Candice Bergen’s net worth, age, health, husband and daughter

Candice Bergen is an American actress, model, and television personality. She is widely recognised for her award-winning role in the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown. The Murphy Brown star is also known for her role as Shirley Schmidt on the ABC drama Boston Legal. Her acting career has spanned decades, making her a prominent figure in Hollywood. What is Candice Bergen’s net worth?

Candice Bergen has won several awards, including a five-time Primetime Emmy Award for portraying the title character in the Murphy Brown comedic series. In addition to her acting career, Bergen's modelling and real estate work has contributed to her wealth.

Full name Candice Patricia Bergen Nickname Candy Gender Female Date of birth 9 May 1946 Age 78 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7” Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Edgar Bergen Mother Frances Westerman Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Marshall Rose Children 1 School Westlake School for Girls College University of Pennsylvania Profession Actress, model, author Net worth $50 million Instagram @bergenbags

What is Candice Bergen's net worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth and Screen Dollars, the American actress’ alleged net worth is $50 million. This figure reflects her long and successful acting, modelling, and investment career.

How did Candice Bergen get rich?

Candice Bergen amassed her wealth through various avenues. Her versatility as a performer and sharp business acumen made her a financial success. Below is an overview of how she has amassed her wealth over the years.

Acting

Candice Bergen's acting career is the cornerstone of her wealth. Some of her notable roles include starring in the critically acclaimed television show Murphy Brown, which earned her five Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. Per her IMDb profile, she has been featured in over 67 films and TV series highlighted below.

Film/TV show Role Year The Sand Pebbles Shirley Eckert 1966 Coronet Blue Enid Toler 1967 Soldier Blue Cresta 1970 Carnal Knowledge Susan 1971 The Wind and the Lion Eden Pedecaris 1975 Trying Times Barbara 1987 Seinfeld Murphy Brown 1992 Mary & Tim Mary Horton 1996 Family Guy Murphy Brown 2000 Will & Grace Candice Bergen 2003 Law & Order: Trial by Jury Trial Judge Amanda Anderlee 2005 Boston Legal Shirley Schmidt 2005-2008 BoJack Horseman The Closer (voice) 2016 And Just Like That... Enid Frick 2023

Modelling

Before acting, Candice Bergen started as a model. Her modelling career helped her gain early fame, working with major magazines and fashion houses.

In the 1960s, she graced the covers of Vogue and other prestigious publications. Her modelling earnings were substantial, allowing her to maintain a high profile even before she fully transitioned into acting.

Real estate investments

Candice and her second husband, Marshall Rose, own multiple homes, including properties in East Hampton, New York, Montecito, California, and a New York City apartment valued at over $20 million. In 1996, Candice Bergen purchased a 3-acre compound in Beverly Hills for $3.1 million, later selling it in 2010 for $10.25 million.

In December 2020, they listed their East Hampton home, acquired by Marshall in the 1980s, for $18 million. Marshall and Candice renovated the property in 2004. In February 2021, they bought a condo at 825 Fifth Avenue in New York City for $2.15 million. The couple later listed it for sale in May 2023 for $2.175 million.

Candice Bergen’s parents

Candice Bergen’s father, Edgar Bergen, was a famous ventriloquist and actor, while her mother, Frances Westerman, was a model and actress. The actress was raised in Beverly Hills, California, and attended Harvard-Westlake School. Later, she attended the University of Pennsylvania.

What is Candice Bergen’s age?

The Hollywood actress is 78 years old as of 2024. Candice was born on 9 May 1946 at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles, California, and she is a Taurus.

Candice Bergen’s health

Candice Bergen has faced various health challenges over the years but remains healthy. She has been open about undergoing surgeries and breaking her pelvis in a bike riding accident, which has affected her mobility. In 2006, she also suffered a stroke while filming Boston Legal.

In an interview with People, Candice Bergen revealed she underwent cosmetic surgery for professional reasons.

I had my eyes done after the pilot of Murphy Brown when I was 41, and then the next year I had these two (neck) muscles under here done, because TV half-hour lighting can be harsh. I’m clearly in need but I frankly just don’t care enough. I don't even get those shots anymore because it hurts so much!

The actress added:

I hate when my very close friends have obvious work done and they come out too early and pretend it's all fine. You think, 'Hello, have you looked at yourself? You look over-inflated!' I'm one of the few who has been honest about it.

Who is Candice Bergen’s husband?

Candice Bergen married French film director Louis Malle from 1980 until he died in 1995. Malle was a celebrated filmmaker, and their marriage lasted 15 years. In 2000, Bergen married real estate magnate Marshall Rose.

Candice Bergen’s daughter

The American author has one daughter, Chloe Malle, born in 1985. Chloe is the daughter of Bergen and her first husband, Louis Malle. Bergen has often spoken about how much she values her role as a mother and cherishes her close bond with Chloe.

What does Candice Bergen's daughter do?

Chloe Malle is a successful writer and editor. She has worked with Vogue and other major publications. Like her mother, Chloe has made a name for herself in journalism and continues to thrive professionally.

FAQs

Who is Candice Bergen? She is an American actress, model, and television personality, best known for her Emmy-winning role in the TV series Murphy Brown. What is Candice Bergen's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $50 million. Who are Candice Bergen’s parents? The American author’s parents are Edgar Bergen and Frances Westerman. What is Candice Bergen’s age? Candice is 78 years old as of 2024. Who is Candice Bergen’s husband? Her husband is real estate magnate Marshall Rose. Who is Candice Bergen’s daughter? Bergen’s daughter is Chloe Malle, a writer and editor, born in 1985.

Candice Bergen’s net worth, estimated at around $50 million, reflects a lifetime of success in various fields. From her iconic role in Murphy Brown to her ventures in modelling and real estate, Bergen has proven to be a talented actress and a savvy businesswoman.

