SwagBoyQ’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend, net worth

SwagBoyQ is a young American social media influencer and TikTok star. He rose into stardom through his TikTok account, sharing lip-syncs, voice-overs, short funny videos, and pranks. What else would you love to know about him?

SwagBoyQ is a famous social media celebrity. He is widely known for his entertaining content, which has significantly contributed to his online fame.

Profile summary

Full name: Q Shamar Stenline

Q Shamar Stenline Nickname: SwagBoyQ

SwagBoyQ Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11 March 1999

11 March 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Current residence: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Net worth: $1.19 million

$1.19 million Instagram: @swagboyq

@swagboyq TikTok: @swagboyq

@swagboyq YouTube: SwagBoyQ

SwagBoyQ's biography

Which country is SwagBoyQ from? He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States but was raised in Texas. He occasionally features his parents in his videos.

What is SwagBoyQ's real name?

The TikTok star's real name is Q Shamar Stenline. He also refers to himself as Willy Wonka. He is an American citizen with African-American ethnic background.

How old is SwagBoyQ?

As of 2022, he is 23 years. He was born on 11 March 1999. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

He became well-known on social media through his TikTok account, which he started in 2019. He began uploading his dance videos, pranks, challenges, and sketch-comedy clips.

His TikTok account currently has more than 22 million followers with over 584 million likes. He also has a YouTube channel that boasts over 1.6 million subscribers.

The social media personality has also amassed a vast following on Instagram, where he has 1.2 million followers. In addition, he has a Twitter account with more than 29 thousand followers.

What is SwagBoyQ's net worth?

Unfortunately, there are no verified sources to ascertain his exact net worth. However, according to Networth Spot, his net worth is around $1.19 million.

Who is SwagBoyQ's girlfriend?

Currently, he is single. Even though some of his social media photos show him with different ladies, he has never revealed if he is in a relationship with any of them. Furthermore, he does not have any dating history.

What is SwagBoyQ's height?

The TikTok star is 5 feet and 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall, and he weighs 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

SwagBoyQ is a famous social media influencer. His captivating content on various social media platforms continues to attract more followers, thus increasing his popularity.

