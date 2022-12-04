Is Dan Levy gay? a closer look at the actor's dating life

Daniel Levy is a writer, producer, and actor from Canada. He has achieved international and critical acclaim for his roles in numerous films and television series. The actor has wowed his fans with his dedication to his acting career. However, he has left fans wondering about his sexual orientation. Is Dan Levy gay?

The actor attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Dan Levy is a well-known actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. He is best known for his role as David Rose in Schitt's Creek. Other film and television roles that have catapulted him to fame include Admission, Happiest Season, Modern Family, and Coastal Elites. Learn more about Dan Levy's relationships and his current partner.

Is Dan Levy gay?

Yes, the Canadian actor belongs to the LGBTQ+ community. Fans have frequently questioned Dan Levy's sexuality. This is due to his gay role on Schitt's Creek TV show.

He had previously avoided publicly labelling his sexual orientation; however, in 2020, during an interview with Andy Cohen, Dan admitted he was gay and revealed he came out when he was 18.

Is Dan Levy married?

No, he is not, even though his Schitt's Creek character, David Rose, was gay and had one of the most epic same-s*x weddings of all time in the series finale. Who is Dan Levy's husband in real life? The award-winning actor is not married to anyone in real life.

Who is Dan Levy dating?

Dan attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian actor is a very private person who prefers to keep his personal life private; thus, information about his partner is unavailable.

When Out magazine interviewed him in 2015, he revealed that he was single primarily to focus on his career. He said he hoped to find someone when everything was finished, or things were a little smoother.

FAQs

Is Dan Levy gay? The actor is openly gay. On Schitt's Creek, which he co-created with his father, Eugene, he plays David Rose, a gay character. His successful career includes roles in numerous films and television shows.

