18 year Ayo Maff has been one of the fastest-growing young artists in the country over the last few months and is regarded by some as the biggest revelation within the industry in 2024

He recently shared a clip on his page revealing that he is set to make his international debut at the O2 Arena in the UK

Ayo Maff's quick growth has sparked mixed reactions and conversations on social media, which has seen some compare his success with that of Zinoleesky and other artists

Fast-rising singer Ayomide Mafoluku Ayodele, aka Ayo Maff, has been at the centre of a trending conversation on social media over the last few days since it was announced that he was set to make his debut at the O2 Arena in London.

Many consider Ayo Maff one of the breakout stars in the music industry for 2024. His rise to prominence has left many in awe of his musical talents.

Ayo to make his UK debut on Asake's tour

The trending conversation about the young singer making his international debut at the O2 Arena has stirred questions about other acts he met in the industry who are yet to get the opportunity to play on such a big stage.

One of them is Zinoleesky. Netizens have shared their thoughts about Ayo Maff's debut at the O2 Arena just months after his big break in the music industry.

Ayo Maff's debut at the O2 Arena is set to be handed to him by Asake as his musical tour across Europe kicks off.

See Ayo Maff's post announcing his debut at O2 Arena:

Reactions trail Ayo Maff's O2 Arena announcement

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ayo Maff's announcement:

@1blackvogue:

"You’ve been here before you were born true true."

@walexgenteelsignatory:

"Grace all the way, my guy."

@wisetola:

"Ayomaff is coming to London."

@olaranking_rahp:

"All of them are winning. Comparism is the killer of joy."

@eazyboy_____:

"Patient ✌🏾✌🏾.. we would all be alive to witness it."

@folickpaid:

"The don use Zino bawo."

@hanya_202045:

"Zino's career is died. Unless he leaves Marlian records."

@youngddaddy:

"Omo Owo mi gan gan ❤️❤️❤️ Kosegele 4here 😂 Na God Dey there ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 my biggest AHSTEEZZER."

