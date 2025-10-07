Matt Fitzpatrick's wife, Katherine, from early life to marriage

Katherine Gaal served as a regional marketing manager and a former tennis professional. She is best known as Matt Fitzpatrick's wife. Her husband is a professional golfer recognised for his remarkable achievements on both the PGA and European Tours.

Katherine Gaal and Matthew Fitzpatrick attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

She has served as a regional marketing manager for the Southeast United States at Commvault since 2019.

since 2019. Gaal was a tennis professional at the Bay Head Yacht Club in Bay Head, New Jersey.

at the Bay Head Yacht Club in Bay Head, New Jersey. In 2013 , she was named first runner-up at the Miss New Jersey USA pageant and later received the Amity Award.

, she was named and later received the Amity Award. Katherine and Matt Fitzpatrick tied the knot on 18 October 2024, at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Bay Head, New Jersey.

Profile summary

Full name Katherine Fitzpatrick (née Gaal) Gender Female Date of birth 15 August 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Maria Cetrulo Gaal Marital status Married Husband Matt Fitzpatrick University Pennsylvania State University Profession Former marketing manager

Biography of Matt Fitzpatrick's wife, Katherine

Katherine Gaal was born on 15 August 1991 in New Jersey, United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Katherine's mother is Maria Cetrulo Gaal. On 8 November 2024, Katherine marked her mother’s birthday with an Instagram post, captioned:

Happy birthday to my girl

Katherine’s impressive educational journey

Matt Fitzpatrick’s wife graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2016 with a double major in finance and broadcast journalism, achieving a 3.67 GPA. She also obtained a K-6 Alternative Route to Teaching Certification while serving in second and third grade as a paraprofessional at Bay Head School.

Top-5 facts about Matt Fitzpatrick's wife, Katherine Gaal. Photo: David Davies/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Katherine Gaal's career insights

Katherine is a former tennis professional and marketing manager. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has served as the regional marketing manager at the New Jersey-based software company Commvault from January 2021 to June 2024

Before this role, Kate worked as an associate regional manager from December 2019 to January 2021, after working as an associate field marketing manager from April to November 2019. Earlier in her career, she worked as a sales and marketing manager at 2 River Group from April 2018 to April 2019.

Matt's wife also gained experience as a sales and trading summer analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2016 and served as a Smeal student mentor at The Smeal College of Business from March 2015 to May 2016.

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England holds the trophy with Katherine Gaal, after the final round of the RBC Heritage. Photo: Ben Jared (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Katherine was a tennis professional at Bay Head Yacht Club from June 2012 to September 2014. She is a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and is actively involved in raising funds to support paediatric cancer patients.

The love story of Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine Gaal

While it’s not known exactly how the couple first met, Gaal confirmed their relationship on Instagram on 6 September 2022 by sharing snippets of their romantic moments. Katherine later appeared on Matt’s social media for the first time on 11 January 2023, when Matt posted a photo captioned:

2023 kicked off in Maui!

Katherine and Matt made their red carpet debut together for the first time at the Netflix Full Swing premiere in Phoenix, Arizona, during Super Bowl weekend in February 2023.

The professional golf player, Matt, proposed in 2023, and the couple shared photos from the engagement on their Instagram accounts on 9 September 2023, with Katherine captioning her post simply:

Yes.

The two later tied the knot in a private ceremony on 18 October 2024, at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Bay Head, New Jersey. They marked their wedding with a golf-themed breakfast, featuring tables named after renowned golf courses.

Katherine has consistently stood by her husband, Matt Fitzpatrick, offering both heartfelt support and active engagement in his career. She even caddied for him at the Masters Par-3 Contest in April 2023 and has attended major tournaments such as the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York.

Kate has a beloved habit of personalising Matt’s golf balls with playful notes. On 16 July 2025, she shared a fun clip of herself doing this, saying:

I always mark my husband’s golf balls up for every tournament he plays. It’s just like a special way for me to get involved.

FAQs

Who is Katherine Fitzpatrick? Katherine is a former tennis professional and marketing manager. When did Fitzpatrick get married? The golfer got married on 18 October 2024. Who is Matt Fitzpatrick's wife? His wife is Katherine Gaal. How old is Katherine Fitzpatrick? Matt's wife is 34 years old as of 2025. She was born on 15 August 1991. Who is Katherine Fitzpatrick's mother? Her mother is Maria Cetrulo Gaal. Where is Katherine Fitzpatrick from? She hails from New Jersey, United States. Does Katherine Fitzpatrick have children? As of now, Katherine Fitzpatrick does not have children. Who is Matt Fitzpatrick? Katherine's husband is a professional golfer from the United States.

Katherine Gaal, a former tennis professional and marketing manager, is best known as Matt Fitzpatrick’s wife. The couple married in New Jersey in October 2024, following their engagement the previous year. Since then, she has been a constant presence at his tournaments, supporting him both on and off the course.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng