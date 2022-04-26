Daequan Loco's biography: age, height, real name, what happened?

Daequan Loco is an eSports gamer, Twitch streamer, YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States. He is widely known for his self-titled YouTube channel, where he mostly posts Fortnite-related content.

The YouTuber in a grey hoodie. Photo: @daequanloco

Source: Instagram

Daequan is a Fortnite player with a massive following on both YouTube and Twitch. He became part of Team Solo Mid and set the world record in a Fortnite game with 39 in a Teams of 20 game mode.

Profile summary

Name: Daequan Loco

Daequan Loco Date of birth: 12 May 1994

12 May 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Florida, United States

Florida, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6’1”

6’1” Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 163

163 Weight in kilograms: 74

74 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Exie

Exie Profession: Fortnite player, YouTuber, Twitch streamer, social media influencer

Fortnite player, YouTuber, Twitch streamer, social media influencer Net worth: $600,000

$600,000 Instagram: @daequanloco

@daequanloco YouTube: Daequan Loco

Twitch: DaequanWoco

Daequan Loco's biography

The YouTuber was born in Florida, the United States. He has an American nationality and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

How old is Daequan?

Daequan's age is 28 years old as of 2022. He was born on 12 May 1994. His zodiac is Taurus.

Career

Daequan is a well-known Twitch streamer, YouTuber, Fortnite player and social media influencer. The famous YouTuber started having an interest in gaming at a young age. Initially, he was a basketball athlete but quit playing basketball after he failed to secure a scholarship.

After missing out on the basketball scholarship, Daequan decided to pursue his gaming career. His professional skills in gaming made him dominate games against other top streamers. He came to prominence when he was signed with Team Solo Mid in February 2018.

As a Fortnite player, Daequan is a five-time winner at the Fortnite invitations and is regarded as one of the best Fortnite players. He is widely recognised for starting the W-Key, used now by other Fortnite players.

His professional gaming skills inspired him to start a self-titled YouTube channel. The channel was launched in November 2017 and currently has over 5.35 million subscribers. He mainly shares Fortnite-related content on his channel.

Apart from posting his videos on YouTube, the American content creator also uploads his content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he currently has more than 4.4 million followers. He also has a substantial following of above 4.2 million followers on Twitch and over 1.9 million followers on Twitter.

Did TSM Daequan quit?

In 2019, the streamer announced a health-related hiatus and slowly disappeared from anything related to TSM. Then, in 2021, Daequan, alongside Hamlinz, a fellow former member of TSM, announced their signing with NRG, a different eSports organisation.

Is Daequan still in NRG?

The American star is no longer with NRG. Although the organisation has not spoken on the matter, the Thoom House contract is no longer valid. Daequan said that bad internet ended the NRG Thoom House, the dream he and his friends had for many years. He added that there were no Ethernet ports in his room and that several technicians tried to fix the internet for several months but in vain.

What is Daequan's net worth?

The influencer and his fellow gamers posing for a photo. Photo: @daequanloco

Source: Instagram

According to Idol Networth, his net worth is estimated to be $600 thousand. However, this value is unverified.

How tall is Daequan?

Daequan's height is 6 feet and 1 inch (168 centimetres) tall and weighs about 163 pounds or 74 kilograms.

What happened to Daequan?

The influencer has seemingly disappeared from the online space once again. In his most recent video, he talked about the fall of Thoom House, also mentioning mental health issues. That was on 25 January 2022. Since then, he has streamed on Twitch several times, but there has been no sing of him anywhere since early February 2022.

Fast facts about Daequan Loco

Who is Daequan Loco? He is a renowned American eSports gamer, Twitch streamer, YouTuber and social media influencer. Where is Daequan? Despite assuring his fans that he would be streaming from his house in California after the collapse of NRG Thoom House, he has been absent from the internet once again. What is Daequan's real name? His real name is unknown. How tall is Daequan? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 168 centimetres tall. How old is Daequan? He is 28 years old as of 2022. Who is Daequan's girlfriend? He used to date his fellow NRG member Exie. With his absence from social media, it is hard to say whether the two are still together.

Daequan Loco is an American eSports player whose gaming abilities have made him become one of the top gamers and content creators. As a result, he commands a massive fan base across various social media platforms, particular Twitch and YouTube.

