutiques and jewellery retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. Her pieces have been worn by several renowned celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gwen Stefani, and Maria Shriver.

7. She worked as a makeup artist in the p*rn industry for a while

Sheryl worked as a makeup artist on several p*rn films and videos. These include Living Doll (1987), Breaking In (1986), and Little Muffy Johnson (1985).

8. How Sheryl Berkoff helps Lowe

The renowned actor once stated that his remarkable recovery from an alcohol addiction resulted from the support he received from his wife. Sheryl helped Rob quit drinking and walked with him throughout his rehabilitation and recovery journey.

9. She is a member of the CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America is a nonprofit organization consisting of the USA’s top womenswear, menswear, jewellery and accessory designers. The body’s main aim is to enhance the impact of America’s fashion across the globe.

10. She is very active on Instagram

Sheryl’s Instagram account has close to 50k followers. She regularly posts images of people wearing her jewellery pieces as well as photos of herself and her family.

Sheryl Berkoff is proof that one’s passion can indeed pay off. The entrepreneur has pursued her love for jewellery design and production, eventually making her a household name in the fashion industry. What is even better is her amazing ability to balance her business needs and those of her family.

