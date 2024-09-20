Nigerian chef Hilda Baci is celebrating her 29th birthday, and fans had a lot to say about her awesome personality

The Akwa Ibom-born beauty shared smoking hot images on social media, she accompanied it with a sweet caption

Her comment section has now been flooded with showers of congratulatory messages from her fans and well-wishers

Nigerian social media influencer, chef and Guinness World Record Breaker Hilda Baci shared an amazing post online as she celebrates her 29th birthday.

Hilda, who has impacted the lives of many fans and internet users in general with her exceptional cooking skills, rocked a bold black look in her birthday shoot post.

Hilda Baci stuns in a black dress as she turns a new year. Credit: @hildabaci

Baci rocked a black tube corset dress with black beading that swept across the bust area of the exquisite dress. Her fans have showered her with love and sweet words in the comment section. Hilda Baci also shared a touching caption that reads:

"Stepping into 29 like. Reflecting on the chapters behind me, filled with lessons, laughs, and love. Welcoming this final year of my twenties with open arms and an open heart. Here’s to making every moment count!"

See post below:

In another post:

Fans celebrate Hilda on her birthday

See how many of Hilda's friends are showing her love on her birthday:

@enioluwaofficial:

"My sweet friend, hardworking, caring, and beautiful in and out."

@ama_reginald:

"Happy birthday lovely 🥳💕."

@veekee_james:

"Happy birthday Sisterrrrr😍😍😍 I pray for Heaven’s overflowing Favour over your life now and always❤️."

@folagade_banks:

"Happy Happy Birthday hilda❤️❤️ wishing you long life and prosperity 🎊🎂."

@bibyonce:

"Happy birthday to the most playful baby ever ; you are a queen in every way . God bless you immensely my darling . You rock."

@stevechuks_:

"Happy birthday Hilda 😊🎉❤️."

@beautytukura:

"Happy Birthday my happy Hilda 🎂🍾🥳❤️."

@officialosas:

"Happiest Birthday darling! Blessings now and always! Have the most beautiful time celebrating boo! 💐💖🎉🙏🏾."

Hilda Baci, siblings throw mum surprise birthday

Meanwhile, Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci and her siblings went all out to celebrate their mum's birthday, and clips from the event have emerged online.

In the trending clips, Hilda's older brother Gillian shared details of how the party went and how they nearly missed their flight.

One of the video's highlights was when Gillian commented on his younger sister's backside.

