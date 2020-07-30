Ezekiel Bright "Brighto" Osemudiame is a young Nigerian man who caught the eyes of many people when he was featured on the Big Brother Naija show. He is a social butterfly who loves meeting and interacting with other people, and he considers himself an entertainer.

Ezekiel Osemudiame in a blue outfit. Photo:@thebrighto

Source: Instagram

When Ezekiel Bright "Brighto" Osemudiame made his first appearance on Big Brother Naija, numerous fans of the show noticed him. He oozes confidence and is charismatic. Who is he, and what is the BBNaija contestant doing now? Read on to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame

Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame Nickname: Brighto

Brighto Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11th July 1991

11th July 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2021)

30 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Edo state

Edo state Current residence: Lagos state

Lagos state Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Height in centimetres: 180

180 Height in metres: 1.80

1.80 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Single

Single Siblings: 5

5 Occupation: Marine engineer, social media personality, and reality TV star

Marine engineer, social media personality, and reality TV star Brighto's Instagram: @thebrighto_

Brighto BBNaija's biography

Ezekiel Bright Osemudiam is a Nigerian reality television star and social media personality. The young man was born in Edo State in Nigeria to a family of six children. He is the youngest child in his family.

Brighto BBN resides in Lagos State, and he is a Christian. His ethnicity is Black, and his nationality is Nigerian. His name, Osemudiame, means "God stand for me".

Ezekiel Osemudiame in a jungle green suit. Photo: @thebrighto

Source: Instagram

How old is Brighto?

Brighto's age is 30 years old as of 2021.

Brighto BBNaija's birthday is on 11th July 1991, and his Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Educational background

Brighto BBNaija went to a local primary school in his home state. He then proceeded to secondary school in Nigeria.

He passed his exams and moved to Egypt for higher studies. He enrolled at the prestigious Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt. He pursued a degree course in Marine Engineering and is now a qualified maritime engineer.

He has three engineering licenses and several professional certifications, making him very proud.

What is Brighto's occupation?

After completing his studies, BBN Brighto had a brief career in aviation. At the time, he was leading a low-key life, so not much was known about him in the public domain.

BBNaija's Brighto Osemudiame rose to fame after joining the Big Brother Naija show. He was one of the Big Brother Naija housemates in 2020, all of whom were battling for the N85 million grand prize.

On Sunday, 30th August 2020, he was evicted alongside Tolanibaj and Wathoni. His eviction came as a surprise to many people because they considered him one of the best contestants. Public votes were used to determine who would be evicted and who would remain. Unfortunately, the three had the least votes, so they had to leave the show.

His appearance on the reality show earned him a significant following on social media. He has over 606k followers on Instagram. Owing to his popularity, some companies have assigned him brand ambassadorial jobs.

Some of the brands he has endorsed are Betro Furniture, Lashi, Charley's Footwear, among many others. He also models for various clothing stores.

Ezekiel Osemudiame posing for a picture in a white shirt and grey pants. Photo: @thebrighto

Source: Instagram

Relationship

The maritime engineer and social media personality is seemingly single. After the Big Brother Nigeria show, he has kept details of his love life away from the media.

However, during the show, there was a love triangle between Dorathy, Wathoni and Brighto. What happened between Dorathy and Brighto? During the BBNaija reunion show, Dorathy admitted to having had oral sex with the maritime engineer.

She claimed that she used him to distract herself from the tricky situation brewing among her, Ozo, and Nengi. She, however, admitted she had a liking for the engineer.

During their stay in the Big Brother house, Wahito and the maritime engineer seemed to be deeply in love. Their relationship became evident about a fortnight before their eviction.

After their eviction, Wahito said she did not want to pursue the relationship further because she felt she was the only one pushing for it. On the other hand, the maritime engineer partly attributed his eviction from the house to his relationship with her.

Height

The Nigerian social media personality and reality television star is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. He has black hair and black eyes.

Ezekiel Bright "Brighto" Osemudiame is a reality television star and social media personality known for starting on Big Brother Naija. He is a maritime engineer by profession, and he loves making people happy.

