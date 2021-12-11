The Bentist’s biography: what is known about the TikTok dentist?

Dr Benjamin Winters, famously dubbed The Bentist, is an American orthodontist, TikTok star, YouTuber, Instagram star, and social media influencer, whose fame skyrocketed following a viral TikTok video he uploaded on his TikTok account.

The TikTok star posing for a photo in a purple background. Photo: @thebentistofficial

Source: Instagram

Where does The Bentist live? He lives in North Texas with his wife, Megan Winters. Who is The Bentist on TikTok? Have a look at his biography and find more information, including details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Benjamin Winters

Benjamin Winters Nickname: The Bentist

The Bentist Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: December 19, 1990

December 19, 1990 Age: 31 years old (as of 2021)

31 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Texas, the United States of America

Texas, the United States of America Current residence: North Texas

North Texas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Megan Winters

Megan Winters University: University of Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma Profession: Orthodontist, TikTok star, YouTuber, Instagram star, and social media influencer

Orthodontist, TikTok star, YouTuber, Instagram star, and social media influencer Net worth: $100,000-$1 million

$100,000-$1 million Instagram: @thebentistofficial

@thebentistofficial TikTok: @thebentist

@thebentist YouTube: The Bentist

The Bentist's biography

He was born in Texas, the United States of America, as Benjamin Winters. He has not disclosed many details about his childhood, background or family members, except for his younger brother called Drew Winters.

A photo of the social media sensation with his wife, Megan. Photo: @thebentistofficial

Source: Instagram

Regarding his educational background, he attended a local high school in his hometown and later, he got admitted to the University of Oklahoma. After his graduation, he proceeded to the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and later to Oklahoma College of Dentistry.

What is Dr Benjamin Winter's nationality?

The TikTok star is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Benjamin Winters?

The famous YouTuber was born on December 23, 1990. Therefore, as of December 2021, he is 31 years old. According to astrology, his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where does The Bentist work?

The social media star currently works at Wincrest Orthodontics, in Plano Texas. Is The Bentist a real dentist? Yes, he is. He is an orthodontist specialising in providing braces for children, teens, and adults. In addition, he often corrects crooked and misaligned teeth, reviving a beautiful, functional smile.

Additionally, he is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, and he serves the societal communities in North West Arkansas. In 2019, he was voted the best Northwest Arkansas Orthodontist by the Arkansas Democratic-Gazette.

Rise to stardom

In 2019, the social media sensation uploaded his debut video on TikTok and garnered a massive following within 24 hours of uploading. He stated,

We gained 100,000 followers on TikTok in one day.

The dynamic couple posing for a photo. Photo: @thebentistofficial

Source: Instagram

His fame skyrocketed within 24 hours, and he has since uploaded short videos on the platform showcasing dental care routines to his fans. Today, he boasts over 11 million followers and 382 million likes on the platform.

Aside from TikTok, the social media influencer is a famous personality on YouTube. He has a self-titled YouTube channel, on which he often uploads videos on dental care. Since he debuted on the platform, he has garnered 2.39 million followers with over 1 billion views.

Furthermore, the TikTok dentist has an official Instagram account which he often uploads photos and videos with his wife. Today, he boasts 1.1 million followers.

Is the TikTok dentist married?

Yes, he is married. The social media star's wife is Megan Winters, a well known TikToker. He often flaunts her on social media.

How tall is the TikTok dentist?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall, and he weighs 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Bentist's net worth

The TikTok dentist posing for a photo with his wife on the beach. Photo: @thebentistofficial

Source: Instagram

How much is the TikTok dentist worth? Unfortunately, no verified sources state how much the social media sensation is worth. However, according to Networth Totals, his estimated net worth is between $100,00 and $1 million. He primarily earns his income from being a dentist and a social media star.

The Bentist is a sought-after personality who constantly showcases his career by reaching out to fans and patients via social media platforms. He is one celebrity who has maintained a clean profile since his career debut.

Source: Legit.ng