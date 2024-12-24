Who are Marlon Humphrey's parents? Meet the people behind the star's upbringing

American football is one of the most loved games with a massive following, and remarkable talents have emerged. One such talent is Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. He has been an outstanding player since joining the team in 2017, and while his career is well-documented, many do not know his background. Meet Marlon Humphrey’s parents and their influence in his life and career.

Baltimore Ravens running back Marlon Humphrey poses for a photo with his parents Bobby (L) and Barbara (R). Photo: @TheHump26 on Facebook (modified by author)

Marlon Humprey may be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but for his parents, he is a humble young man working to realise his childhood dreams. His family has helped him nurture his football dreams and played an essential role in his career success. Apart from sports, Marlon Humphrey’s parents are also proponents of educational excellence.

Profile summary

Full name Marlon N. Humphrey Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Hoover, Alabama, United States Current residence Hoover, Alabama, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Barbara Humphrey Father Bobby Gene Humphrey Siblings 4 Relationship status Engaged Children 1 School Hoover High School College University of Alabama Profession American football player Instagram @marlon X(Twitter) @marlon_humphrey Facebook TikTok @marlonhumphrey3

Who are Marlon Humphrey's parents?

The American football player’s parents are Barbara and Bobby Humphrey. They were high school sweethearts and have been married for over three decades since 2 June 1990. The couple has five children: Marlon, Marion, Maudrecus, Brittley, and Breona.

The Humphreys are a sporting family, with their kids participating in either American football or field and track events. Here is a look at each of Marlon Humphrey’s parents.

Marlon Humphrey’s dad (Bobby Humphrey)

Bobby Humphrey smiles as he poses for a photo (L). The former football addresses a congregation at BCC Bessemer Civic Center (R). Photo: @TheHump26 on Facebook (modified by author)

Marlon is the apple that did not fall far from the tree, as he follows his father’s footsteps as an American football player. Bobby Humphrey, a former professional football player, was born on 11 October 1966 in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.

Bobby studied at Birmingham City Schools before joining the University of Alabama, where he played football for the Crimson Tide. He has an impressive collegiate football career between 1985 and 1988, twice earning All-American honours. Later, in 1998, he returned to the institution and obtained a bachelor's degree in social work.

In 1989, the Denver Broncos drafted him into the NFL after selecting him in the NFL Supplemental Draft. He played as a running back for the Denver Broncos for three seasons before joining the Miami Dolphins in 1992. Bobby retired from playing in 1995 after failing to make it to the team with the Buffalo Bills.

After his football career, which lasted approximately six years, Bobby ventured into coaching in 1999. Bobby was appointed the head coach of the Birmingham Steeldogs of AF2. He held the position until 2005, when he was dismissed.

What does Bobby Humphrey do now? Since retiring from football and coaching, the former American football player has held various positions. He has been a board member of the City of Hoover's Parks and Recreation since 2014 and vice president of business development for Bryant Bank in Birmingham, Alabama. Bobby also runs his company, Humphrey Construction Ltd.

As a father, Bobby has nurtured his children’s talents. In a Facebook video shared by B/R Gridiron, his son, Marlon, praised him when he signed a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. He said:

My dad has kept me in line. Since I was young, I told my dad I wanted to play in the NFL, and he never let me slip. I got in trouble here and there as a young man, and my dad never just kept his foot off me. Decisions, things I wanted to do, you know, he was able to tell me no and didn’t really show an explanation, but as I grew older, I was able to understand so much as to why he did those things.

He continued:

My dad has been so much more than a father. He coached me as a kid. He is everything to me, along with my mum, and so I really thank him a lot for what he has done, and I know he’ll continue to be a great father.

Marlon Humprey’s mother (Barbara Humphrey)

Marlon Humphrey's family members posing for a group photo. Second from the right is Marlon's mom, Barbara. Photo: @marlon on Instagram

Like the other Humphrey family members, Marlon’s mother has a sporting history. She is a former track athlete at Jackson-Olin High School and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

What does Marlon Humphrey’s mother do? Although she excelled in amateur athletics, she did not pursue athletics professionally like her husband, Bobby. Barbara reportedly works for Renaissance Man Ford Services and serves on the University of Alabama System board of trustees.

She has been a guiding light in her children's lives in sports and academics. In one of his interviews, Marlon revealed how his mother emphasised the importance of education. Her mom said:

You’ve got to get that degree. That’s something nobody can take from you. And you do realise that you don’t play football forever. So you’ve got to have that backup plan. Whatever it needs to be, you’ve got to have it, and a degree [might] help you along the way.

In an interview on the Baltimore Ravens’ website, Barbara explained the critical role of sports in her family. She said:

The number one thing I have to say is that it was God's ability given to the entire family. But of course, a lot of people can tell you if you are able to do sports, if I can show you someone successful in sports, I can show you someone successful in life because sports teach so many things, how to mould you, how to work with others, how to never give up. So, it is a kind of life lesson, and we just did it through sports.

FAQs

Is Marlon Humphrey the son of Bobby Humphrey? The Baltimore Ravens football player is Bobby Humphrey’s son, born on 8 July 1996. Who is Marlon Humphrey’s mother? His mother is Barbara Humphrey, a former high school and college field and track athlete. Who is Marlon Humphrey’s brother? He has two brothers: Maudrecus and Marion. Maudrecus is an American football wide receiver, while Marion is a basketball player. How long have Marlon Humphrey’s parents been married? High school sweethearts Bobby and Barbara exchanged marriage vows on 2 June 1990 and have been married for over 30 years. How many children do Bobby and Barbara Humphrey have? The couple has five children: Maudrecus, Breona, Marlon, Brittley and Marion. Is Saquon Barkley related to Marlon Humphrey? The two NFL players are not related in any way. Does Marlon Humphrey wear his father’s jersey number at Baltimore Ravens? Yes. The Baltimore Ravens running back dons the number 44 jersey as a tribute to his father, Bobby, who wore the number in high school and during his time with the Miami Dolphins. What does Marlon Humphrey’s father do now? Bobby Humphrey is a board member of the City of Hoover's Parks and Recreation and vice president of business development for Bryant Bank. He also runs Humphrey Construction Company.

Marlon Humphrey's parents, Barbara and Bobby Humphrey, have been key pillars in supporting his football career. They have built their family around sports, with their children thriving in football or field and track events. Although they are not actively and directly involved in sports, they continue supporting their children's professional success.

