Ethan Torchio’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, Måneskin

Ethan Torchio is known to the public as the drummer of the prominent Italian rock band Måneskin, which rose to international fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. What is there to know about this rock musician, his career, and various other aspects of his life?

The band Måneskin has become a hot topic in the media due to their recent rise to stardom following their Eurovision success. The band's drummer is also a subject of people's interest due to his enigmatic looks and reserved personality.

Profile summary

Full name: Ethan Torchio

Ethan Torchio Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: October 8, 2000

October 8, 2000 Age: 21 years (as of 2021)

21 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy Current residence: Italy

Italy Nationality: Italian

Italian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Undefined

Undefined Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 138

138 Weight in kilograms: 63

63 Body measurements in inches: 44-28-38

44-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 111-71-96

111-71-96 Biceps size in inches: 19

19 Biceps size in centimetres: 48

48 Eye colour: Light brown

Light brown Hair colour: Black

Black Siblings: 8

8 Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Måneskin drummer

Måneskin drummer Instagram: @ethaneskin

Who is Ethan Torchio?

This young man is the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest and a successful recording artist. He has achieved this alongside his band, Måneskin.

How old is Ethan Torchio?

The rock star was born in Rome, Italy, on October 8, 2000. Ethan Torchio's age is 21 years, as of 2021.

Additionally, Ethan Torchio's zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Ethan Torchio's ethnicity?

It is a known fact that Ethan Torchio's nationality is Italian. However, when it comes to his ethnicity, the information may differ.

Some people ask - is Ethan Torchio Native American? This question arose due to some of his photos, where he resembles a member of this ethnic group, as well as a nickname given to him by his bandmates. It is not clear whether he belongs to it, yet he considers himself a person of mixed ethnicity.

Ethan Torchio's family

The drummer comes from a large family. Ethan Torchio has eight siblings.

Early years and career

Ever since Ethan was young, he enjoyed playing drums and was taking lessons on how to do it. However, it was only when he was 15 years old that he joined Måneskin, the band that was about to become successful.

Torchio became a part of the band when he responded to the advertisement on Facebook that the other Måneskin members put up. Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, and Damiano David quickly accepted him into their band.

For a while, they played at the Monteverde High School in Rome. Additionally, they earned money by playing in the streets.

They came up with their band name when they signed up for the Pulse contest. Måneskin means 'moonlight' in Danish and is a reference to Victoria's Danish heritage.

In 2017, Måneskin participated in the Italian version of the music show X-Factor, where they ended up in second place. After that, they received local popularity in Italy.

They have released two studio albums: Il ballo della vita, which came out in 2018, and Teatro d'ira: Vol. I, which was released in 2021. Aside from that, they have topped many Italian and international charts with their singles.

In March 2021, Ethan and the band won the Sanremo Music Festival with their song Zitti e buoni, which translates to "Shut up and behave". This guaranteed them participation at Eurovision Song Contest 2021, where they represented their country.

Eventually, in May of the same year, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and Damiano David were crowned as winners of Eurovision. They have received a total of 524 points from both jury vote and televote and gave Italy its third Eurovision victory after the country's triumphs in 1964 and 1990.

After Eurovision, Ethan and the band performed at various festivals, participated in concerts and recorded new music. Their single I Wanna Be Your Slave became internationally successful and topped multiple charts.

How tall is Ethan Torchio?

Ethan from Måneskin is 5 feet 8 inches tall. In centimetres, Ethan Torchio's height equals 1 m 78 cm.

Personal life

This man's personal life is under wraps, and he is currently touring and enjoying his newfound fame with the band. There were some rumours about his sexuality; however, Ethan himself identifies as free when it comes to romantic relationships.

Ethan Torchio is an important part of Måneskin, who are currently one of the most famous Italian artists and have achieved popularity all around the world.

