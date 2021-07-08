Amita Suman’s biography: age, height, measurements, ethnicity, movies

Amita Suman is a Nepali-British actress best known for her performance in the Netflix series Shadow and Bone as Inej Ghafa. What do you know about the actress?

Suman attends the Polo Ralph Lauren VIP Suite during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about the actress's life, including details about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Amita Suman

Amita Suman Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: July 19 1997

July 19 1997 Amita Suman's age: 24 years old (as of 2021)

24 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Birgunj, Nepal

Birgunj, Nepal Current residence: Greater London

Greater London Nationality: Nepali- British

Nepali- British Ethnicity: Nepali

Nepali Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Weight in lbs: 117

117 Body build: Slim

Slim Body measurements in inches: 34-24-35

34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-60-88

86-60-88 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Father: Madan Suman

Madan Suman Mother: Gita Suman

Gita Suman Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Johnny Thackway

Johnny Thackway Education: Academy of Live and Recorded Arts

Academy of Live and Recorded Arts Occupation: Actress

Actress Instagram: @amitasuman_

Amita Suman's bio

The actress was born in the small village of Birgunj in Nepal's southern region. Madan and Gita Suman are Amita's parents.

A photo of Suman and her mother. Photo: @amitasuman

Source: Instagram

Her father, Madan, is a businessman, while her mother Gita is a housewife. When Amita was seven years old, her family relocated to Brighton, England.

How old is Amita?

As of 2021, the actress is 24 years old. She was born on July 19 1997.

What ethnicity is Amita Suman?

Amita Suman's ethnicity is Nepali, while her nationality is Nepali- British.

What languages does Amita Suman speak?

Her mother tongue (first language) is Bhojpuri. She spoke the language frequently while her family lived in Nepal. After they migrated to England, she learnt to write and speak English.

As a result, she is fluent in both English and Bhojpuri.

What religion is Amita Suman?

She is a follower of the Hindu religion.

Which school and college did she go to?

The actress studied at Sussex Down College in England, and later, she joined the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts, where she graduated with a bachelors degree in 2018.

Amita Suman's acting career

Since childhood, she always desired to become a popular actress and model in the entertainment industry. She made her professional debut in the television series Casualty in 2018. She appeared in other two series the same year.

Here is a summary of some of Amita Suman's movies and TV shows

The Netflix Afterparty (2021) as Amita

(2021) as Amita Shadow and Bone (2021) as Inej Ghafa

(2021) as Inej Ghafa The Outpost (2019) as Naya

(2019) as Naya Ackley Bridge (2018) as Sameera

as Sameera Doctor Who (2018) as Umbreen

as Umbreen Casualty (2018) as Nina Biswas

Is Amita Suman an acrobat?

Amita underwent training to prepare herself to play Inej in Shadow and Bone. During an interview about the role, she stated that,

"Inej was very physically capable. She's an acrobat, an assassin, she can pretty much do anything, and that required a lot of physical training,"

Amita looking stunning in a dress. Photo: @amitasuman

Source: Instagram

She also revealed that she had never worked with sharp weapons before. According to her,

"The only knife training I ever had was chopping vegetables. I've got a wonderful scar from that, and my second knife scar was when I was on set during a fight scene. This is the Inej scar. "

Who is the actress dating?

The actress is in a relationship with Johnny Thackway, a model and fitness trainer.

How tall is Amita?

Amita Suman's height in feet is 5'5".

Amita Suman's measurements and weight

Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches (chest, waist and hips, respectively). She weighs 117 lbs (53 kgs). The actress has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Amita Suman is a young actress who has built a reputation for herself in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Bryana Holly's biography: who is Nicholas Hoult's girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Bryana Holly, an American model, social media star, and actress. She was born on July 12, 1993, in Huntington Beach, California.

The actress is currently in a relationship with the famous English actor Nicolas Hoult, and together they are blessed with a son. Take a look at her biography to find out more details about her life.

Source: Legit