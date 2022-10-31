Noor Alfallah’s biography: who is Al Pacino's girlfriend

Noor Alfallah is a Kuwaiti-American film producer known for being actor Al Pacino’s girlfriend. She rose to fame for dating English singer and songwriter Mick Jagger. She has a rising film production career with three production credits so far.

Noor Alfallah is known for her relationships with high-profile personalities, the latest being Al Pacino. She commenced her film production career in 2019 and has done a few productions. The film producer describes herself as a raconteur on Instagram, where she has gained a considerable following.

Profile summary

Full name Noor Alfallah Gender Female Date of birth 2 December 1993 Age 28 years old (as of November 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Kuwait Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality Kuwaiti-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Alana Father Falah N. Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Al Pacino College University of Southern California Profession Film producer Net worth $1 million Instagram @nooralfallah

Noor Alfallah’s biography

The film producer was born in Kuwait and was raised alongside her two younger siblings, Remi and Sophia. Noor Alfallah’s parents are Alana and Falah N. Alfallah. She is a Kuwaiti-American of mixed ethnicity.

She obtained her undergraduate degree in film production from the University of Southern California.

What is Noor Alfallah’s age?

She is 28 years old as of November 2022. The celebrity was born on 2 December 1993. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Noor Alfallah do?

Noor is a television and film producer. She made her production debut in 2019 with a short drama movie La Petite Mort. She has also produced the short film Brosa Nostra (2018) and the yet-to-be-released film Little Death.

Besides film production, the Kuwaiti-American producer is a social media personality. She regularly shares her lifestyle pictures on Instagram with over 25 thousand followers.

What is Noor Alfallah’s net worth?

According to Explore Networth, the film producer’s alleged net worth is $1 million. Note that the information source is not verified and, thus, unreliable. Her main source of income is her film production career.

Is Noor Alfallah married?

She is not married but is veteran American actor Alfredo James Pacino, better known as Al Pacino. The pair’s relationship became known to the public in April 2022, but they have reportedly been together for longer.

Previously, she dated The Rolling Stones band lead singer Mick Jagger. Mick Jagger and Noor Alfallah dated for approximately a year between 2017 and 2018. After parting ways with Jagger, she was allegedly romantically involved with billionaire businessman Nicolas Berggruen.

The film producer dispelled rumours that she was dating Clint Eastwood after they were spotted having dinner, saying they are family friends.

How tall is Noor Alfallah?

Al Pacino's girlfriend is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs about 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Moreover, her measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Noor Alfallah

Who is Noor Alfallah? She is a film producer known for producing La Petite Mort. What is Noor Alfallah’s origin? She is from Kuwait. However, she currently resides in the US. What is Noor Alfallah’s ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is American, while her father is Kuwaiti., making her of Arab-white ethnicity. Who is Noor Alfallah’s father? Her father is Falah N. Alfallah, an investor based in the US. What is Noor Alfallah’s religion? She is a Muslim. Is she dating? She is dating The Irishman actor Al Pacino. How much is Noor Alfallah worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

Noor Alfallah is a film producer with three production credits. She first gained fame for dating singer Mick Jagger. Currently, she is recognised as actor Al Pacino’s girlfriend.

