Who are Mike McDaniel’s parents? A look at his family

Michael Lee McDaniel is a professional American National Football League (NFL) coach. He is famous for being the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Despite his rising career, fans have been curious to know more about his family, especially his parents. Who are Mike McDaniel's parents?

Coach Mike McDaniel looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on 11 December 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Rich Storry (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michael McDaniel began his NFL coaching career as an intern for the Denver Broncos in 2005. He has previously worked as an assistant coach for several teams, including Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers. The coach has participated in two Super Bowls, with the Falcons in 2017 and the 49ers in 2020. Learn more about Mike McDaniel's family here.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Lee McDaniel Nickname Mike McDaniel Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 1983 Age 40 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Aurora, Colorado, USA Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Donna Father Mike Sr. Marital status Married Wife Katie Ann Hemstock Children 1 School Smoky Hill High School University Yale Profession Professional coach Net worth $4 million

Who are Mike McDaniel's parents?

The American football coach was born on 6 March 1983 in Aurora, Colorado, to a black father and a white mother. His mother is known as Donna, while his father is Mike Sr. He lost his father when he was young and was raised by a single parent.

Mike McDaniel's dad

Michael's father, Mike Sr., was an American national of the African-American ethnicity. He was not involved in his life, as he succumbed to a car accident. The coach never got a chance to know his dad well, as he was only four years old when he died.

Mike McDaniel's mom

Her mother is Donna. She is an American national of white ethnicity from eastern Colorado. She married Mike Sr., who died while she was in her 20s. The mother of one and segregation from her side of the family as they disapproved of her marriage.

Donna raised her son as a single parent until she met her current husband. She worked at Monfort Beef in Greeley as a credit consultant and later as a salesperson in a meat delivery company.

Who is Mike McDaniel's stepfather?

Coach Mike McDaniel looks on before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on 31 December 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Gary McCune is his stepdad. He was a Broncos staffer who worked as a video coordinator. McCune met McDaniel at the at the Broncos Training Camp in Greeley. Their interaction led him to meet Michael's mother, and they eventually married.

His stepdad got him a job as a ballboy with the Denver Broncos. He was in his senior year of high school when he got the job. McCune is a private individual who prefers to avoid public attention.

FAQs

Who is Mike McDaniel? He is an American football coach currently serving as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Where is Mike McDaniel from? He hails from Aurora, Colorado, but resides in Miami, Florida, United States. Who is Mike McDaniel's father? His father's name is Mike Sr. Who is the mother of Michael McDaniel? His mother is known as Donna. Who is Mike McDaniel's stepfather? His stepfather is known as Gary McCune. Who is Mike McDaniel's brother? The American coach has no siblings, as he is his parent's only child. Who is Mike McDaniel's wife? He has been married to Katie Hemstalk since 2014. The two have a daughter named Alya June.

Who are Mike McDaniel's parents? He was born to Donna and Mike Sr (deceased). Mike Sr. died when McDaniel was four years old, and he has a stepdad known as Gary McCune.

