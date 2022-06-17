April Kimble’s biography: who is Lyle Lovett married to?

April Kimble is a film and music producer from the United States of America. She rose to stardom for being the wife of Lyle Lovett, a renowned American country musician, actor, songwriter and record producer. Her husband has won multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album and Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

The American film and music producer with her husband at the opening of "Waist Down - Skirts By Miuccia Prada" held at Prada on 13 July 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lyle Lovett married to? He is married to April Kimble, a professional film and music producer who has worked on a number of television movies and music videos, including Kilimanjaro, The Dry Land and Jess + Moss. Together with her husband, they have two children, a daughter and a son.

Profile summary

Full name April Kimble Gender Female Date of birth 7 January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence Klein, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Lyle Lovett Children 2 Education Texas A&M University Profession Music and film producer

April Kimble's biography

The American film producer was born on 7 January in the United States. However, April Kimble's age is unknown as she has not revealed her year of birth. She grew up in San Antonio, United States. She attended Texas A&M University.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is April Kimble famous for?

Lyle Lovett and April Kimble attend the Annenberg Space for Photography Opening Celebration for 'Country, Portraits of an American Sound' at the Annenberg Space for Photography. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

She is an American film and music producer. She became famous for being Lyle Lovett’s wife. According to her IMDb page, April has worked for a number of television films and videos as a producer, consultant and music supervisor. Here are the films she has worked for:

Muertas (2007)

(2007) It's Not Big It's Large (2007)

(2007) Jess + Moss (2011)

(2011) The Dry Land (2011)

(2011) Seven Days in Utopia (2011)

(2011) Brooklyn Brothers Beat the Best (2011)

(2011) Kilimanjaro (2013)

(2013) X/Y (2014)

Lyle Lovett and April Kimble's relationship

The two met in 1997 and started dating not long after. In 2003, Lovett proposed, and Kimble said yes. The pair exchanged their wedding vows on 4 February 2017, in Harris County, Texas, United States. Together, they share two children, a daughter and a son. April Kimble's twins were born on 12 June 2017, the same year they got married.

In the last decade, the couple tends to lead a quiet life away from the prying eyes. They are raising their children in East Texas on an ancestral farm, that has been in Lyle's family for generations. In one of his old interviews, Lovett said that his wife was a great cook.

The film producer was previously in a relationship with Billy Gammon before she started dating Lyle Lovett. The two dated for two years before they broke up. April’s husband was previously married to Julia Roberts. They got married in 1993 and divorced in 1995.

What is April Kimble’s height?

The American film producer and her husband attends the Haiti Carnival in Cannes Benefitting J/P HRO, Artists for Peace and Justice & Happy Hearts Fund. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Lyle Lovett’s wife stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds (53 kilograms).

Fast facts about April Kimble

Who is Lyle Lovett's wife? She is a professional music and film producer from the United States of America. What is April Kimble’s nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. When is April Kimble’s birthday? The American film producer celebrates her birthday on 7 January each year. Who is April Kimble married to? She is married to Lyle Lovett, a prominent American singer, actor, songwriter and record producer. What is April Kimble’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Does April Kimble have a baby? Yes, she has a daughter and a son with Lyle Lovett. The twins were born on 12 June 2017.

April Kimble is a professional film and music producer from the United States. She is widely known as the wife of Lyle Lovett, a renowned American singer, songwriter, actor and record producer. In addition, April has worked on various television movies and music videos.

READ ALSO: Dez Machado’s biography: age, height, sister, net worth, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Dez Machado. She is a young American social media influencer. She was born in California, United States of America.

Dez Machado gained popularity for her consistent and engaging content on various social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube. She is also recognized for being the younger sister of the social media personality Alexis Marie.

Source: Legit.ng