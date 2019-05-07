David Laid’s bio: age, height, girlfriend, is he using steroids?

David Laid is an American-based bodybuilder, fitness model, and influencer. He is famous for his body's transformation on YouTube videos. The videos show how Laid changed tremendously, from a skinny boy to a powerlifter.

David Laid in a black vest. Photo: @davidlaid (modified by author)

David Laid was once the subject of mockery in school due to his skinny body. This is one of the reasons he focused on illuminating his life and became one of the best bodybuilders on YouTube. Millions follow Laid's social media accounts because of his insightful workout routine.

Profile summary

Full name David Laid Birthday January 29, 1994 Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 28 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth Estonia Nationality Estonian Residence Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA Profession Bodybuilder, fitness model, and influencer Height 6 feet 2 inches (188cm) Weight 198 lb (90 kg) Chest size 41 inches (105 cm) Waist size 30 inches (78 cm) Hips size 31 inches (80 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Who is David Laid?

David is an iconic bodybuilder, fitness model, and influencer.

Where is David Laid from?

Laid was born in Estonia. His mother, Nino, gave birth to him at age 23. His father died in a fall from a cruise ship docked at a harbour in their home country.

Laid was age 2 when he lost his father. His father's death prompted his mother to relocate to New Jersey, USA, with her sons to start a new life.

How old is David Laid?

David Laid's age is 28 years as of June 2022 since his birthday was January 29, 1994.

How tall is David Laid?

David Laid's height is 6'2" (188 cm), and he has brown eyes and hair.

How much does David Laid weigh?

He weighs 198 lb (90 kg) and his chest-waist-hip measurements are 41-30-31 inches.

David Laid's transformation

Sudents in David's school frequently mocked his body. The school's hockey team coach and teammates teased his body size while his classmates nicknamed him “chicken legs.” At that time, Laid was 5’7” tall, and weighed 98 pounds.

Does David Laid have scoliosis?

Doctors diagnosed David with scoliosis at age 14, a condition that curves the spine. They advised him to train and lift weights under a physical therapist's supervision.

Spending most of his time in the gym and watching YouTube fitness videos helped Laid develop a strong passion for fitness. He drew inspiration from videos by Marc Fitt, Keith and Kevin Hodge, and Jeff Seid.

The teenager also quit playing hockey and worked on his diet. As a result, David gradually gained muscle mass. He created his YouTube channel in July 2009 and posted a viral video, David Laid 18 Month Transformation 14-15 Year Old, in December.

At 17, Laid was 6’2” tall and weighed 190 pounds. He had uploaded a few more videos before another one, David Laid 3 Year Natural Transformation 14-17, went viral in August 2015.

As of June 2022, the channel has 1.33 million subscribers and over 190 million views. He is also famous on social media. For instance, David Laid's Instagram page has 2.3 million followers.

Is David Laid natural?

David's impressive body transformation inspired many but also attracted massive criticism. Those who question his health methods allege he used supplements and steroids.

Some clinical physicians and academics analyzed his story and speculated that he had Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), a physical appearance obsession primarily associated with women but also affecting men.

Does David Laid use steroids?

David denied using steroids and revealed that he grew his body naturally. During a MEL Magazine interview, Laid denied using growth hormones or illegal aids, and his mum confirmed that he makes the right choices.

How long did David Laid's transformation take?

It was a three-year-journey. Laid began training and lifting weights at age 14 and had a complete transformation at age 17.

David Laid's net worth

David's net worth is guesstimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. He reaps big from YouTube and fitness modelling. Laid has also landed endorsement deals with supplement companies and clothing brands, including Gymshark Athlete and Euphoria.

In addition, he sells coaching tips, personalized workouts, and nutrition plans online and participates in fitness models' physique contests.

Is David Laid gay?

Fans believe he is heterosexual as he has a girlfriend.

Who is David Laid's girlfriend?

His girlfriend's name is Julia Jackson, and their relationship is quite low-key. Julia is a dancer/choreographer and has been featured in his videos, including David Laid & Julia Jackson l COUPLE WORKOUT MOTIVATION.

How many hours does David Laid work out?

David's training schedule comprises push, pull, and leg workout sessions. He trains six days a week and two hours per session.

David Laid's transformation teaches that fitness has visible and invisible positive impacts on one's life. It helped him overcome low self-esteem, gave him fame and also made him wealthy.

