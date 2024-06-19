Angel Dugard's biography: Where is Jaycee Dugard's daughter now?

Angel is famous for being the daughter of Jaycee Dugard. Jaycee is an American author and kidnap victim who was held hostage for close to two decades from 1991 to 2009. Jaycee's two daughters, Angel and Starlet, were fathered by their mother's abductor, Phillip Craig Garrido, who defiled Jaycee on several occasions. So, who is Angel Dugard, and where is she today?

Angel Dugard is seemingly a private individual. She has avoided the spotlight since she was rescued from her abductors together with her mother, Jaycee, and sister, Starlet, in the late 2000s. Jaycee has since authored two books, A Stolen Life and Freedom: My Book of Firsts, describing their horrible experience as captives.

Angel Dugard's biography

Angel was born on 18 August 1994 in Antioch, California, United States. She grew up alongside her sister, Starlet, who is three years younger than her.

However, Angel's upbringing was full of challenges since she was fathered and brought up by her mother's abductor, Phillip Craig Garrido. Angel was homeschooled by her mother while in captivity.

What happened to Jaycee Dugard, Angel Dugard's mother?

On the morning of 10 June 1991, while walking to the school bus stop outside her home in South Lake Tahoe, California, Jaycee was kidnapped by Phillip Craig Garrido and his wife, Nancy. Jaycee's abduction was witnessed by her stepfather, Carl Probyn, and some of her classmates. Authorities had no leads as to who kidnapped her for close to two decades.

Angel Dugard's birth in captivity

Shortly after abducting Jaycee, Phillip Craig Garrido started assaulting her and would continue to do so as time passed. Three years later, she had her first child, Angel, who was fathered by Philip. Jaycee was 14 years old when she gave birth to Angel.

During her interview with ABC News in 2011, Jaycee talked about her traumatizing experience of giving birth in her early teens while in captivity without any medical assistance. She said;

I didn't know I was in labour I was still locked at that time. Just scared.

Angel Dugard's siblings

Jaycee Dugard's daughters are Starlet Dugard and Angel. Starlet was born on 13 November 1997 and is three years younger than Angel. Starlet was also fathered by her mother's abductor, Phillip Craig Garrido.

Jaycee lived a horrible life as a captive in a series of tents and sheds in Garrido's compound for 18 years until she was finally rescued together with her daughters.

Ironically, the two sisters never knew that Jaycee was their mother. Instead, Starlet and Angel grew up believing Jaycee was their elder sister and their parents were their mother's kidnappers, Phillip Craig Garrido and Nancy.

How were Jaycee and her two daughters rescued from captivity?

On 24 August 2009, 18 years after abducting Jaycee, Garrido went together with Jaycee's daughters to the University of California, Berkeley campus. He visited the university seeking permission to hold a special event to distribute religious flyers.

The campus police officers became suspicious of Phillip during the visit since he appeared incoherent and mentally unstable. As a result, Philip was requested to return to the university the next day. The authority ran a background check on Philip before he visited the university again and found out he was a convicted sex offender.

Phillip returned to the University of California on 25 August 2009, together with Angel and Starlet. The university's police became interested in the two siblings because they looked pale, with lifeless eyes and no emotion.

Arrests, conviction, and sentencing of the kidnappers

Later, after Philip left the University of California, Berkeley, police reached out to his parole officer to report Angel and Starlets' poor health condition. Philip was summoned to his parole officer's office on 26 August 2009.

He was accompanied by his wife, Nancy, Jaycee and the girls. During his meeting with his parole officer, Philip eventually confessed to holding Jaycee hostage for close to two decades and assaulting her repeatedly over the years.

Phillip Craig Garrido and his wife Nancy were immediately arrested. Phillip and Nancy were convicted of kidnapping and multiple sexual abuse charges in June 2011. They were eventually sentenced to 431 and 36 years in prison, respectively.

Where is Angel Dugard today?

Following the successful rescue mission, Angel and Starlet, together with their mother, underwent extensive therapy to overcome the trauma they endured while in captivity. Angel has lived a quiet life away from the spotlight since they were freed from their abductors.

During her interview with ABC News in July 2016, Jaycee disclosed that Angel and Starlet were, at that time, college students. She also heaped praises on her daughters. She said,

They're so resilient, and they're beautiful and loving, and I'm really lucky.

FAQs

Who is Angel Dugard? She is the first-born child of American author and kidnap victim Jaycee Dugard. Jaycee was held hostage for close to two decades. How old is Angel Dugard? As of 2024, she is 29 years old. She was born on 18 August 1994. Where was Angel Dugard from? She was born in Antioch, California, United States. Who is Angel Dugard's father? Her father is her mother's captor, Phillip Craig Garrido. Does Angel Dugard have a sibling? She has one younger sister, Starlet, who was also fathered by Philip Garrido. How many years was Jaycee in captivity? She was held hostage for 18 years from 10 June 1991 to August 2009 How old were Jaycee Dugard's daughters when she was found? Angel was 15 years old, while her younger sister Starlet was only 12.

Angel Dugard is famous as the daughter of Jaycee Dugard. Jaycee is a well-known author and abduction victim from the United States. Angel and her younger sister, Starlet, were fathered by their mother's captor, Phillip Craig Garrido, who had held their mother captive for 18 years.

