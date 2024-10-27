Magi Sadeq's biography: Who is Mohamed Salah's wife?

Magi Sadeq is an Egyptian biotechnologist, philanthropist, and celebrity wife. She is widely known as Mohamed Salah's wife. Her husband is a football player for Liverpool's Premier League club and a captain of the Egyptian national team. Magi has managed to keep a low profile, prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Mohamed's wife, Magi, after the Premier League match (L). Mohamed celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League match (R). Photo: Peter, Andrew (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Magi Sadeq came into the limelight following her marriage to the Egyptian footballer. Magi and Mohamed have been married for over a decade and are parents of two children. She has been an essential pillar in her husband's career success.

Profile summary

Full name Magi Mohammed Sadiq Gender Female Year of birth 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Nagrig, Basyoun, Egypt Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality Egyptian Ethnicity Arab Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Mohamed Salah Children 2 School Mohammed Eyad Al Tantawi School Profession Biotechnologist, philanthropist

Magi Sadeq's biography

TMagi Mohammed Sadiq was born in 1994 in Nagrig, Basyoun, Egypt. She is an Egyptian national of African heritage who follows Islam. Magi's parents were professional teachers. She was raised alongside her three siblings, including a twin sister named Mohab Sadeq. The others are Mahy and Miram.

Salah's wife attended Mohammed Eyad Al Tantawi School in Nagrig, Egypt. She later joined a university and acquired a degree in Biotechnology.

Why is Magi Sadeq famous?

Magi came into the spotlight as Mohamed Salah's wife. According to her Instagram profile, she is a biotechnologist and philanthropist. During Ramadan, she and her husband travel to their village, Basion Gharbia, Egypt, to share what they have with people in need.

Top-5 facts about Magi Sadeq. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Magi's husband is a famous EPL football player and philanthropist. He plays for Liverpool's Premier League club as a Forward and is the Egyptian national team captain. He has played for other teams in the past, such as Swiss Super League club Basel (2012), Chelsea (2014), and Roma (2016). He is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner (2018, 2019, and 2021).

Magi Sadeq and Mohamed Salah's relationship

Magi and Mohamed were childhood sweethearts. They come from the same village and attended Mohammed Eyad Al Tantawi School in Nagrig, Egypt.

They exchanged wedding vows on 17 December 2013 in their village of Basion, Garbia, Nagrig, Egypt. Various celebrities attended the wedding, including the Egyptian singer and actor Hamada Hilal and musicians Albasit Hamouda and Sa'ad Al Sughayar, who performed at their wedding.

Is Mohamed Salah still married?

Yes, the football player is still married to Magi, and their marriage has lasted for over a decade. Magi and her husband have two daughters: Makka, born in October 2014 at Westminster Hospital in London, and Kayyan, born in February 2020. The family of four currently resides in London, United Kingdom.

Magi Sadeq's weight loss

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on with his wife Magi and children Makka and Kayan at the end of the Premier League match. Photo: Chris Brunskill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Photos and videos of Mohamed Salah's wife circulated online, showcasing her impressive body transformation after weight loss. Her journey has inspired fans and admirers, with many attributing her success to a strong commitment to health and a disciplined lifestyle.

FAQs

Who is Magi Sadeq? She is an Egyptian biotechnologist and philanthropist famous as Mohamed Salah's wife What is Magi Sadeq's age? She is 30 years old as of 2024, considering she was born in 1994. What is Magi Salah's nationality? She is an Egyptian citizen. How did Mohamed and Magi meet? The duo are childhood friends they met while studying at Mohammed Eyad Al Tantawi School. Are Magi Salah and Magi Sadeq the same person? It's the same person. Salah is her husband's name, while Sadiq is her maiden name. Who are Mohamed Salah's children? She has two daughters, Makka and Kayyan. Where does Magi Sadeq live now? She, her husband and children live in London, United Kingdom.

Magi Sadiq is an Egyptian biotechnologist and philanthropist. She gained public attention following her marriage to the famous footballer Mohamed Salah. She and her husband share two daughters. Magi has been supportive of her husband's sports career.

Legit.ng recently published Saamer Usmani's biography. Saamer is an actor widely recognised for his role as Prithviraj Varma in Netflix's show 3 Body Problem. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

Saamer Usmani was born in Pakistan and raised in various countries, such as the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and the United States. He has starred in films and TV shows, such as The Accidental Wolf, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and Red Blooded. Saamer is married, but what is his wife's name? Learn more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng