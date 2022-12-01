Stacia Mac’s biography: what is known about Polo G’s mom?

Stacia Mac is an American entrepreneur and talent manager best known for being the mother of US rapper Polo G. She is also a podcaster on YouTube and an Instagram personality with a significant fan base.

Stacia Mac worked in the real estate industry but switched careers, becoming a talent manager after her son became a musician. She has nurtured many young talents, such as DJ Toney Tone, Chris Mychael, Ryan Lynch, and Yung Liv. She also endorses various brands on her Instagram page.

Full name Stacia Mac Gender Female Date of birth 21 June 1980 Age 42 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Jason Ellis Children 4 Profession Entrepreneur, talent manager Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @stacia.mac

Stacia Mac’s biography

The talent manager was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA, and is the eldest child in a family of five siblings. She grew up in the city and later relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where she pursues her career. Her nationality is American, and she is of African-American ethnicity.

How old is Stacia Mac?

Stacia Mac's age is 42 years as of 2022. The entrepreneur was born on 21 June 1980. The celebrity’s zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Stacia Mac do?

Stacia is a talent manager, entrepreneur, and Instagram celebrity. Before she ventured into the entertainment industry, she was in the real estate industry. She opted for talent management after her son Polo G showed interest in becoming a musician, and she decided to support his dreams.

She is the CEO of Only Dreamers Achieve (ODA), a talent management company based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The company manages different talents, such as photographers, models, and artists. She also co-owns Revel Atlanta with celebrity chef Jason Ellis. Revel Atlanta is a luxurious entertainment joint and nightclub in West Midtown, Atlanta.

The Chicago native is a social media personality with a significant fan following on Instagram. She is a regular Instagram user, sharing pictures about her lifestyle and career updates, and she endorses brands such as Foot Locker.

Polo G’s mother is the host of the I Birth Legends podcast on YouTube and has hosted famous personalities such as Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, and Toosie 2X’s mother, Stephanie Stokes.

What is Stacia Mac’s net worth?

According to Biography Mask, the entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. However, the information source is not verified and hence, not reliable. She has multiple streams of income, including business ventures and talent management.

Is Stacia Mac married?

She is not married but is engaged to Jason Ellis, a professional chef. The coupled got engaged in September 2022.

Before her current relationship, Stacia had been married twice. Joey is her first ex-husband, but they divorced after a short time. Her second marriage was to Taurus Bartlett, with whom they had four children.

Does Stacia Mac have a daughter?

She has two daughters and two sons. Her daughters’ names are Leilani and Leia Monroe, while her sons are American rapper Taurus Bartlett (Polo G) and Trench Baby.

Stacia Mac’s measurements

Polo G’s mom stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs about 137 pounds (62 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-24-36 inches (91-61-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Stacia Mac

When is Stacia Mac’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 21 June and was born in 1980. How old is Polo G’s mom? Her age is 42 years as of 2022. Why is Stacia Mac famous? She is best recognised for being Polo G’s mother. She is a talent manager, entrepreneur, podcaster, and Instagram personality. How much is Stacia Mac worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. Who is Stacia Mac’s husband? She has no husband but is engaged to her fiancé, Jason Ellis. She was previously married twice. How many children does Stacia Mac have? She has four children, two sons, and two daughters. What is Stacia Mac’s height? Her height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

Stacia Mac is best known as the mother of famous rapper Polo G. Professionally, she runs a talent management company and owns other businesses. She is a proud mother of four and is currently engaged to her fiancé, Jason Ellis.

