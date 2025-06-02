Inside Eniola Adenuga's journey to building a legacy beyond the Adenuga empire

Eniola Adenuga, born into one of Nigeria's most powerful business dynasties, could have taken the easy route. Instead, he forged his way, embracing bold ideas, calculated risks, and a vision of his own. Discover how he’s turning inheritance into inspiration and legacy into a personal mission.

Eniola at an event (R). Eniola posing for a photo in front of an artistic wall (L). Photo: @eniolaadenuga on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Eniola Adenuga is a member of the influential Adenuga family, renowned for its telecom and oil empire.

Eniola Adenuga is the son of Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga, the founder of Globacom and Conoil Producing Limited.

Eniola owns a company called VTel , a digital service provider offering e-commerce and value-added services.

, a digital service provider offering e-commerce and value-added services. Eniola holds a degree in Business Management from Northeastern University in Boston.

Profile summary

Full name Eniola Adenuga Gender Male Date of birth 29 March 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mike Adenuga Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Children 2 High School Dowen College University Northeastern University Profession Entrepreneur

Eniola Adenuga's biography

Eniola was born on 29 March 1990 in the United Kingdom. He is the son of Chief Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr., widely known as Mike Adenuga. His father, a Nigerian billionaire, is the founder of Globacom, a leading telecommunications company, and Conoil, an oil exploration firm.

The entrepreneur has seven siblings: Adetutu Oyindamola Emilia, Sade Adenuga, Adeniyi ‘NiyiBoy’, Prince Michael Babajide, Tunde Paddy Abolade, Abimbola Beenu, and Bella Adenuga.

A look at Eniola Adenuga's educational background

Eniola moved from the United Kingdom to Nigeria during his high school years. He joined Dowen College in Lagos. He later enrolled for a bachelor's degree in Business Management at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Top-5 facts about Eniola Adenuga. Photo: @eniolaadenuga/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Eniola Adenuga’s legacy beyond the Adenuga empire

Eniola followed in his father's footsteps to become an entrepreneur. At the age of 14, he began accompanying his family to business meetings, an early exposure that sparked his journey toward becoming the entrepreneur and tech futurist he is today.

During an interview with The Nation in 2022, the entrepreneur shared that he has drawn inspiration from the most successful people, such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. He stated:

I had always been curious about business, and those early introductions to negotiating and running a business, I believe, form part of what encouraged the idea in me that you could be young and still be one of the most successful in the room. I continue to learn through business experience, but I also emulate top global entrepreneurs and innovators like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the likes in some ways.

At the age of 21, Eniola was appointed executive director of Conoil Producing Limited, a family business.

In December 2018, he became the Group Executive Director at Globacom, Nigeria's second-largest telecom operator. According to his LinkedIn, he worked at Globacom until June 2020.

Eniola Adenuga at an event (L). Eniola at a café (R). Photo: @eniolaadenuga on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In June 2018, he founded his digital technology company, VTel, based in Lagos State, Nigeria. Eniola has been actively investing in renewable energy projects across Nigeria, with a primary focus on solar power solutions. For instance, he invested over $500,000 to secure a licence for solar power generation.

Who is Eniola Adenuga's wife?

The Nigerian entrepreneur is unmarried and is reportedly single. However, he has been romantically linked to his baby mamas, Ogun Maggie and Damilola Ogun.

In April 2016, Eniola faced a child custody dispute with Ogun Maggie, the mother of his daughter. The court documents revealed they began dating in 2013, and their daughter was born in 2014.

The Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos granted Eniola overnight access to his child every two weeks, from 8 a.m. on Saturday until noon on Sunday. Maggie requested permission from the court to appeal the decision.

In 2018, Eniola was involved in another child custody dispute, this time with Damilola Ogun, with whom he also shares a daughter, Athena. The Lagos Magistrate's Court awarded full custody to Damilola after the entrepreneur failed to adhere to court-mandated custody arrangements.

FAQs

Who is Eniola Adenuga? He is an entrepreneur from Nigeria. What is Eniola Adenuga's age? The Nigerian entrepreneur is 35 years old as of 2025. He was born on 29 March 1990. Does Eniola Adenuga have children? He has two daughters. Who is Eniola Adenuga's father? His dad is the Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga. Is Eniola Adenuga married? He is reportedly unmarried as of May 2025. Where does Eniola Adenuga live? He currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Eniola Adenuga's company? The entrepreneur owns a digital technology company, VTel.

Although Eniola Adenuga's entrepreneurship skills are grounded in the solid foundation built by his father, he has forged his distinct path. He has woven together innovation, sustainability, and forward-thinking leadership. Eniola is the founder and CEO of VTel.

Legit.ng recently published Ngozi Orji's biography. Ngozi is a costume designer, entrepreneur, gospel singer, and actress. She is popularly known as Zack Orji's wife. Her husband is a Nollywood actor, filmmaker, director, and producer.

Ngozi Orji was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. She has starred in several Nollywood films, including Deadly Affair, Brotherhood of Darkness, and Mothers Cry. Ngozi released her debut album, Awesome Grace in 2018. Learn more interesting facts about her in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng