Natalie Dormer's siblings: everything about her family explained
Award-winning British actress Natalie Dormer’s siblings are Samantha Dormer and Mark Dormer. Although they live more private lives than their famous sister, both have played a meaningful role in her journey to success. The three siblings are the children of Gary Dormer and Claire Richards, whose support has been instrumental in shaping Natalie’s career.
Key takeaways
- Natalie Dormer is the eldest of her two siblings.
- The Game of Thrones actress’ sister is Samantha Dormer (a midwife), and her brother is Mark Dormer (a first officer on a yacht).
- Despite being away from the spotlight, her parents and siblings have made immense contributions to her career success.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Natalie Elizabeth Dormer
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|11 February 1982
|Age
|43 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Reading, Berkshire, England
|Current residence
|Somerset, England
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in pounds
|123
|Weight in kilograms
|56
|Body measurements in inches
|34-25-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-64-89
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Claire Richards
|Father
|Gary Dormer
|Siblings
|2
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|David Oakes
|Children
|1
|School
|Chiltern Edge Secondary School
|College
|Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art
|Profession
|Actress
|@nataliedormerintheforest
Natalie Dormer’s siblings: meet Samantha and Mark
The Hollywood actress has two younger siblings who have stayed largely out of the spotlight despite her global success. Her sister, Samantha Dormer, is a midwife born in 1989, seven years after Natalie.
Her brother, Mark Dormer, reportedly born in 1991, works as a first officer on a millionaire’s yacht.
Although Natalie is close to her siblings, the significant age gap between them meant she grew up feeling like an only child. In a 2011 interview with The Independent, she reflected on her childhood, saying:
I'm a quasi-only child. With my brother and sister, I've more of a tendency to be semi-maternal. So, yes, I spent a lot of time talking to myself. I had this big dressing-up box and would just dress up as lots of characters and talk back to myself. Verging on schizophrenia, I suppose, if you analyse it carefully.
After filming the horror movie The Forest, Natalie Dormer spoke to RTE Entertainment about how thoughts of her loved ones helped her push through difficult moments on set. She explained:
When I was standing in the middle of the forest in Serbia, and you know I wasn't really feeling it because I was a bit cold, or it was 4 am and I hadn't slept very well the day before, I just thought about if either my brother or my sister was out there in that horrifying dark place. I think we all have someone, lover, parent, family member, friend, that we would do that for.
Natalie Dormer’s parents
The Audrey’s Children actress was raised by her mother, Claire Richards, and her stepfather, Gary Dormer. Natalie has never spoken publicly about her biological father, so details about him remain unknown.
While her mother’s profession is not publicly disclosed, her stepfather is reportedly a builder.
FAQs
- Who are Natalie Dormer’s parents? The actress was raised by her mother, Claire Richards, and stepfather, Gary Dormer. Her biological father is unknown.
- How many siblings does Natalie Dormer have? She has two siblings, a half-sister and a brother.
- Does Natalie Dormer have a sister? Her younger sister is Samantha Dormer, who was born in 1989. She is reportedly a midwife.
- Who is Natalie Dormer’s brother? The actress’ younger brother is Mark Dormer, born in 1991, and he is reportedly a first officer on a millionaire’s yacht.
- Is Natalie Dormer related to Jamie Dormer? There is no publicly known relationship between the actress and Jamie. The two happen to share a surname.
- Is Richard Dormer related to Natalie Dormer? The two share the same last name and are in the acting industry; however, they are not related by blood or marriage.
- How many kids does Natalie Dormer have? She has a daughter born in January 2021 from her relationship with English actor David Oakes.
Natalie Dormer’s siblings and parents have played a quiet but meaningful role in her life and career. Despite staying out of the public eye, they have been a source of strength and inspiration for the actress. Their support has helped Natalie become the celebrated star she is today.
