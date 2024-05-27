Ka Ho Cho is a celebrity spouse best known for being the fourth wife of Redd Foxx, an American comedian and actor. The late comedian was an American actor and stand-up comedian. The two were married for only three months when Redd Foxx met his death, and many wonder what happened to Ka Ho Cho since Redd's death. Where is Redd Foxx's wife today?

Redd Foxx appearing on the 'Captain and Tennille Show' (L) Redd Foxx The Royal Family, a CBS television sitcom. Original broadcast (R). Photo: Disney, CBS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ka Ho Cho first came to the limelight as the wife of the late stand-up comedian Redd Foxx. However, their marriage didn't last, as Foxx met his death three months after their marriage. Ka Ho Cho has kept a low profile since Foxx's death, as very little information about her is available online.

Profile summary

Full name Ka Ho Cho Gender Female Year of birth 1959 Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Widow Husband John Elroy Sanford Children 1

Ka Ha Cho's biography

The celebrity wife was born in 1959 in Seoul, South Korea. She is 65 years old as of 2024. She is a South Korean national of Asian ethnicity. Her date and birth month remain unknown.

Who was Redd Foxx's spouse?

The stand-up comedian was married four times. His first marriage was to Evelyn Killebrew in 1948, and they remained married until 1951. His second marriage was to Betty Jean Harris in 1956. Betty was a dancer and showgirl.

She had a daughter named Debraca Denise, whom Redd Foxx adopted as his own. She handled most of Redd Foxx's business ventures. Betty and Redd officially divorced in 1974 due to Foxx's alleged infidelity.

Top-5 facts about Ka Ho Cho. Photo: NBCU (modified by author)

Source: Original

He married his third wife, Joi Yun Chi Chung, in 1976 and divorced three years later in 1979. In 1991, Redd Foxx married Ka Ho Cho. The two met at the Bally's Hotel in Las Vegas. They married in July 1991, but their union did not last as he died of a heart attack on 11 October the same year at the age of 68.

Where is Ka Ho Cho today?

Since Redd's death, Ka Ho Cho has remained out of the public eye, and very little information about her is available online.

Fast facts about Ka Ho Cho

Who was Redd Foxx married to when he died? The comedian had married Ka Ho Cho three months before his death. Is Jamie Foxx related to Redd Foxx? No. The two are not related. What was the cause of Redd Foxx's death? He died of a heart attack at the onset of The Royal Family TV series. Who are Redd Foxx's children? The comedian didn't have a biological child. However, with his second wife, Betty Jean, he adopted a daughter called Debraca Denise. How old was Redd Foxx when he died? He was 68 years old when he succumbed to a heart attack. Is Redd Foxx's daughter still alive? Yes. His stepdaughter Debraca is still alive. How much was Redd Foxx worth when he died? The actor was worth -$3.5million at the time of his death.

Ka Ho Cho is best known as the fourth wife of the late Redd Foxx, a famous stand-up comedian and actor. They were married for only three months before Redd's death. Little is known about Ka Ho Cho as she stayed out of the limelight since Redd Foxx's death.

Legit.ng recently published Anna Carlson Khan's biography. She is an American social worker, philanthropist, former dancer, and choreographer. She is widely recognised as Shahid Khan's wife, a Pakistan-born billionaire, entrepreneur, and sports tycoon.

Ann Carlson Khan was born and raised in Park Ridge, Illinois, United States of America, and currently resides in Naples, Florida, USA. She was born on 21 October 1954, making her 69 years old as of 2024. Ann and Shahid Khan have been married for almost five decades. Together, they have two kids: a daughter, Shanna Khan and a son, Tony Khan. Discover more about her in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng