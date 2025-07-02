Social media users have reacted to a video of a marriage proposal that occurred on a church's altar

The video shared online captured a man proposing to a choir member who was singing Mercy Chinwo's hit song Excess Love at the altar

While some people condemned the proposal, saying it should not have been done on the altar and during ministration, others thought it was a beautiful concept

A video of a man engaging a choir member during her ministration has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The short clip started with the lady, in trousers and a long-sleeved blouse, singing Excess Love, a hit song by gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, at the altar.

Mixed reactions trailed the proposal video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the proposal video below:

chrissiforchrist said:

"This is beautiful as how....the proposal yes but there's a place for everything...have we no fear or reverence for God? by the pastor sef... tomorrow message will be going on or prayer and another person will also propose since there's no room for order or timing for that matter."

The Great said:

"People are proposing in church but for us who haveproposed in hotels, lodges, streets,markets and in Disco holes are now regretting."

prolifickelly said:

"Well I don't think this pastor doesn't know that it is wrong to interrupt worship when it's on going so it's possible that they were done with service plan it was just an extra time of celebration that's why he could do that even the members were ready for that."

@sandy blessed said:

"How many have alot to say but kept quiet fearing dat God go judge them."

@mRsG🤪 said:

"It’s a blessing everything started in church it will end there may the dear lord bless you this will only be understood buy church goers the rest are criticizing…. No one is perfect."

olori ilase said:

"Y trouser in the church and their hair is not even covered. which church is this."

wohoyi elikem Abraham said:

"Nit in Christ embassy. Who are you to do that in worship or praises time in church. You don't try that in my church Christ embassy most discipline church in the world."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady got an unexpected marriage proposal in church after setting up the stage.

Lady slaps pastor during church proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had slapped a pastor who proposed marriage to her inside the church.

In a trending video, the pastor was seen going on his knees to propose to his church member in front of his congregation.

Church members shouted in excitement as they eagerly waited for the lady to accept the pastor's proposal. However, the lady who was not interested in marrying the pastor slapped him and walked out of the church, startling the congregation.

