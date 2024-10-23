Jada Pollock, Wizkid's Baby mama, has just shared a photo where she dazzled in a pink outfit that perfectly fit her skin tone

The Mother of two boys, who is expecting a baby girl and held her baby show last week, shared a touching post on Twitter

According to her, she pays huge respect to her journey as it slowly comes to an end, triggering reactions from fans across boards

Netizens loved to see a new photo of Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock, on social media. Jada, who rarely shows off her pregnancy bump, has given fans more preggy slay photos.

The duo announced the gender of their baby during their private shower event in the United Kingdom, which was decorated with pink balloons.

Wizkid's Jada P shares an interesting post. Credit: @wizkidfc

Source: Instagram

In anticipation of her bundle of joy, Jada P took to social media to share a photo of herself in a pink dress, where she exposed her belly bump.

Jada's caption, her caption, simply paid homage to her journey.

She wrote:

"I pay homage to my journey! ♎️>"

See post here:

Recall that Wizkid posted a cryptic message some months ago, which fans interpreted as Japa's delivery. Shortly after, a photo of Jada P with her heavy bump made its way online.

How fans reacted to Japa's photo

Read some reactions below:

@BigggBirdddddd:

"So gaddamn adorable 🥰😍🥳😍🥳🥰, yo deserve err bit of what yo have achieved n what yo still gonna achieve in the nearest future, luv yo to tha fucccing moon sweetie 😍."

@wizkidfc_:

"We celebrate you ma'am ❤️🦅."

@Deyvxxd_

"Emi Oga ❤️."

@Yemmie_

"Congratulations Queen."

@sakachi01:

"That's the spirit! 🙌 Keep on shining! ✨."

@Simi_fans:

"Mugu baby factory."

@skywalk20791666:

"Leave that your useless wizkid make him no spoil your life finish."

@Philjeremaih1:

"Journey just to come become baby mama to your grandson. Grandma please oo."

Wizkid & Jada P spotted on romantic date

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, made waves online following their recent lovey-dovey moment.

The musician and the mother of his kids, who also doubles as his manager, visited an expensive restaurant recently.

The moment left fans and netizens enthralled over their bond as they dropped interesting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng