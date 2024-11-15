Roxanne Perez is a professional wrestler from the United States. She has made waves in WWE's NXT brand, earning titles such as NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Women's Champion. While her career achievements are well-documented, fans want to know more about her dating life. Who is Roxanne Perez’s husband?

Gino Medina in a white jacket adorned with a black skeleton (L). Roxanne holding up a championship belt (R). Photo: @gino.medinaa, @roxanne_wwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Gonzalez began training when she was only 13 years old and later trained under Booker T. starting when she was 16. The wrestler made her pro wrestling debut in December 2018 under the ring name Rok-C. As of 2024, she is the NXT Women’s Championship.

Profile summary

Full name Luis Alberto Medina Montes Nickname The Latin Heart Throb, El Intocable Gender Male Date of birth 4 January 1996 Age 28 years old (as of November 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Luis Alberto Medina Delgadillo (El Sanguinario) Relationship status Dating Partner Roxanne Perez (Carla Gonzalez) Profession Professional Wrestler

Who is Roxanne Perez's husband, Gino?

Roxanne Perez’s boyfriend, Gino Medina, is a celebrated Mexican wrestler. The professional wrestler’s real name is Luis Alberto Medina Montes.

The pair started dating in 2022 and frequently appear together in public. As of 2024, Roxanne Perez’s relationship with Gino Medina has lasted more than two years.

What is Gino Medina’s age?

The American professional wrestler is 28 years old as of November 2024. He was born on 4 January 1996 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Top-5 facts about Gino Medina. Photo: @gino.medina on Instagram)

Who is Gino Medina’s father?

Gino Medina’s father is Luis Alberto Medina (AKA El Sanguinario & Mascara Maligna). His father, the late wrestler, inspired Gino to pursue his passion and enter professional wrestling.

Gino Medina’s wrestling career

Gino Medina made his professional debut on 10 January 2015 and has been a significant presence in the wrestling world. In the ring, he is widely known by nicknames like “The Latin Heart Throb” and “El Intocable”. The wrestler has developed under the mentorship of Booker T.

He is known for winning prestigious titles such as the Bull of the Woods Title, the ROW Heavyweight Title (three times), the VCW Commonwealth Heritage Title, and the VCW Heavyweight Title.

Is Gino Medina on Instagram?

Roxanne Perez's partner maintains a presence on social media, sharing insights into his wrestling career. At the time of writing, his Instagram account has over 7 thousand followers.

What is Gino Medina’s height?

The Mexican professional wrestler stands 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds (100 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Roxanne Perez? She is an American professional wrestler signed to WWE's NXT brand. Is Roxanne Perez single? Roxanne Perez is not single; she is dating fellow wrestler Gino Medina. When did Gino Medina and Roxanne Perez meet? The couple started dating in 2022. Is Gin Roxanne Perez married? The American professional wrestler is unmarried but in a committed relationship with Gino. Is Gino Medina on Instagram? Gino Medina is active on Instagram, and her username is @gino.medinaa. Where is Roxanne Perez from? Roxanne was born in Laredo, Texas, United States. Who are Roxanne Perez's parents? Her father, Rick Salinas, works at the Fire Department of Laredo Metro Station, while her mother, Christy Riojas Salinas, is a yoga instructor. What is Gino Medina’s height? The Mexican professional wrestler stands 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) tall.

The topic of Roxanne Perez’s husband has captured fans' attention as they follow her journey. While she has not tied the knot, she is in a relationship with Gino Medina, a professional wrestler.

