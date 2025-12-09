The life of John Paul Sarkisian through addiction, distance, and legacy

John Paul Sarkisian was an American truck driver best known as Cher's father. Cher is an actress and singer famous for the hit single I Got You Babe alongside Sony Bono. John lived a private life and passed away in 1985 at the age of 58.

John Paul Sarkisian was born on 23 March 1926 in Oakland, California, United States.

in Oakland, California, United States. He married Jackie Georgia Holt twice, in 1946 and 1965 , but the marriage ended in divorce.

and , but the marriage ended in divorce. Sarkisian passed away on 28 January 1985 in Fresno, Fresno County, California, United States.

in Fresno, Fresno County, California, United States. He was survived by his only child, Cher.

Real name John Paul Sarkisian Gender Male Date of birth 23 March 1926 Date of death 28 January 1985 Age 58 years old (as of 28 January 1985) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Siranousch Dilkian Father Ghiragos George Sarkisian Siblings 7 Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Georgia Holt Children 1 Profession Truck driver

John Paul Sarkisian: The untold story of Cher's father

John Paul Sarkisian was born in Oakland, California, on 23 March 1926. He was an American citizen and a Christian by religion. John's parents are Ghiragos "George" Sarkisian and Siranousch "Blanche" Dilkian.

John had two siblings, Lucy Sarkisian Mirgian and Roxanne Sarkisian Hopkins. He also had half-siblings: Louise Voutsinas, Pearl Najimian, Harry Yegan, Dickson, and Elizabeth.

Paul Sarkisian passed away on 28 January 1985 in Fresno, California, United States, at 58. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Cher's father was of Armenian ethnicity. His parents migrated from Armenia after World War 1, after fleeing the Armenian Genocide and settling in America.

John Paul Sarkisian's personal life

Sarkisian married Georgia Holt in 1946. She was an American singer-songwriter, model, and occasional actress. John was a truck driver with drug and gambling problems. He spent most of his life away from his family, leading to their divorce in 1947.

Cher's parents reunited 18 years later and got married in 1965. Their marriage was short-lived, and they parted ways in 1966. Holt passed away on 10 December 2022 at the age of 96.

A look at John Paul Sarkisian's daughter, Cher

Sarkisian had one daughter with Georgia Holt. Cheryl Sarkisian, best known as Cher, was born on 20 May 1946 in El Centro, California. She is a singer, actress and TV personality.

Cher is one of the most iconic pop singers, with a career spanning over six decades. She is known for hit singles such as Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down), Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves, and Dark Lady.

Cher was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on 19 October 2024 by American actress and singer Zendaya. She has won numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.

John Paul Sarkisian lived a life of privacy and addiction before he died in 1985. However, his legacy lives on through his daughter, singer and songwriter Cher.

