Mykie's biography: Glam&Gore, dating Anthony Padilla, real name

Mykie of Glam&Gore is a self-taught Los Angeles-based professional beauty and special effects makeup artist. She is known for her scary and sometimes downright gross special effects makeup. Her unique work has earned her millions of followers on multiple social media platforms.

Mykie is known for her somewhat paradoxical yet mesmerising content. Her makeup skills are top-notch. She has mastered the art of special effects makeup and can bring to life even the scariest images using cosmetic products.

Full name Lauren Mychal Mountain Nicknames Mykie, Glam&Gore Gender Female Date of birth 1st November 1989 Age 34 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Weight 126lb (57 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Single Boyfriend Anthony Padilla Profession Makeup artist, YouTuber, and social media influencer Mykie’s Instagram @mykie YouTube @GlamAndGoreMakeup TikTok @mykie

Who is Mykie Glam and Gore?

Mykie's real name is Lauren Mychal Mountain. She is a talented and famous makeup artist, YouTuber, and social media influencer.

She is commonly known as Glam&Gore among fans. Glam&Gore is also the name of her brand and business.

How old is Glam and Gore from YouTube?

Mykie's age is 34 years as of 2023. She was born on 1st November 1989, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where is the creator behind Glam and Gore from?

Mykie, the creator of Glam&Gore, is from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is based in Los Angeles, California.

Educational background

The makeup artist went to school in Philadelphia. After graduating from high school, she joined a film school. She then moved to Los Angeles to work on movie sets.

Career

The makeup artist relocated to Los Angeles soon after graduating from film school. Her goal was to work on movie sets.

She taught herself how to do special effects makeup. Today, she is a professional beauty and special effects makeup artist who showcases her craft on multiple social media platforms.

She launched her YouTube channel in mid-March 2014. Her first video, Mykie welcomes you to Glam&Gore! was uploaded on 15th April 2014.

The video was followed by a basic makeup tutorial. Fans loved her content and started subscribing to her channel. She uploaded videos as she did freelance jobs to build a portfolio.

She shared her first special effects makeup video on 6th May 2014. Today, she has over 3.93 million subscribers and over 558.3 million views.

Her YouTube content includes foundational makeup tutorials, product reviews, industry advice, and a mix of special effects and avant-garde makeup tutorials.

Besides makeup videos, she also posts skits, parodies, and vlogs on her channel. The makeup artist is also active on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares snippets of her videos and pictures, and endorses brands.

Awards

The makeup artist, YouTuber, and social media influencer won an award because of her outstanding work.

On 22nd August 2015, NYX Cosmetics named her the Beauty Vlogger of the Year at the Fourth Annual NYX Fine Artistry of Cosmetic Elites (FACE) Awards Show in Los Angeles.

Her award included a cash prize of $25,000, consultations with pro makeup artists, a year's supply of NYX Cosmetics, and the promise of a budding professional career in makeup artistry.

Are Anthony Padilla and Mykie married?

Anthony Padilla and Mykie have been in a relationship since 2019 but are yet to get married. Padilla is the co-founder of the YouTube channel Smosh.

He has been creating content since 2005. His channel mainly featured challenge and comedy videos.

The love birds made their relationship Instagram official in matching Instagram posts followed by a video on her channel titled 'Taking Off My BOYFRIEND'S….. Makeup".

In the 27-minute video, the makeup artist slowly removed a prosthetic mask from Padilla's face and neck while answering questions about their relationship. She revealed his identity at the end of the video.

What happened to Mykie from the Glam and Gore YT channel?

In 2020, Mykie took a break from her career. She made a comeback in October 2022. Before taking the hiatus, the YouTuber shared her struggles with physical pain around her neck and throat.

The pain worsened and would often extend to her entire body. She visited multiple doctors to try and figure out what the problem was.

She got over a dozen diagnoses, some of which were incurable. The final diagnosis was massive nervous system dysregulation. She also struggled with mental wellness.

Her condition has since improved, and she is working on her mental health as well. She made a YouTube comeback after she started feeling better.

Controversies

In June 2016, Snapchat faced allegations of copying artists' work without crediting them. The makeup artist's work was also plagiarised by Snapchat.

She rallied with others to advocate for artists whose work was being stolen. Snapchat responded by adding further layers of review for its design choices to avoid future embarrassment.

In April 2017, the makeup artist posted a look inspired by United Airlines. It was a bruised and bloodied look.

Many of her viewers felt the look was demeaning to the doctor who was forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight 3411. The passenger suffered a concussion, a broken nose, and two broken teeth in the aftermath of the incident.

In October 2020, beauty influencer Spankie Valentine, alias Swoop, accused Glam&Gore of microaggressions against Black and LGBTQ people. Swoop made an hour-long exposé video about the issue.

After being accused of being racist and homophobic, Glam&Gore responded by making a public apology on Instagram.

How tall is Glam&Gore?

The YouTuber is 5 ft 5 in or 165 cm tall and weighs about 126lb or 57 kg. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes. She often dyes her hair blonde, silver, platinum, pink, orange, red, or blue.

Trivia

The makeup artist owns two dogs named Ripley and Creature.

She loves travelling and exploring new places in her free time.

She once met and took a picture with actor Jeff Goldblum on the set of Billion Dollar Movie.

Glam&Gore, also known as Mykie, is a professional makeup artist and beauty vlogger. She is known for her special effects makeup tutorials that she shares on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

