Layah Heilpern's age, height, nationality, partner, net worth

Layah Heilpern is a British journalist, media personality, entrepreneur, and podcaster. She is best known for hosting The Layah Heilpern Show, where she shares valuable crypto, politics, and entrepreneurship tips. She has worked as a freelance production journalist for London Live ESTV. What is Layah Heilpern’s age?

Layah Heilpern posing in a gorgeous red dress (L). The British journalist sitting near a pool with her hands on her head (R). Photo: @layahheilpern on Instagram (modified by author)

Layah Heilpern has gained fame as a cryptocurrency expert. She has accumulated an extensive following on YouTube due to her videos that revolve around cryptocurrency. She is an author and has published a book that guides people through the technicalities of cryptocurrency. Read Layah Heilpern’s bio to know more about her.

Profile summary

Full name Layah Heilpern Gender Female Date of birth 28 August 1996 Age 27 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence Walkford, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 33-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-66-86 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Andrea Heilpern Father Eliot Heilpern Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College University of Oxford, Queens College Profession Journalist, author, entrepreneur, podcaster Net worth $2 million Instagram @layahheilpern X (Twitter) @layahheilpern

What is Layah Heilpern's age?

The media personality is 27 years old as of 2023. When is Layah Heilpern’s birthday? She was born on 28 August 1996 in London, United Kingdom. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Her parents are Andrea and Eliot Heilpern. The journalist spent her childhood in the United Kingdom alongside her brother Gideon, an entrepreneur.

Educational background

She attended the University of Oxford and graduated with a Master of Library &Information Science. She is an alumnus of Queens College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

What is Layah Heilpern’s ethnicity?

The journalist tweeted that she does not know her ethnicity because her parents moved to Eastern Europe during the 1800s. She does not know where she originally came from. She said,

I've been mistaken for Asian, Middle Eastern, mixed race... you name it! All I know is my family settled in Eastern Europe in the 1800s, but I have no idea where from! So I've taken the plunge and ordered a @23andMeDNA test, to find out where this caramel glow comes from.

What does Layah Heilpern do for a living?

She is a famous journalist, author, podcaster, entrepreneur, and media personality. She has worked as a journalist at Bloxile TV since 2015. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a crypto investor. The entrepreneur has also worked as a radio and political animal presenter at Leeds Student Radio.

In 2020, she started hosting the Layah Heilpern Show. The show empowers people to take personal responsibility and helps them learn more about Bitcoin and entrepreneurship.

In September 2021, she published. She engages in meaningful conversations about crypto investments and trends. She is also the owner of Layah Media Limited, which deals in video production.

Layah Heilpern has a self-titled YouTube channel launched in February 2012. She uploads videos about cryptocurrency. She is on Instagram with over 132 thousand followers as of writing.

She is popular on TikTok with an extensive following. She has over 19 thousand followers. Her TikTok account mainly consists of videos about cryptocurrency. She has another TikTok account with over 12 thousand followers.

What is Layah Heilpern’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. She primarily makes her wealth from her career as a journalist. Additionally, her entrepreneurial activities add to her total income.

Who is Layah Heilpern’s partner?

Is Layah Heilpern married? The famous YouTuber has never been married. She has also not revealed any information concerning her relationship status on social media. However, in 2020, she made a tweet that suggested she was dating a man identified as Zuby. read;

Dating @ZubyMusic is like dating Google. If I want to know something, I just ask him; he knows everything.

Is Layah Heilpern single? In a YouTube video, she said that she has met a lot of men but has never found the right one for her. The British celebrity is presumably single.

Layah Heilpern’s height and weight

The British entrepreneur is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 33-26-34 inches or 84-66-86 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Layah Heilpern? She is a British journalist, author, entrepreneur, podcaster, and media personality. Where is Layah Heilpern from? She hails from London, United Kingdom. How old is Layah Heilpern? She is 27 years old as of 2023. What is Layah Heilpern’s nationality? She is British. Who is Layah Heilpern’s boyfriend? The British media personality is seemingly single. How tall is Layah Heilpern? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Layah Heilpern is a British journalist, author, entrepreneur, and media personality. Layah Heiplern’s age is 27 years as of 2023. She is famous on social media for sharing information about cryptocurrency. She has an extensive fanbase on social media.

