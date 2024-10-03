Global site navigation

Candice Bergen's net worth, age, health, husband and daughter
Celebrity biographies

Candice Bergen’s net worth, age, health, husband and daughter

by  Brian Oroo 6 min read

Candice Bergen is an American actress, model, and television personality. She is widely recognised for her award-winning role in the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown. The Murphy Brown star is also known for her role as Shirley Schmidt on the ABC drama Boston Legal. Her acting career has spanned decades, making her a prominent figure in Hollywood. What is Candice Bergen’s net worth?

Candice Bergen attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (L). The actress visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R)
Candice Bergen attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater (L). The actress visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Jason Mendez (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Candice Bergen has won several awards, including a five-time Primetime Emmy Award for portraying the title character in the Murphy Brown comedic series. In addition to her acting career, Bergen's modelling and real estate work has contributed to her wealth.

Profile summary

Full nameCandice Patricia Bergen
NicknameCandy
GenderFemale
Date of birth9 May 1946
Age78 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthBeverly Hills, California, USA
Current residenceNew York City, New York, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5’7”
Height in centimetres171
Weight in pounds159
Weight in kilograms72
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
FatherEdgar Bergen
MotherFrances Westerman
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
PartnerMarshall Rose
Children1
SchoolWestlake School for Girls
CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
ProfessionActress, model, author
Net worth$50 million
Instagram@bergenbags

What is Candice Bergen's net worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth and Screen Dollars, the American actress’ alleged net worth is $50 million. This figure reflects her long and successful acting, modelling, and investment career.

How did Candice Bergen get rich?

Candice Bergen amassed her wealth through various avenues. Her versatility as a performer and sharp business acumen made her a financial success. Below is an overview of how she has amassed her wealth over the years.

Acting

Candice Bergen's acting career is the cornerstone of her wealth. Some of her notable roles include starring in the critically acclaimed television show Murphy Brown, which earned her five Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. Per her IMDb profile, she has been featured in over 67 films and TV series highlighted below.

Film/TV showRoleYear
The Sand Pebbles Shirley Eckert1966
Coronet BlueEnid Toler1967
Soldier BlueCresta1970
Carnal Knowledge Susan1971
The Wind and the LionEden Pedecaris1975
Trying Times Barbara1987
Seinfeld Murphy Brown1992
Mary & Tim Mary Horton1996
Family Guy Murphy Brown2000
Will & Grace Candice Bergen2003
Law & Order: Trial by Jury Trial Judge Amanda Anderlee2005
Boston Legal Shirley Schmidt2005-2008
BoJack Horseman The Closer (voice)2016
And Just Like That... Enid Frick2023

Modelling

Before acting, Candice Bergen started as a model. Her modelling career helped her gain early fame, working with major magazines and fashion houses.

In the 1960s, she graced the covers of Vogue and other prestigious publications. Her modelling earnings were substantial, allowing her to maintain a high profile even before she fully transitioned into acting.

Real estate investments

Candice and her second husband, Marshall Rose, own multiple homes, including properties in East Hampton, New York, Montecito, California, and a New York City apartment valued at over $20 million. In 1996, Candice Bergen purchased a 3-acre compound in Beverly Hills for $3.1 million, later selling it in 2010 for $10.25 million.

In December 2020, they listed their East Hampton home, acquired by Marshall in the 1980s, for $18 million. Marshall and Candice renovated the property in 2004. In February 2021, they bought a condo at 825 Fifth Avenue in New York City for $2.15 million. The couple later listed it for sale in May 2023 for $2.175 million.

Candice Bergen’s parents

Facts about Candice Bergen
Top-5 facts about Candice Bergen. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Candice Bergen’s father, Edgar Bergen, was a famous ventriloquist and actor, while her mother, Frances Westerman, was a model and actress. The actress was raised in Beverly Hills, California, and attended Harvard-Westlake School. Later, she attended the University of Pennsylvania.

What is Candice Bergen’s age?

The Hollywood actress is 78 years old as of 2024. Candice was born on 9 May 1946 at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles, California, and she is a Taurus.

Candice Bergen’s health

Candice Bergen has faced various health challenges over the years but remains healthy. She has been open about undergoing surgeries and breaking her pelvis in a bike riding accident, which has affected her mobility. In 2006, she also suffered a stroke while filming Boston Legal.

In an interview with People, Candice Bergen revealed she underwent cosmetic surgery for professional reasons.

I had my eyes done after the pilot of Murphy Brown when I was 41, and then the next year I had these two (neck) muscles under here done, because TV half-hour lighting can be harsh. I’m clearly in need but I frankly just don’t care enough. I don't even get those shots anymore because it hurts so much!

The actress added:

I hate when my very close friends have obvious work done and they come out too early and pretend it's all fine. You think, 'Hello, have you looked at yourself? You look over-inflated!' I'm one of the few who has been honest about it.

Who is Candice Bergen’s husband?

Candice Bergen married French film director Louis Malle from 1980 until he died in 1995. Malle was a celebrated filmmaker, and their marriage lasted 15 years. In 2000, Bergen married real estate magnate Marshall Rose.

Candice Bergen’s daughter

The American author has one daughter, Chloe Malle, born in 1985. Chloe is the daughter of Bergen and her first husband, Louis Malle. Bergen has often spoken about how much she values her role as a mother and cherishes her close bond with Chloe.

What does Candice Bergen's daughter do?

Chloe Malle is a successful writer and editor. She has worked with Vogue and other major publications. Like her mother, Chloe has made a name for herself in journalism and continues to thrive professionally.

FAQs

  1. Who is Candice Bergen? She is an American actress, model, and television personality, best known for her Emmy-winning role in the TV series Murphy Brown.
  2. What is Candice Bergen's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $50 million.
  3. Who are Candice Bergen’s parents? The American author’s parents are Edgar Bergen and Frances Westerman.
  4. What is Candice Bergen’s age? Candice is 78 years old as of 2024.
  5. Who is Candice Bergen’s husband? Her husband is real estate magnate Marshall Rose.
  6. Who is Candice Bergen’s daughter? Bergen’s daughter is Chloe Malle, a writer and editor, born in 1985.

Candice Bergen’s net worth, estimated at around $50 million, reflects a lifetime of success in various fields. From her iconic role in Murphy Brown to her ventures in modelling and real estate, Bergen has proven to be a talented actress and a savvy businesswoman.

Legit.ng recently published Mark Sydney Davis' biography. For much of his career, Mark was an American entertainment icon recognised as the greatest living entertainer in the world.

Mark Sydney Davis' defiance of racial prejudice made him one of the most controversial figures of his time. His legacy is remembered through artistic works in film, music, performance, and production. Read on to discover everything about him.

Source: Legit.ng

