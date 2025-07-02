The price of diesel hit a new high in May, according a new data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The NBS report disclosed that diesel saw a 25.24% climb in May 2025, relative to N1,403.96 per litre recorded in May 2024

Consumers in the North, especially in Benue, Adamawa, and Plateau, saw the highest diesel prices at N2,441 per litre

The average price of diesel in Nigeria continued to climb in May 2025, hitting N1,758.26 per litre, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The new rate is a 25.24% yearly spike relative to N1,403.96 per litre recorded in the same period last year.

Diesel: Which states paid the highest prices

Monthly, prices climbed by 2.08%, from N1.22.45 in April 2025, showing persistent pressures in the market.

NBS data showed that diesel prices varied nationwide, with Benue paying the highest average retail price in May at N2,441 per litre, followed by Adamawa at N2,350.32, and Plateau at N2,201.52.

In contrast, consumers down south paid less, with Ondo State recording the lowest price at N1,318.40 per litre, as Kogi and Anambra states recorded lower prices at N1,360 and N1,361, respectively.

Which region recorded the lowest prices?

The North Central posted the highest average diesel price at N1,920 per litre due to elevated prices in states like Benue and Plateau.

The South West saw the lowest zonal average price at N1,553.19, due to stable pricing in Ondo and Lagos.

Experts have said that several factors are responsible for the high diesel prices in the country, including supply chain disruptions, exchange rate fluctuations, and rising crude oil prices.

Why are diesel prices rising?

Additionally, logistics challenges, especially in the North, continue to worsen regional price disparity due to increasing distribution costs.

Due to this, transporters, manufacturers, and end-users continue to feel the heat with rising operational costs across several sectors.

Nigeria’s diesel market is experiencing upward pressure, with regional differences increasing the cost-of-living concerns.

However, experts have said that the planned nationwide fuel distribution by Dangote Refinery will ease diesel prices.

Dangote Refinery to the rescue?

The mega refinery plans to disrupt fuel disruption in Nigeria, with a direct-to-consumer model, offering free logistics and credit facilities.

To achieve this, the facility has acquired 4,000 CNG-powered trucks valued at N720 billion to transport fuel directly to end-users.

While traditional marketers have raised eyebrows over the refinery’s plans, energy analysts have hailed the move as a game-changer in the downstream petroleum sector.

They say that the model will significantly lower fuel costs by reducing logistics expenses, especially in the far North, the South East and South-South, where fuel still sells at prices.

Depot owners match Dangote Refinery’s N840/L

Legit.ng earlier reported that petrol prices took a new twist in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector after private depot owners slashed their petrol ex-depot prices to N840 per litre to match the rate of Dangote Refinery.

The price cut sparked a fresh wave of competition in the market, reshaping the supply mix and stoking fears of a price war.

